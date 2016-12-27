5:27 pm, December 27, 2016
High winds loosen panels on new Minnesota Vikings stadium

By The Associated Press December 27, 2016 5:04 pm 12/27/2016 05:04pm
A day after strong winter winds raked the Twin Cities a number of panels were discovered to have fallen from the new US Bank Stadium on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016. Minneapolis, Minn. (Mark Vancleave/Star Tribune via AP)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Several zinc panels on the Minnesota Vikings’ new $1.1 billion stadium have come loose.

A spokeswoman for the Minnesota Sports Facilities Authority says high winds Monday caused several panels on U.S. Bank Stadium in downtown Minneapolis to break loose.

KARE-TV reports one panel on the stadium’s west side fell to the ground. No one was hurt.

The area has been cordoned off. Representatives from the building’s contractor, M.A. Mortenson, are repairing the damage.

Photos taken by the Star Tribune show the panels came off or disconnected between 2:30 and 3:30 a.m. Monday during a stretch of windy weather.

Some panels also came loose during stormy weather last summer. The stadium opened in July.

The Vikings play their last game of the season at the stadium Sunday against the Chicago Bears.

Topics:
Latest News Money News NFL News
