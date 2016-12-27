National Football League

|All Times EST
|AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|y-New England
|13
|2
|0
|.867
|406
|236
|x-Miami
|10
|5
|0
|.667
|349
|345
|Buffalo
|7
|8
|0
|.467
|389
|348
|N.Y. Jets
|4
|11
|0
|.267
|245
|399
|South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|y-Houston
|9
|6
|0
|.600
|262
|304
|Tennessee
|8
|7
|0
|.533
|357
|361
|Indianapolis
|7
|8
|0
|.467
|387
|372
|Jacksonville
|3
|12
|0
|.200
|298
|376
|North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|y-Pittsburgh
|10
|5
|0
|.667
|372
|303
|Baltimore
|8
|7
|0
|.533
|333
|294
|Cincinnati
|5
|9
|1
|.367
|298
|305
|Cleveland
|1
|14
|0
|.067
|240
|425
|West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|x-Oakland
|12
|3
|0
|.800
|410
|361
|x-Kansas City
|11
|4
|0
|.733
|352
|284
|Denver
|8
|7
|0
|.533
|309
|291
|San Diego
|5
|10
|0
|.333
|383
|386
|NATIONAL CONFERENCE
|East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|y-Dallas
|13
|2
|0
|.867
|408
|279
|x-N.Y. Giants
|10
|5
|0
|.667
|291
|274
|Washington
|8
|6
|1
|.567
|386
|364
|Philadelphia
|6
|9
|0
|.400
|340
|318
|South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|y-Atlanta
|10
|5
|0
|.667
|502
|374
|Tampa Bay
|8
|7
|0
|.533
|337
|353
|New Orleans
|7
|8
|0
|.467
|437
|416
|Carolina
|6
|9
|0
|.400
|353
|385
|North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Green Bay
|9
|6
|0
|.600
|401
|364
|Detroit
|9
|6
|0
|.600
|322
|327
|Minnesota
|7
|8
|0
|.467
|289
|297
|Chicago
|3
|12
|0
|.200
|269
|361
|West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|y-Seattle
|9
|5
|1
|.633
|329
|269
|Arizona
|6
|8
|1
|.433
|374
|356
|Los Angeles
|4
|11
|0
|.267
|218
|350
|San Francisco
|2
|13
|0
|.133
|286
|455
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
___
New England at Miami, 1 p.m.
Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
Carolina at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.
Dallas at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.
Houston at Tennessee, 1 p.m.
Buffalo at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.
Chicago at Minnesota, 1 p.m.
Baltimore at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.
Jacksonville at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.
Seattle at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m.
New Orleans at Atlanta, 4:25 p.m.
Kansas City at San Diego, 4:25 p.m.
Arizona at Los Angeles, 4:25 p.m.
Oakland at Denver, 4:25 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at Washington, 4:25 p.m.
Green Bay at Detroit, 8:30 p.m.
