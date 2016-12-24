4:25 pm, December 24, 2016
Jets-Patriots Stats

By The Associated Press December 24, 2016 3:58 pm 12/24/2016 03:58pm
N.Y. Jets 0 0 0 3— 3
New England 10 17 7 7—41
First Quarter

NE_FG Gostkowski 29, 8:16.

NE_Bennett 5 pass from Brady (Gostkowski kick), 3:02.

Second Quarter

NE_FG Gostkowski 22, 11:13.

NE_Lengel 18 pass from Brady (Gostkowski kick), 2:40.

NE_White 25 pass from Brady (Gostkowski kick), :25.

Third Quarter

NE_Blount 1 run (Gostkowski kick), 3:22.

Fourth Quarter

NE_Blount 1 run (Gostkowski kick), 12:24.

NYJ_FG Folk 29, 6:16.

A_66,829.

___

NYJ NE
First downs 14 21
Total Net Yards 239 325
Rushes-yards 29-111 40-114
Passing 128 211
Punt Returns 2-7 3-16
Kickoff Returns 4-57 0-0
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 3-21
Comp-Att-Int 8-24-3 18-29-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 2-8 1-9
Punts 4-45.0 4-46.8
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 1-0
Penalties-Yards 6-77 3-20
Time of Possession 25:17 34:43

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_New York, Powell 15-60, Robinson 8-22, Wilds 4-14, Enunwa 1-12, Fitzpatrick 1-3. New England, Lewis 16-52, Blount 20-50, White 1-14, Garoppolo 3-(minus 2).

PASSING_New York, Petty 0-3-1-0, Fitzpatrick 8-21-2-136. New England, Brady 17-27-0-214, Garoppolo 1-2-0-6.

RECEIVING_New York, B.Marshall 2-28, Powell 2-14, Enunwa 1-30, Peake 1-27, Smith 1-20, Seferian-Jenkins 1-17. New England, Edelman 5-89, White 3-32, Mitchell 3-29, Bennett 2-19, Hogan 1-22, Lengel 1-18, Floyd 1-6, Lewis 1-5, Develin 1-0.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_New York, Folk 34.

