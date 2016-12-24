10:50 am, December 24, 2016
43° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts

NFL News

Home » Latest News » Sports » NFL News » Jets coach Todd Bowles…

Jets coach Todd Bowles rejoins team after being hospitalized

By The Associated Press December 24, 2016 8:39 am 12/24/2016 08:39am
Share
FILE - In this Oct. 30, 2016, file photo, New York Jets coach Todd Bowles stands on the sideline during the team's NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns in Cleveland. Bowles has been hospitalized with what the team says is an "undisclosed illness," and he did not travel for the game at New England on Saturday. In a statement posted Friday, Dec. 23, on the team's website, the Jets say Bowles is in stable condition, but it is uncertain if he will eventually join the team in time for the game. (AP Photo/David Richard, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Jets coach Todd Bowles has rejoined the team after being hospitalized Friday with what the team called an “undisclosed illness.”

The Jets announced that Bowles has arrived at the team hotel Saturday morning. He will travel with the team to Gillette Stadium for its game against the New England Patriots.

It was uncertain if Bowles would direct the team from the sideline, as he usually does, or from the coaches’ booth.

The 53-year-old Bowles fell ill early Friday afternoon and was taken to the hospital.

Assistant head coach Mike Caldwell, who ran the Jets’ walkthrough practice, had been told on the team’s flight Friday that he would fill if Bowles could not serve as coach.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News NFL News
Home » Latest News » Sports » NFL News » Jets coach Todd Bowles…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

WTOP picks its top 2016 DC-area images

As 2017 approaches, here’s a look back at some of the best images that have appeared on WTOP.com from our photographers.

Recommended
Latest

NFL News