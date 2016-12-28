10:16 am, December 28, 2016
Dolphins safety Abdul-Quddus done for year with neck injury

By The Associated Press December 28, 2016 10:13 am 12/28/2016 10:13am
DAVIE, Fla. (AP) — Safety Isa Abdul-Quddus will miss the rest of the season for the playoff-bound Miami Dolphins after hurting his neck Saturday at Buffalo.

He was placed on season-ending injured reserve Wednesday when the Dolphins also promoted undrafted rookie free agent safety A.J. Hendy from the practice squad.

Abdul-Quddus had been the only player in the Dolphins’ injury-plagued secondary to start every game this year. They lost their other starting safety, Reshad Jones, because of a shoulder injury in Game 6.

Abdul-Quddus, a sixth-year pro in his first season with Miami, had two interceptions and a career-high 77 tackles.

Miami ends its regular season Sunday against New England.

___

For more NFL coverage: www.pro32.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_NFL

