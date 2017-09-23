201.5
Home » Latest News » Key findings from AP…

Key findings from AP investigation of UN sex abuse in Congo

By The Associated Press September 23, 2017 10:01 am 09/23/2017 10:01am
Share
In this photo taken Aug.11, 2016, a security guard closes the gate of the UN compound in the Congo Ituri province capital Bunia. By virtue of being the largest U.N. peacekeeping mission, Congo is also home to the highest number of sexual abuse and exploitation allegations in the world. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay)

BUNIA, Congo (AP) — Here are key findings from the third installment of The Associated Press investigation into the U.N.’s peacekeeping crisis:

1. Congo, home to the United Nations’ largest and most expensive mission, had the highest number of abuse and exploitation allegations since 2004. Of the roughly 2,000 complaints made against the U.N. worldwide, more than 700 came from the resource-rich African country.

2. With rare exceptions, sex abuse victims interviewed by the AP in Congo received no help. Instead, many were banished from their families for having mixed-race children — who also are shunned and have become a second generation of victims.

3. Although the AP found some 2,000 allegations against the U.N., the number of cases could be significantly higher. Last year, for example, there were 145 allegations recorded, but 311 known victims.

4. Of the some 2,000 allegations, about a quarter involved children. For some years, nearly half of the allegations involved minors. The alleged offenses included rape.

5. Despite reforms, sexual violence in Congo persists. So far this year, roughly one-third of the sexual abuse and exploitation allegations involving U.N. peacekeepers and personnel worldwide described events that occurred in Congo.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Places to go apple picking

If apple picking is on your fall to-do list, now is the time to check it off. Here are a few places where you can do just that.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?