NFL, Canada’s CTV hopeful for favorable Super Bowl ad ruling

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — The company that owns the right to broadcast the Super Bowl in Canada and the NFL went back to court Wednesday in an effort to reverse a decision banning the substitution of Canadian ads over American ones during the game.

Bell Media, which owns CTV, and the NFL formally filed notices of appeal of a recent court ruling upholding the ban, but made clear they’re hoping the government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will intervene before the case is heard.

