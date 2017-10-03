BC-150-actives-e

|EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AKSteel
|13025
|5.78
|5.66
|5.66—.05
|AT&TInc 1.96
|18481
|39.27
|39.09
|39.25+.14
|AbbottLab 1.06
|6516
|53.100
|53.70
|53.92+.24
|Alibaba
|26352
|176.89
|173.61
|176.84+3.23
|Altria 2.64f
|6396
|63.20
|62.93
|63.08+.18
|Ambev .06e
|24343
|6.61
|6.53
|6.61+.10
|ArcelorMrs
|9259
|26.55
|26.40
|26.54+.21
|AstraZens 1.37e
|
|10341
|34.24
|34.06
|34.14—.13
|AtwoodOcn .30m
|6788
|9.21
|8.98
|9.19+.03
|BcoBrads .37e
|x16595
|11.32
|11.04
|11.31+.11
|BcoSantSA .23e
|6821
|6.78
|6.75
|6.78—.05
|BkofAm .48f
|88127
|25.83
|25.69
|25.78+.16
|BiPVxSTrs
|30360
|38.26
|37.98
|38.21—.18
|BarrickG .12
|8423
|16.23
|16.09
|16.22+.11
|CVSHealth 2
|8575
|81.23
|80.52
|81.16+.39
|CallonPet
|25570
|11.48
|10.90
|11.35—.06
|Calpine
|23932
|14.86
|14.76
|14.85+.05
|Camecog .40
|27495
|9.62
|9.01
|9.32—.40
|CntryLink 2.16
|22418
|19.71
|19.06
|19.38+.06
|ChesEng
|31252
|4.34
|4.26
|4.31—.05
|Chevron 4.32
|5949
|117.62
|117.01
|117.60+.17
|Citigroup 1.28
|16998
|74.18
|73.88
|74.11+.31
|ClevCliffs
|7115
|7.45
|7.34
|7.34—.05
|Coach 1.35
|6161
|40.63
|39.88
|39.92—.75
|CocaCola 1.48
|8619
|45.04
|44.76
|45.00+.20
|CmtyHlt
|9400
|7.81
|7.42
|7.50—.33
|ConocoPhil 1.06
|8088
|50.23
|49.92
|49.96—.35
|CSVLgNGrs
|26685
|10.51
|10.19
|10.51—.04
|CredSuiss 1.21e
|5868
|15.90
|15.84
|15.88+.13
|DDRCorp .76
|8714
|9.00
|8.81
|8.99—.02
|DRHorton .40f
|7872
|40.43
|39.84
|40.27+.29
|DeltaAir 1.22
|19046
|49.57
|48.15
|49.43+1.36
|DxGBullrs
|6754
|32.61
|32.03
|32.51+.48
|DrGMBllrs
|14372
|18.30
|17.92
|18.25+.39
|DirDGlBrrs
|7164
|25.58
|25.12
|25.20—.45
|DxSCBearrs
|12365
|13.17
|13.07
|13.14+.01
|DxBiotBear
|9918
|4.40
|4.30
|4.37+.01
|DrxSCBulls
|8160
|67.69
|67.15
|67.33+.01
|DowDuPnt 1.84
|6246
|70.62
|69.96
|70.01—.41
|EtfInfcMLP 2.08
|7829
|8.91
|8.84
|8.86—.56
|EldorGldg .02e
|7463
|2.20
|2.17
|2.18—.01
|EnCanag .06
|7236
|11.73
|11.56
|11.69+.05
|ENSCO .04
|24228
|5.84
|5.69
|5.83+.02
|Equifax 1.56
|7063
|108.32
|107.08
|107.40—.41
|ExxonMbl 3.08
|8846
|81.71
|81.30
|81.67+.04
|FairmSant
|15394
|4.71
|4.36
|4.38—.19
|Fitbitn
|15227
|6.86
|6.64
|6.77—.13
|FordM .60a
|149305
|12.39
|12.22
|12.28+.19
|FrptMcM
|12668
|14.47
|14.36
|14.43+.09
|Gap .92
|x6389
|29.46
|28.73
|28.78—.49
|GenElec .96
|53083
|24.70
|24.33
|24.46—.12
|GenMotors 1.52
|84366
|43.70
|43.00
|43.23+1.08
|Genworth
|10518
|3.42
|3.32
|3.37—.01
|Gerdau .02e
|7481
|3.52
|3.49
|3.50+.04
|HPInc .53
|9816
|20.13
|20.02
|20.04—.08
|Hallibrtn .72
|7444
|45.51
|45.12
|45.43—.10
|HertzGl
|11430
|24.12
|23.47
|23.63+.01
|HPEntn .26
|8720
|14.99
|14.87
|14.88—.10
|IAMGldg
|8098
|6.24
|6.18
|6.22+.04
|ICICIBk .16e
|11937
|8.56
|8.48
|8.50—.08
|iShBrazil .67e
|24904
|42.27
|41.78
|42.27+.55
|iShHK .49e
|8648
|24.87
|24.81
|24.83+.09
|iShTIPS 1.69e
|6373
|113.42
|113.30
|113.41+.03
|iShChinaLC .87e
|
|31983
|45.26
|45.16
|45.25+1.07
|iShEMkts .59e
|87366
|45.35
|45.13
|45.35+.53
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|
|17133
|121.03
|120.92
|121.01—.02
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|
|12654
|124.22
|123.92
|124.21—.07
|iSEafe 1.66e
|8855
|68.53
|68.43
|68.52+.10
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|12885
|88.40
|88.35
|88.40+.05
|iShR2K 1.77e
|32363
|150.25
|149.83
|149.96—.04
|Infosys .40e
|20009
|14.62
|14.46
|14.46—.22
|iShCorEM .95e
|7592
|54.63
|54.42
|54.62+.58
|ItauUnibH .32e
|7613
|13.89
|13.71
|13.89+.12
|JPMorgCh 2.24f
|12971
|97.34
|96.82
|97.21+.37
|JohnJn 3.36
|5837
|132.40
|131.36
|132.17+.95
|KBHome .10
|5616
|25.16
|24.75
|25.12+.42
|Kemet
|5836
|23.50
|22.35
|23.32+1.00
|KindMorg .50
|11248
|19.12
|18.88
|19.01—.10
|Kroger s .50
|15462
|20.25
|20.00
|20.21+.25
|LennarA .16
|18121
|55.42
|53.73
|54.59+1.77
|Level3
|8533
|54.55
|53.64
|54.07+.13
|MBIA
|9153
|9.11
|8.69
|9.10+.37
|MGM Rsts .44
|36630
|30.92
|30.36
|30.58—.19
|Macys 1.51
|18217
|21.02
|20.48
|20.66—.23
|MarathnO .20
|11848
|13.69
|13.51
|13.68+.09
|Merck 1.88
|7687
|64.58
|63.78
|64.35—.20
|MorgStan 1f
|7664
|49.05
|48.76
|48.96+.04
|Nabors .24
|8311
|7.95
|7.72
|7.86—.07
|NikeB s .84
|5667
|52.05
|51.73
|51.77—.10
|NobleCorp .08
|11562
|4.48
|4.32
|4.41—.07
|NobleEngy .40
|7296
|28.30
|27.88
|28.08—.22
|NokiaCp .17e
|11767
|6.00
|5.97
|5.98
|Nordstrm 1.48a
|6230
|44.31
|43.30
|43.55—.63
|OasisPet
|5643
|9.20
|9.03
|9.15+.01
|Oracle .76
|14078
|48.96
|48.63
|48.70—.11
|Pandora
|14281
|7.94
|7.71
|7.90+.23
|ParsleyEn
|5614
|27.00
|26.26
|26.99+.41
|Penney
|31537
|3.65
|3.50
|3.55—.04
|PetrbrsA
|5990
|9.95
|9.82
|9.95+.21
|Petrobras
|20781
|10.30
|10.17
|10.30+.23
|Pfizer 1.28
|12013
|36.10
|36.00
|36.02—.06
|PShEMSov 1.50
|5822
|29.83
|29.76
|29.79—.02
|PUVixSTrs
|20711
|19.61
|19.32
|19.56—.22
|ProShtVxs
|5699
|96.71
|96.01
|96.14+.62
|PulteGrp .36
|6021
|27.76
|27.36
|27.53+.16
|RangeRs .08
|8225
|20.58
|20.13
|20.49+.07
|RegionsFn .36
|10337
|15.31
|15.15
|15.17—.07
|RiteAid
|43329
|2.10
|2.06
|2.09+.04
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|46038
|252.58
|252.27
|252.53+.21
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|
|9578
|57.21
|56.73
|56.81—.31
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|9517
|34.37
|34.02
|34.28—.01
|SanchezEn
|5729
|4.90
|4.70
|4.75—.16
|SeadrillLtd
|5833
|.36
|.36
|.36—.01
|Sherwin 3.40
|5783
|377.24
|367.46
|371.19+11.76
|SiderurNac
|7244
|3.23
|3.14
|3.22+.14
|SnapIncAn
|19225
|15.10
|14.77
|14.94+.06
|SwstnEngy
|13398
|6.31
|6.11
|6.23—.03
|SpiritRltC .72
|7807
|8.59
|8.43
|8.44—.15
|Sprint
|18005
|7.84
|7.72
|7.84+.15
|Squaren
|10551
|29.63
|29.37
|29.55+.16
|SPMatls .98e
|5922
|57.63
|57.38
|57.40—.03
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|11487
|82.80
|82.56
|82.68+.12
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|13913
|54.04
|53.80
|54.04+.16
|SPEngy 2.04e
|13493
|68.54
|68.24
|68.49+.03
|SPDRFncl .46e
|46632
|26.11
|26.02
|26.07—.01
|SPInds 1.12e
|12542
|71.61
|71.43
|71.53+.04
|SPTech .78e
|15565
|59.33
|59.17
|59.30+.11
|SPUtil 1.55e
|21664
|53.18
|52.66
|52.72—.42
|Synchrony .60f
|7011
|31.77
|31.42
|31.57+.09
|TeckResg .20f
|7046
|21.91
|21.55
|21.87+.21
|TevaPhrm 1.36e
|34610
|19.16
|18.64
|18.76+.29
|Transocn
|25932
|10.30
|10.06
|10.18—.15
|Trinity .52
|6486
|35.40
|34.94
|35.22—.09
|Twitter
|13113
|17.37
|17.12
|17.29+.20
|UtdContl
|5878
|61.86
|60.20
|61.62+1.19
|USNGas
|9172
|6.37
|6.30
|6.37—.02
|USOilFd
|14334
|10.25
|10.18
|10.24+.03
|USSteel .20
|19432
|26.47
|25.97
|26.00—.13
|ValeSA .29e
|35420
|10.15
|10.10
|10.13+.07
|ValeantPh
|16763
|14.78
|14.56
|14.67+.05
|VanEGold .12e
|22888
|23.18
|23.04
|23.16+.11
|VangEmg 1.10e
|13598
|44.03
|43.86
|44.03+.42
|Vereit .55
|8156
|8.40
|8.36
|8.38+.01
|VerizonCm 2.36f
|10191
|49.70
|49.43
|49.63+.27
|Vipshop
|8042
|8.80
|8.69
|8.71—.01
|WalMart 2.04
|9780
|79.48
|78.75
|79.43+.98
|WeathfIntl
|16428
|4.45
|4.35
|4.39—.04
|WellsFargo 1.52
|20641
|55.43
|55.03
|55.15—.32
|WhitingPet
|29661
|5.39
|5.24
|5.31—.08
|Yelp
|5986
|45.17
|44.08
|45.00+.91
|—————————
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.