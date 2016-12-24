Jets-Patriots Stats

|N.Y. Jets
|0
|0
|0
|3—
|3
|New England
|10
|17
|7
|7—41
|First Quarter
NE_FG Gostkowski 29, 8:16.
NE_Bennett 5 pass from Brady (Gostkowski kick), 3:02.
NE_FG Gostkowski 22, 11:13.
NE_Lengel 18 pass from Brady (Gostkowski kick), 2:40.
NE_White 25 pass from Brady (Gostkowski kick), :25.
NE_Blount 1 run (Gostkowski kick), 3:22.
NE_Blount 1 run (Gostkowski kick), 12:24.
NYJ_FG Folk 29, 6:16.
A_66,829.
|NYJ
|NE
|First downs
|14
|21
|Total Net Yards
|239
|325
|Rushes-yards
|29-111
|40-114
|Passing
|128
|211
|Punt Returns
|2-7
|3-16
|Kickoff Returns
|4-57
|0-0
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|3-21
|Comp-Att-Int
|8-24-3
|18-29-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-8
|1-9
|Punts
|4-45.0
|4-46.8
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|1-0
|Penalties-Yards
|6-77
|3-20
|Time of Possession
|25:17
|34:43
RUSHING_New York, Powell 15-60, Robinson 8-22, Wilds 4-14, Enunwa 1-12, Fitzpatrick 1-3. New England, Lewis 16-52, Blount 20-50, White 1-14, Garoppolo 3-(minus 2).
PASSING_New York, Petty 0-3-1-0, Fitzpatrick 8-21-2-136. New England, Brady 17-27-0-214, Garoppolo 1-2-0-6.
RECEIVING_New York, B.Marshall 2-28, Powell 2-14, Enunwa 1-30, Peake 1-27, Smith 1-20, Seferian-Jenkins 1-17. New England, Edelman 5-89, White 3-32, Mitchell 3-29, Bennett 2-19, Hogan 1-22, Lengel 1-18, Floyd 1-6, Lewis 1-5, Develin 1-0.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_New York, Folk 34.
