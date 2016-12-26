5:03 pm, December 26, 2016
Gase: Playoff-bound Dolphins won’t rest starters this week

By The Associated Press December 26, 2016 4:16 pm 12/26/2016 04:16pm
Miami Dolphins celebrate after kicker Andrew Franks (3) made the winning goal in overtime of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park, N.Y., Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016. (Al Diaz/Miami Herald via AP)

DAVIE, Fla. (AP) — Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase says he won’t rest his starters in Sunday’s regular-season finale against New England, even though his team has already clinched a playoff berth.

The Dolphins are locked into a road game as a wild card team, while the Patriots are battling for home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs. Miami (10-5) will play at Pittsburgh or Houston in the opening round of the playoffs.

Against New England, Miami will likely go again with backup quarterback Matt Moore. No. 1 QB Ryan Tannehill is not expected to play against the Patriots while recovering from a strained left knee.

Jay Ajayi was “a little banged-up” but is expected to be fine after rushing for 206 yards in Saturday’s overtime victory at Buffalo , Gase said Monday.

For more NFL coverage: www.pro32.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Follow Steven Wine on Twitter: http://twitter.com/Steve_Wine. His work can be found at http://bigstory.ap.org/content/steven-wine

