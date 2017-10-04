BC-150-actives-e,

|EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AKSteel
|11812
|5.81
|5.73
|5.80+.06
|AT&TInc 1.96
|26256
|39.56
|39.25
|39.51+.03
|AbbottLab 1.06
|6124
|54.15
|53.61
|54.11+.36
|Alibaba
|20475
|179.29
|177.30
|179.14+.58
|Ambev .06e
|29523
|6.81
|6.72
|6.72—.04
|AssuredG .57
|6340
|37.78
|36.60
|37.05—1.64
|Avon
|5855
|2.40
|2.31
|2.34—.03
|BPPLC 2.38
|8419
|38.64
|38.48
|38.55—.15
|BcoBrads .37e
|10203
|11.72
|11.62
|11.62—.04
|BcoSantSA .23e
|23561
|6.62
|6.57
|6.61—.19
|BkofAm .48f
|86291
|25.95
|25.79
|25.90+.04
|BiPVxSTrs
|24972
|38.55
|38.25
|38.47+.22
|BarrickG .12
|8182
|16.47
|16.33
|16.35+.08
|Calpine
|24448
|14.85
|14.81
|14.84+.02
|Camecog .40
|6191
|9.08
|8.85
|8.90+.08
|Carnival 1.60
|6637
|65.28
|64.45
|64.87+.77
|Cemex .29t
|8836
|9.06
|9.03
|9.04—.03
|CntryLink 2.16
|13211
|20.41
|19.95
|20.05—.13
|ChesEng
|28294
|4.31
|4.25
|4.26—.03
|Citigroup 1.28
|16928
|74.48
|74.03
|74.41+.28
|CitizFincl .52
|13002
|36.77
|36.10
|36.73—.11
|ClevCliffs
|17089
|7.59
|7.44
|7.55+.15
|Coach 1.35
|5998
|39.81
|39.24
|39.49—.34
|CocaCola 1.48
|19540
|45.44
|44.94
|45.29+.10
|ConocoPhil 1.06
|6838
|49.59
|48.91
|49.00—.24
|CSVLgNGrs
|32716
|10.92
|10.73
|10.85+.57
|DeltaAir 1.22
|14392
|51.85
|50.98
|51.78+.53
|DenburyR
|9455
|1.47
|1.41
|1.41—.05
|DeutschBk .83e
|7722
|16.86
|16.77
|16.85—.22
|DxGBullrs
|7560
|33.73
|33.12
|33.28+.23
|DrGMBllrs
|14157
|18.99
|18.56
|18.71+.17
|DirDGlBrrs
|13061
|24.75
|24.27
|24.57—.24
|DxSCBearrs
|14806
|13.18
|13.06
|13.14+.09
|DxBiotBear
|9540
|4.49
|4.37
|4.38—.02
|DrxSCBulls
|5904
|67.76
|67.12
|67.35—.40
|EldorGldg .02e
|8282
|2.22
|2.18
|2.19—.03
|EnCanag .06
|7366
|11.67
|11.45
|11.48—.14
|EngyTrfPt 2.20
|8496
|18.26
|18.04
|18.09—.15
|ENSCO .04
|15707
|5.94
|5.84
|5.89
|Express
|8714
|6.87
|6.63
|6.87+.21
|ExxonMbl 3.08
|7688
|81.87
|81.50
|81.67—.10
|FairmSant
|9845
|4.92
|4.77
|4.82—.12
|FMajSilvg
|5977
|7.00
|6.88
|6.97+.14
|Fitbitn
|10268
|6.72
|6.58
|6.58—.08
|FordM .60a
|66749
|12.37
|12.30
|12.35+.01
|FrptMcM
|23188
|14.87
|14.61
|14.73+.09
|GGPInc .88
|14610
|20.87
|20.70
|20.85+.10
|GenElec .96
|32857
|24.89
|24.66
|24.67—.13
|GenMotors 1.52
|17421
|43.65
|43.20
|43.39—.06
|Gerdau .02e
|6393
|3.60
|3.55
|3.55—.04
|GlaxoSKln 2.89e
|7770
|40.90
|40.82
|40.83—.11
|HPInc .53
|7064
|20.24
|20.03
|20.21+.12
|Hanesbdss .60
|8506
|23.94
|23.59
|23.69—.17
|HertzGl
|10836
|25.00
|23.93
|24.46+.48
|HPEntn .26
|7901
|14.74
|14.55
|14.62—.07
|iShGold
|11825
|12.27
|12.24
|12.25+.03
|iShBrazil .67e
|18061
|43.50
|43.14
|43.16—.02
|iShGerm .60e
|5850
|32.50
|32.46
|32.48+.01
|iShHK .49e
|6154
|24.95
|24.91
|24.94+.05
|iShSilver
|11590
|15.73
|15.66
|15.70—.01
|iShChinaLC .87e
|20330
|45.65
|45.54
|45.59+.06
|iShEMkts .59e
|48788
|45.58
|45.46
|45.49—.04
|iSEafe 1.66e
|15953
|68.54
|68.47
|68.50—.16
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|7854
|88.51
|88.37
|88.41—.10
|iShR2K 1.77e
|29541
|150.31
|149.84
|149.99—.34
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|
|14540
|64.24
|64.17
|64.19—.14
|Infosys .40e
|6586
|14.58
|14.48
|14.54—.02
|Intelsat
|19431
|6.46
|5.58
|6.25+.88
|Interpublic .72
|10405
|21.57
|20.95
|21.38+.50
|iShJapanrs
|8462
|56.03
|55.95
|55.97—.07
|iShCorEM .95e
|7056
|54.90
|54.77
|54.79—.05
|iShCorEur 1.18e
|11022
|49.66
|49.61
|49.62—.10
|ItauUnibH .32e
|8842
|14.35
|14.17
|14.18—.04
|JPMorgCh 2.24f
|17538
|97.44
|96.81
|97.09—.27
|Kellogg 2.16f
|9124
|62.64
|61.96
|62.46+.44
|Keycorp .38
|7192
|18.76
|18.64
|18.70—.05
|KindMorg .50
|8335
|18.91
|18.78
|18.81—.05
|Kinrossg
|8356
|4.35
|4.29
|4.31+.03
|Kroger s .50
|22055
|20.68
|20.44
|20.60+.04
|LloydBkg .47a
|7168
|3.64
|3.62
|3.63+.02
|MBIA
|37771
|8.22
|7.65
|7.84—.84
|MGM Rsts .44
|18954
|31.29
|30.90
|31.12+.27
|Macys 1.51
|14480
|21.01
|20.67
|20.77—.28
|MarathnO .20
|29492
|14.16
|13.78
|13.86+.10
|Medtrnic 1.84
|12082
|78.72
|78.20
|78.59+.48
|Merck 1.88
|6793
|64.57
|64.33
|64.49+.12
|Monsanto 2.16
|5938
|120.50
|120.20
|120.20+.51
|MorgStan 1f
|7065
|49.29
|48.76
|49.01—.28
|NikeB s .84
|9089
|51.82
|51.40
|51.72+.25
|NobleCorp .08
|6620
|4.45
|4.38
|4.42—.03
|NokiaCp .17e
|9262
|5.94
|5.92
|5.93—.05
|OasisPet
|7168
|9.16
|8.95
|8.98—.10
|Oracle .76
|22753
|49.04
|48.81
|48.90+.21
|Penney
|13884
|3.60
|3.54
|3.56—.03
|PepsiCo 3.22
|22862
|109.35
|106.19
|109.16+.03
|Petrobras
|18156
|10.59
|10.46
|10.47—.06
|Pfizer 1.28
|11205
|36.24
|36.10
|36.13—.01
|Pier1 .28
|6394
|4.42
|4.19
|4.22—.16
|PUVixSTrs
|19691
|19.91
|19.60
|19.83+.22
|ProgsvCp .69e
|7760
|49.20
|49.00
|49.12+.05
|RegionsFn .36
|15022
|15.19
|15.06
|15.11—.06
|RepubSvc 1.38f
|7432
|65.46
|62.69
|62.90—3.65
|RiteAid
|37528
|2.15
|2.08
|2.13+.03
|SpdrGold
|5815
|121.26
|120.95
|121.04+.21
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|42952
|252.90
|252.56
|252.79—.07
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|
|8084
|56.78
|56.40
|56.55—.24
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|8400
|34.50
|34.01
|34.07—.20
|SeadrillLtd
|5873
|.38
|.36
|.37+.01
|SeaWorld
|9303
|14.20
|13.44
|14.05+.56
|SequansC
|27669
|2.40
|1.84
|2.00—1.06
|Shopifyn
|41629
|116.93
|105.02
|108.31—8.51
|SiderurNac
|7996
|3.47
|3.39
|3.39+.02
|SnapIncAn
|22094
|14.90
|14.50
|14.51—.13
|SwstAirl .50f
|8624
|59.48
|58.47
|59.21+.70
|SwstnEngy
|22395
|6.31
|6.14
|6.15—.12
|Sprint
|40176
|8.00
|7.67
|7.73—.17
|Squaren
|13102
|30.03
|29.56
|29.69—.25
|SPMatls .98e
|6392
|57.85
|57.70
|57.75+.09
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|24942
|54.13
|53.71
|54.06+.12
|SPConsum 1.12e
|8197
|90.95
|90.60
|90.79+.16
|SPEngy 2.04e
|10701
|68.59
|68.14
|68.21—.18
|SPDRFncl .46e
|52204
|26.16
|26.06
|26.12—.05
|SPInds 1.12e
|14696
|71.85
|71.67
|71.73—.07
|SPTech .78e
|16602
|59.26
|59.07
|59.15—.18
|SPUtil 1.55e
|13006
|53.11
|52.86
|52.97—.02
|Tenaris .75e
|6877
|28.22
|28.09
|28.12—.07
|TevaPhrm 1.36e
|
|140544
|16.74
|16.21
|16.56—2.26
|Transocn
|17536
|10.39
|10.20
|10.21—.08
|Twitter
|28825
|17.82
|17.50
|17.63+.04
|UtdContl
|13304
|65.78
|64.51
|65.46+1.32
|USNGas
|13418
|6.45
|6.41
|6.44+.13
|USOilFd
|7631
|10.19
|10.15
|10.16—.02
|USSteel .20
|15690
|26.69
|26.18
|26.53+.21
|ValeSA .29e
|32591
|10.47
|10.37
|10.38+.07
|ValeantPh
|12295
|14.63
|14.29
|14.61+.25
|VanEGold .12e
|34007
|23.45
|23.28
|23.34+.06
|VnEkRus .64e
|12668
|22.32
|22.25
|22.28+.05
|VanEJrGld
|7770
|34.30
|34.04
|34.14+.10
|VangEmg 1.10e
|14636
|44.28
|44.19
|44.20—.01
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|6801
|43.47
|43.42
|43.44—.09
|Vereit .55
|13112
|8.50
|8.42
|8.44—.05
|VerizonCm 2.36f
|21269
|49.99
|49.38
|49.92+.07
|Vipshop
|7934
|8.80
|8.69
|8.76+.02
|W&TOff .40
|7643
|3.30
|3.23
|3.25—.01
|WalMart 2.04
|6663
|79.73
|79.10
|79.66+.44
|WsteMInc 1.70
|9281
|77.99
|75.94
|76.13—3.15
|WeathfIntl
|8437
|4.45
|4.36
|4.39+.01
|WellsFargo 1.52
|26307
|55.35
|54.98
|55.12—.46
|WhitingPet
|20033
|5.49
|5.34
|5.36—.10
|Yamanag .02
|6134
|2.68
|2.65
|2.66+.01
|—————————
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.