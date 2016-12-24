National Football League

|All Times EST
|AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|y-New England
|13
|2
|0
|.867
|406
|236
|6-2-0
|7-0-0
|10-1-0
|3-1-0
|4-1-0
|Miami
|9
|5
|0
|.643
|315
|314
|6-1-0
|3-4-0
|6-4-0
|3-1-0
|3-1-0
|Buffalo
|7
|7
|0
|.500
|358
|314
|4-3-0
|3-4-0
|4-6-0
|3-1-0
|1-3-0
|N.Y. Jets
|4
|11
|0
|.267
|245
|399
|1-6-0
|3-5-0
|3-8-0
|1-3-0
|1-4-0
|South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Houston
|8
|6
|0
|.571
|250
|294
|6-1-0
|2-5-0
|6-4-0
|2-2-0
|5-0-0
|Tennessee
|8
|6
|0
|.571
|340
|323
|4-3-0
|4-3-0
|5-5-0
|3-1-0
|1-3-0
|Indianapolis
|7
|7
|0
|.500
|362
|339
|3-4-0
|4-3-0
|4-6-0
|3-1-0
|2-3-0
|Jacksonville
|2
|12
|0
|.143
|260
|359
|1-6-0
|1-6-0
|1-9-0
|1-3-0
|1-3-0
|North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Pittsburgh
|9
|5
|0
|.643
|341
|276
|4-2-0
|5-3-0
|7-3-0
|2-2-0
|3-1-0
|Baltimore
|8
|6
|0
|.571
|306
|263
|6-2-0
|2-4-0
|7-3-0
|1-3-0
|4-0-0
|Cincinnati
|5
|8
|1
|.393
|288
|293
|3-3-1
|2-5-0
|4-6-0
|1-2-1
|2-3-0
|Cleveland
|0
|14
|0
|.000
|220
|408
|0-7-0
|0-7-0
|0-10-0
|0-4-0
|0-5-0
|West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|x-Oakland
|11
|3
|0
|.786
|377
|336
|5-2-0
|6-1-0
|8-2-0
|3-1-0
|3-2-0
|Kansas City
|10
|4
|0
|.714
|319
|274
|5-2-0
|5-2-0
|7-3-0
|3-1-0
|4-0-0
|Denver
|8
|6
|0
|.571
|299
|258
|4-3-0
|4-3-0
|5-5-0
|3-1-0
|1-3-0
|San Diego
|5
|9
|0
|.357
|366
|366
|3-4-0
|2-5-0
|4-6-0
|1-3-0
|1-4-0
|NATIONAL CONFERENCE
|East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|NFC
|AFC
|Div
|y-Dallas
|12
|2
|0
|.857
|366
|258
|6-1-0
|6-1-0
|8-2-0
|4-0-0
|3-2-0
|N.Y. Giants
|10
|5
|0
|.667
|291
|274
|7-1-0
|3-4-0
|7-4-0
|3-1-0
|3-2-0
|Washington
|7
|6
|1
|.536
|345
|343
|4-3-0
|3-3-1
|5-5-0
|2-1-1
|3-2-0
|Philadelphia
|6
|9
|0
|.400
|340
|318
|5-2-0
|1-7-0
|4-7-0
|2-2-0
|1-4-0
|South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|NFC
|AFC
|Div
|Atlanta
|9
|5
|0
|.643
|469
|358
|4-3-0
|5-2-0
|7-3-0
|2-2-0
|3-1-0
|Tampa Bay
|8
|6
|0
|.571
|313
|322
|3-4-0
|5-2-0
|6-4-0
|2-2-0
|3-1-0
|New Orleans
|6
|8
|0
|.429
|406
|392
|3-4-0
|3-4-0
|5-5-0
|1-3-0
|1-3-0
|Carolina
|6
|8
|0
|.429
|337
|352
|4-3-0
|2-5-0
|5-5-0
|1-3-0
|1-3-0
|North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|NFC
|AFC
|Div
|Detroit
|9
|5
|0
|.643
|301
|285
|6-1-0
|3-4-0
|7-3-0
|2-2-0
|3-2-0
|Green Bay
|8
|6
|0
|.571
|363
|339
|5-2-0
|3-4-0
|6-4-0
|2-2-0
|3-1-0
|Minnesota
|7
|7
|0
|.500
|264
|259
|4-3-0
|3-4-0
|4-6-0
|3-1-0
|1-3-0
|Chicago
|3
|11
|0
|.214
|248
|320
|3-4-0
|0-7-0
|3-7-0
|0-4-0
|2-3-0
|West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|NFC
|AFC
|Div
|y-Seattle
|9
|4
|1
|.679
|298
|235
|7-0-0
|2-4-1
|5-4-1
|4-0-0
|2-1-1
|Arizona
|5
|8
|1
|.393
|340
|325
|4-3-1
|1-5-0
|4-5-1
|1-3-0
|2-1-1
|Los Angeles
|4
|10
|0
|.286
|197
|328
|1-5-0
|3-5-0
|3-7-0
|1-3-0
|2-2-0
|San Francisco
|1
|13
|0
|.071
|264
|434
|1-6-0
|0-7-0
|1-9-0
|0-4-0
|1-3-0
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
___
Philadelphia 24, N.Y. Giants 19
New England 41, N.Y. Jets 3
Washington at Chicago, 1 p.m.
Atlanta at Carolina, 1 p.m.
San Diego at Cleveland, 1 p.m.
Miami at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
Tennessee at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.
Minnesota at Green Bay, 1 p.m.
Indianapolis at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.
Arizona at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.
Tampa Bay at New Orleans, 4:25 p.m.
San Francisco at Los Angeles, 4:25 p.m.
Cincinnati at Houston, 8:25 p.m.
Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 4:30 p.m.
Denver at Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.
Detroit at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
New England at Miami, 1 p.m.
Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
Green Bay at Detroit, 1 p.m.
Carolina at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.
Dallas at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.
Houston at Tennessee, 1 p.m.
Buffalo at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.
Chicago at Minnesota, 1 p.m.
Baltimore at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.
Jacksonville at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.
New Orleans at Atlanta, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at Washington, 1 p.m.
Seattle at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m.
Kansas City at San Diego, 4:25 p.m.
Arizona at Los Angeles, 4:25 p.m.
Oakland at Denver, 4:25 p.m.
