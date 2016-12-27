10:49 am, December 27, 2016
National Football League

By The Associated Press December 27, 2016 10:06 am
All Times EST
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
y-New England 13 2 0 .867 406 236 6-2-0 7-0-0 10-1-0 3-1-0 4-1-0
x-Miami 10 5 0 .667 349 345 6-1-0 4-4-0 7-4-0 3-1-0 4-1-0
Buffalo 7 8 0 .467 389 348 4-4-0 3-4-0 4-7-0 3-1-0 1-4-0
N.Y. Jets 4 11 0 .267 245 399 1-6-0 3-5-0 3-8-0 1-3-0 1-4-0
South
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
y-Houston 9 6 0 .600 262 304 7-1-0 2-5-0 7-4-0 2-2-0 5-0-0
Tennessee 8 7 0 .533 357 361 4-3-0 4-4-0 5-6-0 3-1-0 1-4-0
Indianapolis 7 8 0 .467 387 372 3-4-0 4-4-0 4-7-0 3-1-0 2-3-0
Jacksonville 3 12 0 .200 298 376 2-6-0 1-6-0 2-9-0 1-3-0 2-3-0
North
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
y-Pittsburgh 10 5 0 .667 372 303 5-2-0 5-3-0 8-3-0 2-2-0 4-1-0
Baltimore 8 7 0 .533 333 294 6-2-0 2-5-0 7-4-0 1-3-0 4-1-0
Cincinnati 5 9 1 .367 298 305 3-3-1 2-6-0 4-7-0 1-2-1 2-3-0
Cleveland 1 14 0 .067 240 425 1-7-0 0-7-0 1-10-0 0-4-0 0-5-0
West
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
x-Oakland 12 3 0 .800 410 361 6-2-0 6-1-0 9-2-0 3-1-0 3-2-0
x-Kansas City 11 4 0 .733 352 284 6-2-0 5-2-0 8-3-0 3-1-0 5-0-0
Denver 8 7 0 .533 309 291 4-3-0 4-4-0 5-6-0 3-1-0 1-4-0
San Diego 5 10 0 .333 383 386 3-4-0 2-6-0 4-7-0 1-3-0 1-4-0
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div
y-Dallas 13 2 0 .867 408 279 7-1-0 6-1-0 9-2-0 4-0-0 3-2-0
x-N.Y. Giants 10 5 0 .667 291 274 7-1-0 3-4-0 7-4-0 3-1-0 3-2-0
Washington 8 6 1 .567 386 364 4-3-0 4-3-1 6-5-0 2-1-1 3-2-0
Philadelphia 6 9 0 .400 340 318 5-2-0 1-7-0 4-7-0 2-2-0 1-4-0
South
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div
y-Atlanta 10 5 0 .667 502 374 4-3-0 6-2-0 8-3-0 2-2-0 4-1-0
Tampa Bay 8 7 0 .533 337 353 3-4-0 5-3-0 6-5-0 2-2-0 3-2-0
New Orleans 7 8 0 .467 437 416 4-4-0 3-4-0 6-5-0 1-3-0 2-3-0
Carolina 6 9 0 .400 353 385 4-4-0 2-5-0 5-6-0 1-3-0 1-4-0
North
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div
Green Bay 9 6 0 .600 401 364 6-2-0 3-4-0 7-4-0 2-2-0 4-1-0
Detroit 9 6 0 .600 322 327 6-1-0 3-5-0 7-4-0 2-2-0 3-2-0
Minnesota 7 8 0 .467 289 297 4-3-0 3-5-0 4-7-0 3-1-0 1-4-0
Chicago 3 12 0 .200 269 361 3-5-0 0-7-0 3-8-0 0-4-0 2-3-0
West
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div
y-Seattle 9 5 1 .633 329 269 7-1-0 2-4-1 5-5-1 4-0-0 2-2-1
Arizona 6 8 1 .433 374 356 4-3-1 2-5-0 5-5-1 1-3-0 3-1-1
Los Angeles 4 11 0 .267 218 350 1-6-0 3-5-0 3-8-0 1-3-0 2-3-0
San Francisco 2 13 0 .133 286 455 1-6-0 1-7-0 2-9-0 0-4-0 2-3-0

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

___

Sunday’s Games

New England at Miami, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Dallas at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Houston at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Baltimore at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Seattle at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m.

New Orleans at Atlanta, 4:25 p.m.

Kansas City at San Diego, 4:25 p.m.

Arizona at Los Angeles, 4:25 p.m.

Oakland at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Washington, 4:25 p.m.

Green Bay at Detroit, 8:30 p.m.

