Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 12:20 a.m. EDT

HURRICANE IRMA-THE LATEST

The Latest: Hurricane Irma nears populated Tampa region

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Irma remains a dangerous Category 2 hurricane despite weakening a bit more to 100 mph (160 kph). It’s now bearing down on the Tampa-St. Petersburg region.

The National Hurricane Center said Irma’s eye was about 50 miles (80 kilometers) southeast of Tampa near 11 p.m. Sunday and moving at a fast clip of 14 mph (22 kph). Still a large hurricane, its tropical storm force winds extend out 415 miles (665 kilometers).

Forecasters say they expert Irma’s center to stay inland over Florida and then move into Georgia, Alabama and Tennessee.

They also expect Irma to weaken further into a tropical storm over far northern Florida or southern Georgia on Monday as it speeds up its forward motion. The hurricane center says the storm is still life-threatening with dangerous storm surge, wind and heavy rains.

IRMA-SETTING RECORDS

Irma set records, but late weakening dampened some power

Before crashing into Florida, Hurricane Irma set all sorts of records for brute strength, flattening islands in the Caribbean and swamping the Florida Keys.

Irma’s assault came after Harvey flooded Houston, for the first time the U.S. was hit by two Category 4 storms in the same year.

Irma hit Florida as a big wide beast, but not quite as monstrous as once feared. It still raked much of the state with devastating storm surge, winds and rain.

But the once-Category 5 storm lost some of its oomph approaching the U.S. mainland after running into the northern Cuba coast. Its winds dropped to a potent 115 mph when it made its second landfall on Marco Island, down from its 185 mph (297 kph) peak.

TEXAS SHOOTING

Police: At least 8 dead after shooting in North Texas

PLANO, Texas (AP) — Authorities in North Texas say at least eight people are dead, including the suspect, after a shooting at a home in Plano.

The shooting occurred Sunday night in the city less than 20 miles northeast of Dallas.

Plano police spokesman David Tilley says police initially responded to a report of shots fired. When the first officer arrived and went inside the home, the officer confronted the suspected shooter. Tilley says the officer opened fire, killing the suspect.

Two others were injured in the shooting. Their conditions have not been released.

The victims and suspect have not yet been identified. All of those killed and injured are believed to be adults.

Additional details were not immediately available. An investigation is ongoing.

SEPT 11 ANNIVERSARY

US commemorates 9/11; thousands expected at ground zero

NEW YORK (AP) — While the U.S. contends with the destruction caused by two ferocious hurricanes in three weeks, Americans also are marking the 16th anniversary of one of the nation’s most scarring days.

Thousands of 9/11 victims’ relatives, survivors, rescuers and others are expected to gather Monday at the World Trade Center to remember the deadliest terror attack on American soil.

Observances also are planned at the Pentagon and the Flight 93 National Memorial near Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

Nearly 3,000 people died when hijacked planes slammed into the trade center, the Pentagon and a field near Shanksville on Sept. 11, 2001.

Republican President Donald Trump, a native New Yorker, is observing the anniversary for the first time as the nation’s leader. The White House says he’ll observe a moment of silence and also participate in an observance at the Pentagon.

UNITED NATIONS-NORTH KOREA-SANCTIONS

US calls for Monday vote on new North Korea sanctions

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United States has called for a vote Monday on new U.N. sanctions against North Korea, though exactly what measures will be in the resolution remain a mystery.

Security Council diplomats, who weren’t authorized to speak publicly because talks have been private, said the U.S. and China were still negotiating the text late Sunday.

Last Tuesday, the U.S. circulated a draft resolution proposing the toughest-ever U.N. sanctions on North Korea, including a ban on all oil and natural gas exports to the country and a freeze on all foreign financial assets of the government and its leader, Kim Jong Un.

Previous U.N. sanctions resolutions have been negotiated between the United States and China, and have taken weeks or months. But the Trump administration is demanding a vote in six days.

MEXICO-DISASTERS-THE LATEST

The Latest: Classes suspended in 2 Mexico states after quake

JUCHITAN, Mexico (AP) — Mexico’s education secretary says schools will remain closed in two southern states that were hit by the magnitude 8.1 earthquake.

Aurelio Nuno says classes will be suspended in Oaxaca and Chiapas on Monday.

Nuno said Sunday on Twitter that he visited several educational facilities in Chiapas that had experienced “various levels of damage.” He posted photos including one of a classroom whose exterior brick wall was cracked and buckled.

At least 90 people were killed across southern Mexico by the Thursday night earthquake.

MYANMAR-ATTACKS-THE WOUNDED

Bangladesh hospital struggles to cope with Rohingya wounds

COX’S BAZAR, Bangladesh (AP) — The boy lies on a mattress on the hospital floor, bandages covering the spot where a bullet fired by Myanmar troops tore through his chest a week earlier.

The overwhelmed hospital in Bangladesh is treating 80 Rohingya, mostly males with gunshot wounds, after nearly 300,000 members of the Muslim ethnic minority fled a surge in violence in Myanmar. The hospital chief says the facility has never seen wounds from violence like they’ve seen while treating Rohingya refugees.

Abu Tahir carried his son across the border, in the chaos losing track of the rest of their family. “The soldiers just started firing he said. I saw my son on the ground.”

Now he watches as his child’s ribs rise and fall in the hospital, praying that he recovers.

MISS AMERICA-THE LATEST

The Latest: Miss North Dakota is crowned Miss America 2018

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Here she is: Miss North Dakota has been crowned Miss America 2018.

Twenty-three-year-old Cara Mund bested a field of 51 competitors from each state and the District of Columbia during the weeklong event’s finale Sunday night in Atlantic City.

Miss America 2017, Savvy Shields, former Miss Arkansas, placed the crown on her teary-eyed successor’s head as the new Miss America accepted applause and cheers from the audience and judges.

The Bismarck, North Dakota, resident emerged victorious through a series of swimsuit and talent contests, onstage speeches and two rounds of interviews by judges.

10: 54 p.m.

The final five contestants have been selected in the Miss America competition.

They are from: from Missouri; Texas; North Dakota; New Jersey; and District of Columbia .

They were selected Sunday night during the scholarship pageant’s televised finale in Atlantic City. Next up: the three finalists.

They are among 51 women — one from each state and the District of Columbia — vying to become the next Miss America. They hope to succeed the outgoing Miss America, Savvy Shields, who won the crown in 2016 as Miss Arkansas.

BC-OBIT-OHLMEYER

Don Ohlmeyer, longtime network TV executive, dies at 72

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (AP) — Don Ohlmeyer, the “Monday Night Football” producer who came up with the phrase “Must See TV” in leading NBC to the No. 1 prime-time spot, died Sunday. He was 72.

“It is with heavy hearts we share that Don Ohlmeyer, our beloved husband, father and grandfather, has passed away at age of 72 due to cancer,” Ohlmeyer’s family said in a statement. “Surrounded by loved ones, he died peacefully at his home in Indian Wells.”

Longtime friend Al Michaels announced Ohlmeyer’s death while broadcasting NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” game between the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants.

Ohlmeyer won 16 Emmys, including the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Ohlmeyer began his broadcasting career at ABC Sports under Roone Arledge, working on “Wide World of Sports.” Along with “Monday Night Football” work, he directed the network’s Olympic coverage and created “The Superstars.” Later at NBC Sports, he produced World Series and Super Bowl broadcasts.

After running his own Ohlmeyer Communications Company, he returned to NBC in 1993 as president of its entertainment division. He came up with “Must See TV” in the 1990s, when NBC’s rating soared with such hits as “Seinfeld,” ”Friends,” ”ER” and “Frasier.”

Ohlmeyer first worked for ABC Sports as a gofer while studying at Notre Dame and became a full-time production assistant in 1967.

AP-FBN-WEEK-1-THE-LATEST

The Latest: Witten passes Irvin as Cowboys’ yardage leader

Dallas tight end Jason Witten has passed Hall of Fame receiver Michael Irvin for the franchise record in yards receiving.

Witten caught an 11-yard pass from Dak Prescott early in the second quarter to give him 11,906 yards for his career, two more than Irvin.

The 35-year-old Witten, already the franchise leader in receptions, tied a pair of Cowboys records in the opener Sunday night. It was Witten’s 224th game, matching Ed “Too Tall” Jones’ mark from 1989. Witten joined Jones, Bill Bates and the late Mark Tuinei as the only Cowboys to play 15 seasons. Bates and Tuinei both played from 1983 to 1997.

Witten and Tony Gonzalez are the only tight ends with at least 1,000 catches and 10,000 yards receiving in the NFL.

