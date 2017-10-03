BC-150-actives-f,

|CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Tuesday’s prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowCloseChg
|AKSteel
|105385
|5.82
|5.63
|5.74+.03
|AT&TInc 1.96
|157583
|39.48
|39.09
|39.48+.37
|Aegon .29e
|89059
|5.75
|5.69
|5.69—.07
|Alibaba
|142808
|178.78
|173.61
|178.56+4.95
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|
|55254
|11.33
|11.26
|11.31+.02
|Altria 2.64f
|61410
|63.53
|62.93
|63.37+.47
|Ambev .06e
|232000
|6.78
|6.53
|6.76+.25
|Anadarko .20
|61769
|49.58
|48.92
|49.27—.11
|ArcelorMrs
|50851
|26.72
|26.40
|26.68+.35
|Arconic .24
|60410
|26.56
|25.74
|26.13+.21
|AtwoodOcn .30m
|50762
|9.29
|8.98
|9.26+.10
|BcoBrads .37e
|
|x123307
|11.67
|11.04
|11.66+.46
|BkofAm .48f
|541317
|25.93
|25.62
|25.86+.24
|BiPVxSTrs
|169266
|38.46
|37.98
|38.25—.14
|BarrickG .12
|79904
|16.38
|16.09
|16.27+.16
|CVSHealth 2
|65462
|81.31
|80.52
|80.91+.14
|CallonPet
|118572
|11.50
|10.90
|11.40—.01
|Calpine
|100811
|14.86
|14.76
|14.82+.02
|Camecog .40
|133753
|9.62
|8.76
|8.82—.89
|Cemex .29t
|57513
|9.12
|9.01
|9.07—.01
|CntryLink 2.16
|120025
|20.22
|19.06
|20.18+.86
|ChesEng
|195802
|4.34
|4.26
|4.29—.06
|Citigroup 1.28
|117664
|74.38
|73.85
|74.13+.33
|CitizFincl .52
|68596
|37.40
|36.74
|36.84—.38
|ClevCliffs
|58932
|7.45
|7.22
|7.40+.01
|CocaCola 1.48
|116895
|45.26
|44.76
|45.19+.39
|ConocoPhil 1.06
|66484
|50.23
|49.23
|49.24—1.07
|CSVLgNGrs
|143675
|10.51
|10.18
|10.28—.27
|DRHorton .40f
|73725
|40.64
|39.84
|40.27+.29
|DeltaAir 1.22
|155662
|51.37
|48.15
|51.25+3.18
|DrGMBllrs
|92151
|18.79
|17.92
|18.54+.68
|DirDGlBrrs
|58847
|25.58
|24.64
|24.81—.84
|DxSCBearrs
|62152
|13.31
|13.05
|13.05—.08
|DxBiotBear
|57953
|4.52
|4.30
|4.40+.04
|Disney 1.56
|52896
|100.85
|99.91
|100.79+.93
|DowDuPnt 1.84
|58326
|70.62
|69.90
|70.36—.06
|EnCanag .06
|81913
|11.73
|11.56
|11.62—.02
|ENSCO .04
|161551
|5.90
|5.69
|5.89+.08
|Equifax 1.56
|65388
|112.46
|107.08
|110.45+2.64
|Exelon 1.31
|50369
|38.14
|37.55
|37.84—.30
|ExxonMbl 3.08
|57439
|81.97
|81.30
|81.76+.13
|FairmSant
|370980
|5.10
|4.25
|4.94+.37
|FstDatan
|52651
|18.01
|17.79
|17.92—.04
|Fitbitn
|89224
|6.86
|6.56
|6.66—.24
|FordM .60a
|638468
|12.43
|12.22
|12.34+.25
|FrptMcM
|132114
|14.67
|14.26
|14.64+.30
|GenElec .96
|332429
|24.83
|24.33
|24.80+.23
|GenMotors 1.52
|
|296776
|43.70
|43.00
|43.45+1.30
|Genworth
|69677
|3.50
|3.32
|3.49+.12
|Gerdau .02e
|78723
|3.63
|3.49
|3.58+.12
|HPInc .53
|65230
|20.21
|20.02
|20.09—.03
|Hallibrtn .72
|85024
|45.51
|44.79
|44.93—.60
|Hanesbdss .60
|78138
|25.00
|23.80
|23.86—1.12
|HertzGl
|51781
|24.12
|23.19
|23.98+.36
|HPEntn .26
|100900
|14.99
|14.62
|14.69—.28
|IAMGldg
|53343
|6.32
|6.18
|6.23+.05
|iShGold
|78729
|12.25
|12.21
|12.22+.01
|iShBrazil .67e
|174391
|43.22
|41.78
|43.18+1.46
|iShHK .49e
|57448
|24.90
|24.80
|24.89+.15
|iShChinaLC .87e
|
|192381
|45.53
|45.16
|45.53+1.35
|iShEMkts .59e
|515451
|45.54
|45.13
|45.53+.71
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|
|75660
|121.29
|120.92
|121.29+.27
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|
|60320
|124.51
|123.92
|124.40+.12
|iSEafe 1.66e
|117764
|68.66
|68.43
|68.65+.23
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|58246
|88.52
|88.35
|88.51+.16
|iShR2K 1.77e
|
|265646
|150.33
|149.33
|150.33+.33
|iShHmCnst .09e
|52574
|37.25
|36.56
|37.11+.42
|Infosys .40e
|76347
|14.62
|14.39
|14.55—.13
|Interpublic .72
|70857
|21.20
|20.82
|20.88—.34
|iShJapanrs
|101026
|56.05
|55.71
|56.04+.33
|iShCorEM .95e
|52099
|54.85
|54.42
|54.84+.80
|ItauUnibH .32e
|79893
|14.21
|13.71
|14.21+.44
|JPMorgCh 2.24f
|94139
|97.43
|96.77
|97.35+.51
|Keycorp .38
|66557
|18.97
|18.66
|18.74—.16
|KindMorg .50
|127847
|19.12
|18.85
|18.85—.25
|Kinrossg
|62507
|4.31
|4.20
|4.28+.09
|Kroger s .50
|251569
|20.73
|20.00
|20.56+.60
|LaredoPet
|50692
|12.68
|12.14
|12.56+.31
|LennarA .16
|78237
|55.85
|53.51
|55.35+2.53
|MBIA
|72253
|9.11
|8.59
|8.68—.05
|MGM Rsts .44
|230617
|30.93
|30.36
|30.85+.08
|Macys 1.51
|98801
|21.06
|20.48
|21.05+.16
|MarathnO .20
|95524
|13.76
|13.51
|13.76+.17
|Medtrnic 1.84
|57695
|78.20
|77.58
|78.11+.06
|Merck 1.88
|63629
|64.58
|63.78
|64.37—.18
|MorgStan 1f
|61277
|49.35
|48.76
|49.28+.36
|NRGEgy .12
|52412
|26.03
|25.40
|25.89+.31
|Nabors .24
|65743
|7.95
|7.71
|7.80—.13
|NikeB s .84
|77822
|52.05
|51.40
|51.47—.40
|NobleCorp .08
|77972
|4.48
|4.32
|4.44—.04
|NokiaCp .17e
|62397
|6.00
|5.96
|5.97—.01
|OasisPet
|84086
|9.20
|8.98
|9.08—.06
|Oracle .76
|124565
|48.96
|48.54
|48.69—.11
|Pandora
|66789
|8.01
|7.71
|7.96+.29
|ParsleyEn
|55690
|27.01
|26.26
|26.74+.16
|Penney
|207765
|3.65
|3.50
|3.59
|PepsiCo 3.22
|56126
|109.65
|108.89
|109.13+.01
|PetrbrsA
|70489
|10.16
|9.82
|10.11+.37
|Petrobras
|248254
|10.57
|10.17
|10.52+.45
|Pfizer 1.28
|132464
|36.20
|35.75
|36.14+.07
|PUVixSTrs
|114175
|19.81
|19.32
|19.61—.17
|ProctGam 2.76f
|57069
|92.34
|91.56
|92.12+.35
|RangeRs .08
|65131
|20.58
|19.88
|20.00—.42
|RegionsFn .36
|92178
|15.31
|15.06
|15.17—.06
|RiteAid
|258070
|2.12
|2.06
|2.10+.05
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|485000
|252.89
|252.23
|252.86+.54
|SpdrLehHY 2.30
|71930
|37.24
|37.15
|37.24+.07
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|
|77046
|57.21
|56.38
|56.79—.33
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|62149
|34.37
|34.02
|34.27—.02
|Schlmbrg 2
|59427
|69.57
|68.85
|69.06—.26
|Schwab .32
|51605
|44.51
|44.01
|44.46+.42
|SnapIncAn
|166085
|15.10
|14.59
|14.64—.24
|SwstAirl .50f
|73978
|58.56
|55.80
|58.51+2.52
|SwstnEngy
|99977
|6.31
|6.11
|6.26
|SpiritRltC .72
|94129
|8.65
|8.43
|8.62+.03
|Sprint
|150529
|7.92
|7.72
|7.90+.21
|Squaren
|57063
|30.03
|29.37
|29.94+.55
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|50618
|82.80
|82.22
|82.54—.02
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|146625
|54.04
|53.80
|53.94+.06
|SPEngy 2.04e
|71639
|68.62
|68.24
|68.39—.07
|SPDRFncl .46e
|
|475740
|26.17
|26.01
|26.17+.09
|SPInds 1.12e
|111674
|71.80
|71.43
|71.80+.31
|SPTech .78e
|63950
|59.36
|59.17
|59.33+.14
|SPUtil 1.55e
|93817
|53.18
|52.66
|52.99—.15
|Synchrony .60f
|56697
|31.89
|31.42
|31.72+.24
|TeckResg .20f
|70252
|22.43
|21.55
|22.43+.77
|TevaPhrm 1.36e
|
|217071
|19.16
|18.14
|18.82+.35
|Transocn
|111914
|10.34
|10.06
|10.28—.05
|Twitter
|125738
|17.63
|17.12
|17.59+.50
|USSilica .25
|60614
|31.66
|29.71
|31.57+.82
|UtdContl
|67787
|64.23
|60.20
|64.14+3.71
|USBancrp 1.20f
|64787
|53.64
|52.92
|53.47+.03
|USNGas
|78849
|6.37
|6.29
|6.31—.07
|USOilFd
|107913
|10.25
|10.16
|10.18—.03
|USSteel .20
|113071
|26.62
|25.79
|26.32+.19
|ValeSA .29e
|363626
|10.31
|10.03
|10.31+.25
|ValeantPh
|107742
|14.78
|14.16
|14.36—.26
|VanEGold .12e
|300556
|23.33
|23.04
|23.28+.23
|VanEJrGld
|88977
|34.21
|33.64
|34.04+.44
|VangREIT 3.08e
|
|54786
|83.04
|82.66
|82.85—.12
|VangEmg 1.10e
|
|109767
|44.22
|43.86
|44.21+.60
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|
|59107
|43.53
|43.39
|43.53+.17
|Vereit .55
|94746
|8.48
|8.36
|8.48+.11
|VerizonCm 2.36f
|98975
|50.02
|49.43
|49.85+.49
|Vipshop
|80147
|8.81
|8.69
|8.74+.03
|WPXEngy
|69494
|11.50
|11.24
|11.42+.05
|WalMart 2.04
|77597
|79.66
|78.75
|79.22+.77
|WeathfIntl
|113580
|4.45
|4.32
|4.38—.05
|WellsFargo 1.52
|
|164514
|55.62
|54.85
|55.58+.11
|WhitingPet
|148335
|5.46
|5.24
|5.46+.07
