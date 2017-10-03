Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 p.m. EDT

LAS VEGAS SHOOTING-THE LATEST

The Latest: Hospital: 1 more person dies from Vegas shooting

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Las Vegas hospital says another person has died from wounds suffered in the weekend shooting.

Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center said the victim died Tuesday afternoon. No details about the person were released and the hospital said it still has 31 people in critical condition.

The additional fatality kept the death toll at 59 after Clark County Coroner John Fudenberg revised his earlier count of victims downward by one.

The largest mass shooting in U.S. history was carried out late Sunday by Stephen Paddock, who opened fire on a concert crowd from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay casino and hotel. He killed himself as police arrived outside his door.

TRUMP-THE LATEST

The Latest: Trump calls Puerto Rico recovery a ‘miracle’

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is congratulating Puerto Rico for escaping the higher death toll of “a real catastrophe like Katrina” and heaping praise on the relief efforts of his administration without mentioning the sharp criticism the federal response has drawn.

Trump calls the recovery “really nothing short of a miracle,” an assessment at odds with the despair of many still struggling to find water and food outside the capital city. The governor of Puerto Rico said late Tuesday that the official death toll has been increased to 34 from 16.

Trump pledged an all-out effort to help the island while adding, somewhat lightly, that the disaster has “thrown our budget a little out of whack.”

IRAN-TRUMP’S WAY OUT

Iran deal’s future may hinge on face-saving fix for Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. officials say the future of the Iran nuclear deal may hinge on a face-saving fix for President Donald Trump so he doesn’t have to recertify the Islamic republic’s compliance with the accord every 90 days.

Several officials say the periodic reviews mandated by Congress have become such a source of embarrassment for Trump that his aides are seeking ways for him to avoid signing off on the accord without scuttling it entirely.

The president has called the agreement one of America’s worst deals. Officials say what Trump hates most, however, is a 2015 law requiring him to tell Congress every three months if Iran is meeting its promises. There are no easy fixes, however.

The officials weren’t authorized to speak publicly on the matter and demanded anonymity.

BC-HURRICANE MARIA-PUERTO RICO

Puerto Rico raises hurricane’s official death count to 34

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The governor of Puerto Rico says the official death toll from Hurricane Maria has been increased to 34 from 16.

Gov. Ricardo Rossello also says he believes the hurricane caused $90 billion in damage across the island.

The governor made the announcement at a news conference following U.S. President Donald Trump’s short visit to the U.S. territory to assess the storm’s impact.

During his stop, Trump congratulated Puerto Ricans for avoiding a high death toll of “a real catastrophe like Katrina.” As many as 1,800 people died in 2005 when Hurricane Katrina breached levees protecting New Orleans.

LAS VEGAS SHOOTING-WEAPONS

Gunman had ‘bump-stock’ device that could speed fire

Officials say the gunman who unleashed hundreds of rounds of gunfire on a crowd of concertgoers in Las Vegas had 12 “bump-stocks” that could have converted semi-automatic firearms into fully automatic ones.

The devices have attracted scrutiny in recent years from authorities.

The device basically replaces the gun’s shoulder rest, with a “support step” that covers the trigger opening. By holding the pistol grip with one hand and pushing forward on the barrel with the other, the shooter’s finger comes in contact with the trigger. The recoil causes the gun to buck back and forth, “bumping” the trigger.

Technically, that means the finger is pulling the trigger for each round fired, keeping the weapon a legal semi-automatic.

Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock had 23 guns in his hotel room.

MALAYSIA-NORTH KOREA

Court asked to restore details of Kim Jong Nam post-mortem

SHAH ALAM, Malaysia (AP) — Prosecutors are asking Malaysia’s High Court to restore expunged details in the post-mortem report in the poisoning death of the estranged half brother of North Korea’s leader.

The report was presented as evidence Tuesday at the murder trial of the two women accused of smearing VX nerve agent on Kim Jong Nam’s face in a brazen assassination at Kuala Lumpur’s airport.

Prosecutors had initially conceded some sentences in the report’s summary and conclusion were not admissible. But prosecutor Wah Shaharuddin Wan Ladin told the court Wednesday his concession was premature.

He said the report is based on interviews with people who will be called to testify as witnesses, therefore the information is not hearsay or prejudicial.

A lawyer for one of the women said the prosecutors’ reversal was unacceptable.

DISASTER AID

AP sources: White House to seek $29B disaster aid package

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is finalizing a $29 billion disaster aid request that combines $16 billion to shore up the government-backed flood insurance program and almost $13 billion in new relief for hurricane victims.

That’s the word from a senior administration official and top Capitol Hill aides.

The government-guaranteed flood insurance program is maxing out on a $30 billion line of credit from Treasury. The upcoming proposal would erase $16 billion of that debt to permit the program to pay claims from Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria.

Another $13 billion is being requested for Federal Emergency Management Agency disaster relief operations.

The request is expected on Capitol Hill as early as Wednesday.

The officials required anonymity because the $29 billion request is being finalized and is not yet public.

RUSSIAN HACKING-STATES

US senator seeks cyber info from voting machine makers

WASHINGTON (AP) — A U.S. senator wants to know how well prepared the country’s top voting machine manufacturers are against hackers.

In letters shared with The Associated Press, Sen. Ron Wyden asks the CEOs of six election technology firms to answer a range of questions detailing how they protect sensitive voter data and test their own internal security systems.

The Oregon Democrat says public faith in American election infrastructure is “more important than ever before.”

That’s an apparent reference to a Department of Homeland Security assessment that Russian government hackers targeted election systems in 21 states last year. Some state officials have since disputed that assessment.

In the wake of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential campaign, federal officials designated elections systems as critical infrastructure like power plants or electrical grids.

BENGHAZI-MILITANT

Defense tries to cast doubt on case against Benghazi suspect

WASHINGTON (AP) — Defense attorneys are trying to cast doubts on prosecutors’ case against the suspected mastermind of the 2012 attacks in Benghazi, Libya, that killed the U.S. ambassador and three other Americans.

Tuesday was the second day of Ahmed Abu Khattala’s trial in a federal court in Washington.

His attorneys questioned a diplomatic security agent about how local Libyan forces working for the Americans failed to defend the U.S. diplomatic compounds. They suggested that forces loyal to former Libyan leader Moammar Gadhafi might have been behind the attacks.

The agent, Chris Wickland, had tried to save ambassador Chris Stevens and Sean Patrick Smith, a State Department staffer, from a burning U.S. compound. Two contract security officers Tyrone Woods and Glen Doherty, later died in a mortar attack on a CIA complex nearby.

