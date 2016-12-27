National Football League

|All Times EST
|AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|y-New England
|13
|2
|0
|.867
|406
|236
|6-2-0
|7-0-0
|10-1-0
|3-1-0
|4-1-0
|x-Miami
|10
|5
|0
|.667
|349
|345
|6-1-0
|4-4-0
|7-4-0
|3-1-0
|4-1-0
|Buffalo
|7
|8
|0
|.467
|389
|348
|4-4-0
|3-4-0
|4-7-0
|3-1-0
|1-4-0
|N.Y. Jets
|4
|11
|0
|.267
|245
|399
|1-6-0
|3-5-0
|3-8-0
|1-3-0
|1-4-0
|South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|y-Houston
|9
|6
|0
|.600
|262
|304
|7-1-0
|2-5-0
|7-4-0
|2-2-0
|5-0-0
|Tennessee
|8
|7
|0
|.533
|357
|361
|4-3-0
|4-4-0
|5-6-0
|3-1-0
|1-4-0
|Indianapolis
|7
|8
|0
|.467
|387
|372
|3-4-0
|4-4-0
|4-7-0
|3-1-0
|2-3-0
|Jacksonville
|3
|12
|0
|.200
|298
|376
|2-6-0
|1-6-0
|2-9-0
|1-3-0
|2-3-0
|North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|y-Pittsburgh
|10
|5
|0
|.667
|372
|303
|5-2-0
|5-3-0
|8-3-0
|2-2-0
|4-1-0
|Baltimore
|8
|7
|0
|.533
|333
|294
|6-2-0
|2-5-0
|7-4-0
|1-3-0
|4-1-0
|Cincinnati
|5
|9
|1
|.367
|298
|305
|3-3-1
|2-6-0
|4-7-0
|1-2-1
|2-3-0
|Cleveland
|1
|14
|0
|.067
|240
|425
|1-7-0
|0-7-0
|1-10-0
|0-4-0
|0-5-0
|West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|x-Oakland
|12
|3
|0
|.800
|410
|361
|6-2-0
|6-1-0
|9-2-0
|3-1-0
|3-2-0
|x-Kansas City
|11
|4
|0
|.733
|352
|284
|6-2-0
|5-2-0
|8-3-0
|3-1-0
|5-0-0
|Denver
|8
|7
|0
|.533
|309
|291
|4-3-0
|4-4-0
|5-6-0
|3-1-0
|1-4-0
|San Diego
|5
|10
|0
|.333
|383
|386
|3-4-0
|2-6-0
|4-7-0
|1-3-0
|1-4-0
|NATIONAL CONFERENCE
|East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|NFC
|AFC
|Div
|y-Dallas
|13
|2
|0
|.867
|408
|279
|7-1-0
|6-1-0
|9-2-0
|4-0-0
|3-2-0
|x-N.Y. Giants
|10
|5
|0
|.667
|291
|274
|7-1-0
|3-4-0
|7-4-0
|3-1-0
|3-2-0
|Washington
|8
|6
|1
|.567
|386
|364
|4-3-0
|4-3-1
|6-5-0
|2-1-1
|3-2-0
|Philadelphia
|6
|9
|0
|.400
|340
|318
|5-2-0
|1-7-0
|4-7-0
|2-2-0
|1-4-0
|South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|NFC
|AFC
|Div
|y-Atlanta
|10
|5
|0
|.667
|502
|374
|4-3-0
|6-2-0
|8-3-0
|2-2-0
|4-1-0
|Tampa Bay
|8
|7
|0
|.533
|337
|353
|3-4-0
|5-3-0
|6-5-0
|2-2-0
|3-2-0
|New Orleans
|7
|8
|0
|.467
|437
|416
|4-4-0
|3-4-0
|6-5-0
|1-3-0
|2-3-0
|Carolina
|6
|9
|0
|.400
|353
|385
|4-4-0
|2-5-0
|5-6-0
|1-3-0
|1-4-0
|North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|NFC
|AFC
|Div
|Green Bay
|9
|6
|0
|.600
|401
|364
|6-2-0
|3-4-0
|7-4-0
|2-2-0
|4-1-0
|Detroit
|9
|6
|0
|.600
|322
|327
|6-1-0
|3-5-0
|7-4-0
|2-2-0
|3-2-0
|Minnesota
|7
|8
|0
|.467
|289
|297
|4-3-0
|3-5-0
|4-7-0
|3-1-0
|1-4-0
|Chicago
|3
|12
|0
|.200
|269
|361
|3-5-0
|0-7-0
|3-8-0
|0-4-0
|2-3-0
|West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|NFC
|AFC
|Div
|y-Seattle
|9
|5
|1
|.633
|329
|269
|7-1-0
|2-4-1
|5-5-1
|4-0-0
|2-2-1
|Arizona
|6
|8
|1
|.433
|374
|356
|4-3-1
|2-5-0
|5-5-1
|1-3-0
|3-1-1
|Los Angeles
|4
|11
|0
|.267
|218
|350
|1-6-0
|3-5-0
|3-8-0
|1-3-0
|2-3-0
|San Francisco
|2
|13
|0
|.133
|286
|455
|1-6-0
|1-7-0
|2-9-0
|0-4-0
|2-3-0
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
___
New England at Miami, 1 p.m.
Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
Carolina at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.
Dallas at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.
Houston at Tennessee, 1 p.m.
Buffalo at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.
Chicago at Minnesota, 1 p.m.
Baltimore at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.
Jacksonville at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.
Seattle at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m.
New Orleans at Atlanta, 4:25 p.m.
Kansas City at San Diego, 4:25 p.m.
Arizona at Los Angeles, 4:25 p.m.
Oakland at Denver, 4:25 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at Washington, 4:25 p.m.
Green Bay at Detroit, 8:30 p.m.
