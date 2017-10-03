BC-150-actives-e

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 13025 5.78 5.66 5.66—.05 AT&TInc 1.96 18481 39.27 39.09 39.25+.14 AbbottLab 1.06 6516 53.100 53.70 53.92+.24 Alibaba 26352 176.89 173.61 176.84+3.23 Altria 2.64f 6396 63.20 62.93 63.08+.18 Ambev .06e 24343 6.61 6.53 6.61+.10 ArcelorMrs 9259 26.55 26.40 26.54+.21 AstraZens 1.37e 10341 34.24 34.06 34.14—.13 AtwoodOcn .30m 6788 9.21 8.98 9.19+.03 BcoBrads .37e x16595 11.32 11.04 11.31+.11 BcoSantSA .23e 6821 6.78 6.75 6.78—.05 BkofAm .48f 88127 25.83 25.69 25.78+.16 BiPVxSTrs 30360 38.26 37.98 38.21—.18 BarrickG .12 8423 16.23 16.09 16.22+.11 CVSHealth 2 8575 81.23 80.52 81.16+.39 CallonPet 25570 11.48 10.90 11.35—.06 Calpine 23932 14.86 14.76 14.85+.05 Camecog .40 27495 9.62 9.01 9.32—.40 CntryLink 2.16 22418 19.71 19.06 19.38+.06 ChesEng 31252 4.34 4.26 4.31—.05 Chevron 4.32 5949 117.62 117.01 117.60+.17 Citigroup 1.28 16998 74.18 73.88 74.11+.31 ClevCliffs 7115 7.45 7.34 7.34—.05 Coach 1.35 6161 40.63 39.88 39.92—.75 CocaCola 1.48 8619 45.04 44.76 45.00+.20 CmtyHlt 9400 7.81 7.42 7.50—.33 ConocoPhil 1.06 8088 50.23 49.92 49.96—.35 CSVLgNGrs 26685 10.51 10.19 10.51—.04 CredSuiss 1.21e 5868 15.90 15.84 15.88+.13 DDRCorp .76 8714 9.00 8.81 8.99—.02 DRHorton .40f 7872 40.43 39.84 40.27+.29 DeltaAir 1.22 19046 49.57 48.15 49.43+1.36 DxGBullrs 6754 32.61 32.03 32.51+.48 DrGMBllrs 14372 18.30 17.92 18.25+.39 DirDGlBrrs 7164 25.58 25.12 25.20—.45 DxSCBearrs 12365 13.17 13.07 13.14+.01 DxBiotBear 9918 4.40 4.30 4.37+.01 DrxSCBulls 8160 67.69 67.15 67.33+.01 DowDuPnt 1.84 6246 70.62 69.96 70.01—.41 EtfInfcMLP 2.08 7829 8.91 8.84 8.86—.56 EldorGldg .02e 7463 2.20 2.17 2.18—.01 EnCanag .06 7236 11.73 11.56 11.69+.05 ENSCO .04 24228 5.84 5.69 5.83+.02 Equifax 1.56 7063 108.32 107.08 107.40—.41 ExxonMbl 3.08 8846 81.71 81.30 81.67+.04 FairmSant 15394 4.71 4.36 4.38—.19 Fitbitn 15227 6.86 6.64 6.77—.13 FordM .60a 149305 12.39 12.22 12.28+.19 FrptMcM 12668 14.47 14.36 14.43+.09 Gap .92 x6389 29.46 28.73 28.78—.49 GenElec .96 53083 24.70 24.33 24.46—.12 GenMotors 1.52 84366 43.70 43.00 43.23+1.08 Genworth 10518 3.42 3.32 3.37—.01 Gerdau .02e 7481 3.52 3.49 3.50+.04 HPInc .53 9816 20.13 20.02 20.04—.08 Hallibrtn .72 7444 45.51 45.12 45.43—.10 HertzGl 11430 24.12 23.47 23.63+.01 HPEntn .26 8720 14.99 14.87 14.88—.10 IAMGldg 8098 6.24 6.18 6.22+.04 ICICIBk .16e 11937 8.56 8.48 8.50—.08 iShBrazil .67e 24904 42.27 41.78 42.27+.55 iShHK .49e 8648 24.87 24.81 24.83+.09 iShTIPS 1.69e 6373 113.42 113.30 113.41+.03 iShChinaLC .87e 31983 45.26 45.16 45.25+1.07 iShEMkts .59e 87366 45.35 45.13 45.35+.53 iShiBoxIG 3.87 17133 121.03 120.92 121.01—.02 iSh20yrT 3.05 12654 124.22 123.92 124.21—.07 iSEafe 1.66e 8855 68.53 68.43 68.52+.10 iShiBxHYB 5.09 12885 88.40 88.35 88.40+.05 iShR2K 1.77e 32363 150.25 149.83 149.96—.04 Infosys .40e 20009 14.62 14.46 14.46—.22 iShCorEM .95e 7592 54.63 54.42 54.62+.58 ItauUnibH .32e 7613 13.89 13.71 13.89+.12 JPMorgCh 2.24f 12971 97.34 96.82 97.21+.37 JohnJn 3.36 5837 132.40 131.36 132.17+.95 KBHome .10 5616 25.16 24.75 25.12+.42 Kemet 5836 23.50 22.35 23.32+1.00 KindMorg .50 11248 19.12 18.88 19.01—.10 Kroger s .50 15462 20.25 20.00 20.21+.25 LennarA .16 18121 55.42 53.73 54.59+1.77 Level3 8533 54.55 53.64 54.07+.13 MBIA 9153 9.11 8.69 9.10+.37 MGM Rsts .44 36630 30.92 30.36 30.58—.19 Macys 1.51 18217 21.02 20.48 20.66—.23 MarathnO .20 11848 13.69 13.51 13.68+.09 Merck 1.88 7687 64.58 63.78 64.35—.20 MorgStan 1f 7664 49.05 48.76 48.96+.04 Nabors .24 8311 7.95 7.72 7.86—.07 NikeB s .84 5667 52.05 51.73 51.77—.10 NobleCorp .08 11562 4.48 4.32 4.41—.07 NobleEngy .40 7296 28.30 27.88 28.08—.22 NokiaCp .17e 11767 6.00 5.97 5.98 Nordstrm 1.48a 6230 44.31 43.30 43.55—.63 OasisPet 5643 9.20 9.03 9.15+.01 Oracle .76 14078 48.96 48.63 48.70—.11 Pandora 14281 7.94 7.71 7.90+.23 ParsleyEn 5614 27.00 26.26 26.99+.41 Penney 31537 3.65 3.50 3.55—.04 PetrbrsA 5990 9.95 9.82 9.95+.21 Petrobras 20781 10.30 10.17 10.30+.23 Pfizer 1.28 12013 36.10 36.00 36.02—.06 PShEMSov 1.50 5822 29.83 29.76 29.79—.02 PUVixSTrs 20711 19.61 19.32 19.56—.22 ProShtVxs 5699 96.71 96.01 96.14+.62 PulteGrp .36 6021 27.76 27.36 27.53+.16 RangeRs .08 8225 20.58 20.13 20.49+.07 RegionsFn .36 10337 15.31 15.15 15.17—.07 RiteAid 43329 2.10 2.06 2.09+.04 S&P500ETF 4.13e 46038 252.58 252.27 252.53+.21 SpdrS&PRB .74e 9578 57.21 56.73 56.81—.31 SpdrOGEx .73e 9517 34.37 34.02 34.28—.01 SanchezEn 5729 4.90 4.70 4.75—.16 SeadrillLtd 5833 .36 .36 .36—.01 Sherwin 3.40 5783 377.24 367.46 371.19+11.76 SiderurNac 7244 3.23 3.14 3.22+.14 SnapIncAn 19225 15.10 14.77 14.94+.06 SwstnEngy 13398 6.31 6.11 6.23—.03 SpiritRltC .72 7807 8.59 8.43 8.44—.15 Sprint 18005 7.84 7.72 7.84+.15 Squaren 10551 29.63 29.37 29.55+.16 SPMatls .98e 5922 57.63 57.38 57.40—.03 SPHlthC 1.01e 11487 82.80 82.56 82.68+.12 SPCnSt 1.28e 13913 54.04 53.80 54.04+.16 SPEngy 2.04e 13493 68.54 68.24 68.49+.03 SPDRFncl .46e 46632 26.11 26.02 26.07—.01 SPInds 1.12e 12542 71.61 71.43 71.53+.04 SPTech .78e 15565 59.33 59.17 59.30+.11 SPUtil 1.55e 21664 53.18 52.66 52.72—.42 Synchrony .60f 7011 31.77 31.42 31.57+.09 TeckResg .20f 7046 21.91 21.55 21.87+.21 TevaPhrm 1.36e 34610 19.16 18.64 18.76+.29 Transocn 25932 10.30 10.06 10.18—.15 Trinity .52 6486 35.40 34.94 35.22—.09 Twitter 13113 17.37 17.12 17.29+.20 UtdContl 5878 61.86 60.20 61.62+1.19 USNGas 9172 6.37 6.30 6.37—.02 USOilFd 14334 10.25 10.18 10.24+.03 USSteel .20 19432 26.47 25.97 26.00—.13 ValeSA .29e 35420 10.15 10.10 10.13+.07 ValeantPh 16763 14.78 14.56 14.67+.05 VanEGold .12e 22888 23.18 23.04 23.16+.11 VangEmg 1.10e 13598 44.03 43.86 44.03+.42 Vereit .55 8156 8.40 8.36 8.38+.01 VerizonCm 2.36f 10191 49.70 49.43 49.63+.27 Vipshop 8042 8.80 8.69 8.71—.01 WalMart 2.04 9780 79.48 78.75 79.43+.98 WeathfIntl 16428 4.45 4.35 4.39—.04 WellsFargo 1.52 20641 55.43 55.03 55.15—.32 WhitingPet 29661 5.39 5.24 5.31—.08 Yelp 5986 45.17 44.08 45.00+.91 —————————

