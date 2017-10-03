BC-150-actives-f,

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Tuesday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AKSteel 105385 5.82 5.63 5.74+.03 AT&TInc 1.96 157583 39.48 39.09 39.48+.37 Aegon .29e 89059 5.75 5.69 5.69—.07 Alibaba 142808 178.78 173.61 178.56+4.95 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 55254 11.33 11.26 11.31+.02 Altria 2.64f 61410 63.53 62.93 63.37+.47 Ambev .06e 232000 6.78 6.53 6.76+.25 Anadarko .20 61769 49.58 48.92 49.27—.11 ArcelorMrs 50851 26.72 26.40 26.68+.35 Arconic .24 60410 26.56 25.74 26.13+.21 AtwoodOcn .30m 50762 9.29 8.98 9.26+.10 BcoBrads .37e x123307 11.67 11.04 11.66+.46 BkofAm .48f 541317 25.93 25.62 25.86+.24 BiPVxSTrs 169266 38.46 37.98 38.25—.14 BarrickG .12 79904 16.38 16.09 16.27+.16 CVSHealth 2 65462 81.31 80.52 80.91+.14 CallonPet 118572 11.50 10.90 11.40—.01 Calpine 100811 14.86 14.76 14.82+.02 Camecog .40 133753 9.62 8.76 8.82—.89 Cemex .29t 57513 9.12 9.01 9.07—.01 CntryLink 2.16 120025 20.22 19.06 20.18+.86 ChesEng 195802 4.34 4.26 4.29—.06 Citigroup 1.28 117664 74.38 73.85 74.13+.33 CitizFincl .52 68596 37.40 36.74 36.84—.38 ClevCliffs 58932 7.45 7.22 7.40+.01 CocaCola 1.48 116895 45.26 44.76 45.19+.39 ConocoPhil 1.06 66484 50.23 49.23 49.24—1.07 CSVLgNGrs 143675 10.51 10.18 10.28—.27 DRHorton .40f 73725 40.64 39.84 40.27+.29 DeltaAir 1.22 155662 51.37 48.15 51.25+3.18 DrGMBllrs 92151 18.79 17.92 18.54+.68 DirDGlBrrs 58847 25.58 24.64 24.81—.84 DxSCBearrs 62152 13.31 13.05 13.05—.08 DxBiotBear 57953 4.52 4.30 4.40+.04 Disney 1.56 52896 100.85 99.91 100.79+.93 DowDuPnt 1.84 58326 70.62 69.90 70.36—.06 EnCanag .06 81913 11.73 11.56 11.62—.02 ENSCO .04 161551 5.90 5.69 5.89+.08 Equifax 1.56 65388 112.46 107.08 110.45+2.64 Exelon 1.31 50369 38.14 37.55 37.84—.30 ExxonMbl 3.08 57439 81.97 81.30 81.76+.13 FairmSant 370980 5.10 4.25 4.94+.37 FstDatan 52651 18.01 17.79 17.92—.04 Fitbitn 89224 6.86 6.56 6.66—.24 FordM .60a 638468 12.43 12.22 12.34+.25 FrptMcM 132114 14.67 14.26 14.64+.30 GenElec .96 332429 24.83 24.33 24.80+.23 GenMotors 1.52 296776 43.70 43.00 43.45+1.30 Genworth 69677 3.50 3.32 3.49+.12 Gerdau .02e 78723 3.63 3.49 3.58+.12 HPInc .53 65230 20.21 20.02 20.09—.03 Hallibrtn .72 85024 45.51 44.79 44.93—.60 Hanesbdss .60 78138 25.00 23.80 23.86—1.12 HertzGl 51781 24.12 23.19 23.98+.36 HPEntn .26 100900 14.99 14.62 14.69—.28 IAMGldg 53343 6.32 6.18 6.23+.05 iShGold 78729 12.25 12.21 12.22+.01 iShBrazil .67e 174391 43.22 41.78 43.18+1.46 iShHK .49e 57448 24.90 24.80 24.89+.15 iShChinaLC .87e 192381 45.53 45.16 45.53+1.35 iShEMkts .59e 515451 45.54 45.13 45.53+.71 iShiBoxIG 3.87 75660 121.29 120.92 121.29+.27 iSh20yrT 3.05 60320 124.51 123.92 124.40+.12 iSEafe 1.66e 117764 68.66 68.43 68.65+.23 iShiBxHYB 5.09 58246 88.52 88.35 88.51+.16 iShR2K 1.77e 265646 150.33 149.33 150.33+.33 iShHmCnst .09e 52574 37.25 36.56 37.11+.42 Infosys .40e 76347 14.62 14.39 14.55—.13 Interpublic .72 70857 21.20 20.82 20.88—.34 iShJapanrs 101026 56.05 55.71 56.04+.33 iShCorEM .95e 52099 54.85 54.42 54.84+.80 ItauUnibH .32e 79893 14.21 13.71 14.21+.44 JPMorgCh 2.24f 94139 97.43 96.77 97.35+.51 Keycorp .38 66557 18.97 18.66 18.74—.16 KindMorg .50 127847 19.12 18.85 18.85—.25 Kinrossg 62507 4.31 4.20 4.28+.09 Kroger s .50 251569 20.73 20.00 20.56+.60 LaredoPet 50692 12.68 12.14 12.56+.31 LennarA .16 78237 55.85 53.51 55.35+2.53 MBIA 72253 9.11 8.59 8.68—.05 MGM Rsts .44 230617 30.93 30.36 30.85+.08 Macys 1.51 98801 21.06 20.48 21.05+.16 MarathnO .20 95524 13.76 13.51 13.76+.17 Medtrnic 1.84 57695 78.20 77.58 78.11+.06 Merck 1.88 63629 64.58 63.78 64.37—.18 MorgStan 1f 61277 49.35 48.76 49.28+.36 NRGEgy .12 52412 26.03 25.40 25.89+.31 Nabors .24 65743 7.95 7.71 7.80—.13 NikeB s .84 77822 52.05 51.40 51.47—.40 NobleCorp .08 77972 4.48 4.32 4.44—.04 NokiaCp .17e 62397 6.00 5.96 5.97—.01 OasisPet 84086 9.20 8.98 9.08—.06 Oracle .76 124565 48.96 48.54 48.69—.11 Pandora 66789 8.01 7.71 7.96+.29 ParsleyEn 55690 27.01 26.26 26.74+.16 Penney 207765 3.65 3.50 3.59 PepsiCo 3.22 56126 109.65 108.89 109.13+.01 PetrbrsA 70489 10.16 9.82 10.11+.37 Petrobras 248254 10.57 10.17 10.52+.45 Pfizer 1.28 132464 36.20 35.75 36.14+.07 PUVixSTrs 114175 19.81 19.32 19.61—.17 ProctGam 2.76f 57069 92.34 91.56 92.12+.35 RangeRs .08 65131 20.58 19.88 20.00—.42 RegionsFn .36 92178 15.31 15.06 15.17—.06 RiteAid 258070 2.12 2.06 2.10+.05 S&P500ETF 4.13e 485000 252.89 252.23 252.86+.54 SpdrLehHY 2.30 71930 37.24 37.15 37.24+.07 SpdrS&PRB .74e 77046 57.21 56.38 56.79—.33 SpdrOGEx .73e 62149 34.37 34.02 34.27—.02 Schlmbrg 2 59427 69.57 68.85 69.06—.26 Schwab .32 51605 44.51 44.01 44.46+.42 SnapIncAn 166085 15.10 14.59 14.64—.24 SwstAirl .50f 73978 58.56 55.80 58.51+2.52 SwstnEngy 99977 6.31 6.11 6.26 SpiritRltC .72 94129 8.65 8.43 8.62+.03 Sprint 150529 7.92 7.72 7.90+.21 Squaren 57063 30.03 29.37 29.94+.55 SPHlthC 1.01e 50618 82.80 82.22 82.54—.02 SPCnSt 1.28e 146625 54.04 53.80 53.94+.06 SPEngy 2.04e 71639 68.62 68.24 68.39—.07 SPDRFncl .46e 475740 26.17 26.01 26.17+.09 SPInds 1.12e 111674 71.80 71.43 71.80+.31 SPTech .78e 63950 59.36 59.17 59.33+.14 SPUtil 1.55e 93817 53.18 52.66 52.99—.15 Synchrony .60f 56697 31.89 31.42 31.72+.24 TeckResg .20f 70252 22.43 21.55 22.43+.77 TevaPhrm 1.36e 217071 19.16 18.14 18.82+.35 Transocn 111914 10.34 10.06 10.28—.05 Twitter 125738 17.63 17.12 17.59+.50 USSilica .25 60614 31.66 29.71 31.57+.82 UtdContl 67787 64.23 60.20 64.14+3.71 USBancrp 1.20f 64787 53.64 52.92 53.47+.03 USNGas 78849 6.37 6.29 6.31—.07 USOilFd 107913 10.25 10.16 10.18—.03 USSteel .20 113071 26.62 25.79 26.32+.19 ValeSA .29e 363626 10.31 10.03 10.31+.25 ValeantPh 107742 14.78 14.16 14.36—.26 VanEGold .12e 300556 23.33 23.04 23.28+.23 VanEJrGld 88977 34.21 33.64 34.04+.44 VangREIT 3.08e 54786 83.04 82.66 82.85—.12 VangEmg 1.10e 109767 44.22 43.86 44.21+.60 VangFTSE 1.10e 59107 43.53 43.39 43.53+.17 Vereit .55 94746 8.48 8.36 8.48+.11 VerizonCm 2.36f 98975 50.02 49.43 49.85+.49 Vipshop 80147 8.81 8.69 8.74+.03 WPXEngy 69494 11.50 11.24 11.42+.05 WalMart 2.04 77597 79.66 78.75 79.22+.77 WeathfIntl 113580 4.45 4.32 4.38—.05 WellsFargo 1.52 164514 55.62 54.85 55.58+.11 WhitingPet 148335 5.46 5.24 5.46+.07

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.