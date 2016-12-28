2:47 pm, December 28, 2016
Rivera: Panthers LB Kuechly won’t play in season finale

By The Associated Press December 28, 2016 2:44 pm 12/28/2016 02:44pm
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Coach Ron Rivera says he will not play three-time All-Pro middle linebacker Luke Kuechly in the team’s season finale against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with the Panthers out of playoff contention and his star defender recovering from a concussion.

Kuechly was cleared from the NFL’s concussion protocol three weeks, but Rivera has elected not to play him as a precautionary measure.

Rivera said the decision about what is best for the long-term future of the team.

Kuechly has not played since suffering his second concussion on Nov. 17 against the New Orleans Saints.

Quarterback Cam Newton was held out of passing drills on Wednesday and backup Derek Anderson was home sick. That meant third-string quarterback Joe Webb got the first-team reps.

___

For more NFL coverage: www.pro32.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_NFL

