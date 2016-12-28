4:19 pm, December 28, 2016
NFL, Canada’s CTV hopeful for favorable Super Bowl ad ruling

By The Associated Press December 28, 2016 4:02 pm 12/28/2016 04:02pm
OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — The company that owns the right to broadcast the Super Bowl in Canada and the NFL went back to court Wednesday in an effort to reverse a decision banning the substitution of Canadian ads over American ones during the game.

Bell Media, which owns CTV, and the NFL formally filed notices of appeal of a recent court ruling upholding the ban, but made clear they’re hoping the government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will intervene before the case is heard.

NFL, Canada's CTV hopeful…
