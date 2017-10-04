BC-150-actives-e,

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 11812 5.81 5.73 5.80+.06 AT&TInc 1.96 26256 39.56 39.25 39.51+.03 AbbottLab 1.06 6124 54.15 53.61 54.11+.36 Alibaba 20475 179.29 177.30 179.14+.58 Ambev .06e 29523 6.81 6.72 6.72—.04 AssuredG .57 6340 37.78 36.60 37.05—1.64 Avon 5855 2.40 2.31 2.34—.03 BPPLC 2.38 8419 38.64 38.48 38.55—.15 BcoBrads .37e 10203 11.72 11.62 11.62—.04 BcoSantSA .23e 23561 6.62 6.57 6.61—.19 BkofAm .48f 86291 25.95 25.79 25.90+.04 BiPVxSTrs 24972 38.55 38.25 38.47+.22 BarrickG .12 8182 16.47 16.33 16.35+.08 Calpine 24448 14.85 14.81 14.84+.02 Camecog .40 6191 9.08 8.85 8.90+.08 Carnival 1.60 6637 65.28 64.45 64.87+.77 Cemex .29t 8836 9.06 9.03 9.04—.03 CntryLink 2.16 13211 20.41 19.95 20.05—.13 ChesEng 28294 4.31 4.25 4.26—.03 Citigroup 1.28 16928 74.48 74.03 74.41+.28 CitizFincl .52 13002 36.77 36.10 36.73—.11 ClevCliffs 17089 7.59 7.44 7.55+.15 Coach 1.35 5998 39.81 39.24 39.49—.34 CocaCola 1.48 19540 45.44 44.94 45.29+.10 ConocoPhil 1.06 6838 49.59 48.91 49.00—.24 CSVLgNGrs 32716 10.92 10.73 10.85+.57 DeltaAir 1.22 14392 51.85 50.98 51.78+.53 DenburyR 9455 1.47 1.41 1.41—.05 DeutschBk .83e 7722 16.86 16.77 16.85—.22 DxGBullrs 7560 33.73 33.12 33.28+.23 DrGMBllrs 14157 18.99 18.56 18.71+.17 DirDGlBrrs 13061 24.75 24.27 24.57—.24 DxSCBearrs 14806 13.18 13.06 13.14+.09 DxBiotBear 9540 4.49 4.37 4.38—.02 DrxSCBulls 5904 67.76 67.12 67.35—.40 EldorGldg .02e 8282 2.22 2.18 2.19—.03 EnCanag .06 7366 11.67 11.45 11.48—.14 EngyTrfPt 2.20 8496 18.26 18.04 18.09—.15 ENSCO .04 15707 5.94 5.84 5.89 Express 8714 6.87 6.63 6.87+.21 ExxonMbl 3.08 7688 81.87 81.50 81.67—.10 FairmSant 9845 4.92 4.77 4.82—.12 FMajSilvg 5977 7.00 6.88 6.97+.14 Fitbitn 10268 6.72 6.58 6.58—.08 FordM .60a 66749 12.37 12.30 12.35+.01 FrptMcM 23188 14.87 14.61 14.73+.09 GGPInc .88 14610 20.87 20.70 20.85+.10 GenElec .96 32857 24.89 24.66 24.67—.13 GenMotors 1.52 17421 43.65 43.20 43.39—.06 Gerdau .02e 6393 3.60 3.55 3.55—.04 GlaxoSKln 2.89e 7770 40.90 40.82 40.83—.11 HPInc .53 7064 20.24 20.03 20.21+.12 Hanesbdss .60 8506 23.94 23.59 23.69—.17 HertzGl 10836 25.00 23.93 24.46+.48 HPEntn .26 7901 14.74 14.55 14.62—.07 iShGold 11825 12.27 12.24 12.25+.03 iShBrazil .67e 18061 43.50 43.14 43.16—.02 iShGerm .60e 5850 32.50 32.46 32.48+.01 iShHK .49e 6154 24.95 24.91 24.94+.05 iShSilver 11590 15.73 15.66 15.70—.01 iShChinaLC .87e 20330 45.65 45.54 45.59+.06 iShEMkts .59e 48788 45.58 45.46 45.49—.04 iSEafe 1.66e 15953 68.54 68.47 68.50—.16 iShiBxHYB 5.09 7854 88.51 88.37 88.41—.10 iShR2K 1.77e 29541 150.31 149.84 149.99—.34 iShCorEafe 1.56e 14540 64.24 64.17 64.19—.14 Infosys .40e 6586 14.58 14.48 14.54—.02 Intelsat 19431 6.46 5.58 6.25+.88 Interpublic .72 10405 21.57 20.95 21.38+.50 iShJapanrs 8462 56.03 55.95 55.97—.07 iShCorEM .95e 7056 54.90 54.77 54.79—.05 iShCorEur 1.18e 11022 49.66 49.61 49.62—.10 ItauUnibH .32e 8842 14.35 14.17 14.18—.04 JPMorgCh 2.24f 17538 97.44 96.81 97.09—.27 Kellogg 2.16f 9124 62.64 61.96 62.46+.44 Keycorp .38 7192 18.76 18.64 18.70—.05 KindMorg .50 8335 18.91 18.78 18.81—.05 Kinrossg 8356 4.35 4.29 4.31+.03 Kroger s .50 22055 20.68 20.44 20.60+.04 LloydBkg .47a 7168 3.64 3.62 3.63+.02 MBIA 37771 8.22 7.65 7.84—.84 MGM Rsts .44 18954 31.29 30.90 31.12+.27 Macys 1.51 14480 21.01 20.67 20.77—.28 MarathnO .20 29492 14.16 13.78 13.86+.10 Medtrnic 1.84 12082 78.72 78.20 78.59+.48 Merck 1.88 6793 64.57 64.33 64.49+.12 Monsanto 2.16 5938 120.50 120.20 120.20+.51 MorgStan 1f 7065 49.29 48.76 49.01—.28 NikeB s .84 9089 51.82 51.40 51.72+.25 NobleCorp .08 6620 4.45 4.38 4.42—.03 NokiaCp .17e 9262 5.94 5.92 5.93—.05 OasisPet 7168 9.16 8.95 8.98—.10 Oracle .76 22753 49.04 48.81 48.90+.21 Penney 13884 3.60 3.54 3.56—.03 PepsiCo 3.22 22862 109.35 106.19 109.16+.03 Petrobras 18156 10.59 10.46 10.47—.06 Pfizer 1.28 11205 36.24 36.10 36.13—.01 Pier1 .28 6394 4.42 4.19 4.22—.16 PUVixSTrs 19691 19.91 19.60 19.83+.22 ProgsvCp .69e 7760 49.20 49.00 49.12+.05 RegionsFn .36 15022 15.19 15.06 15.11—.06 RepubSvc 1.38f 7432 65.46 62.69 62.90—3.65 RiteAid 37528 2.15 2.08 2.13+.03 SpdrGold 5815 121.26 120.95 121.04+.21 S&P500ETF 4.13e 42952 252.90 252.56 252.79—.07 SpdrS&PRB .74e 8084 56.78 56.40 56.55—.24 SpdrOGEx .73e 8400 34.50 34.01 34.07—.20 SeadrillLtd 5873 .38 .36 .37+.01 SeaWorld 9303 14.20 13.44 14.05+.56 SequansC 27669 2.40 1.84 2.00—1.06 Shopifyn 41629 116.93 105.02 108.31—8.51 SiderurNac 7996 3.47 3.39 3.39+.02 SnapIncAn 22094 14.90 14.50 14.51—.13 SwstAirl .50f 8624 59.48 58.47 59.21+.70 SwstnEngy 22395 6.31 6.14 6.15—.12 Sprint 40176 8.00 7.67 7.73—.17 Squaren 13102 30.03 29.56 29.69—.25 SPMatls .98e 6392 57.85 57.70 57.75+.09 SPCnSt 1.28e 24942 54.13 53.71 54.06+.12 SPConsum 1.12e 8197 90.95 90.60 90.79+.16 SPEngy 2.04e 10701 68.59 68.14 68.21—.18 SPDRFncl .46e 52204 26.16 26.06 26.12—.05 SPInds 1.12e 14696 71.85 71.67 71.73—.07 SPTech .78e 16602 59.26 59.07 59.15—.18 SPUtil 1.55e 13006 53.11 52.86 52.97—.02 Tenaris .75e 6877 28.22 28.09 28.12—.07 TevaPhrm 1.36e 140544 16.74 16.21 16.56—2.26 Transocn 17536 10.39 10.20 10.21—.08 Twitter 28825 17.82 17.50 17.63+.04 UtdContl 13304 65.78 64.51 65.46+1.32 USNGas 13418 6.45 6.41 6.44+.13 USOilFd 7631 10.19 10.15 10.16—.02 USSteel .20 15690 26.69 26.18 26.53+.21 ValeSA .29e 32591 10.47 10.37 10.38+.07 ValeantPh 12295 14.63 14.29 14.61+.25 VanEGold .12e 34007 23.45 23.28 23.34+.06 VnEkRus .64e 12668 22.32 22.25 22.28+.05 VanEJrGld 7770 34.30 34.04 34.14+.10 VangEmg 1.10e 14636 44.28 44.19 44.20—.01 VangFTSE 1.10e 6801 43.47 43.42 43.44—.09 Vereit .55 13112 8.50 8.42 8.44—.05 VerizonCm 2.36f 21269 49.99 49.38 49.92+.07 Vipshop 7934 8.80 8.69 8.76+.02 W&TOff .40 7643 3.30 3.23 3.25—.01 WalMart 2.04 6663 79.73 79.10 79.66+.44 WsteMInc 1.70 9281 77.99 75.94 76.13—3.15 WeathfIntl 8437 4.45 4.36 4.39+.01 WellsFargo 1.52 26307 55.35 54.98 55.12—.46 WhitingPet 20033 5.49 5.34 5.36—.10 Yamanag .02 6134 2.68 2.65 2.66+.01 —————————

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.