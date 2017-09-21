201.5
Home » Latest News » Indexes___________________________Close_____Dly Chg___Week Chg__Ytd Chg

Indexes___________________________Close_____Dly Chg___Week Chg__Ytd Chg

By The Associated Press September 21, 2017 6:40 pm 09/21/2017 06:40pm
Share

Balanced Fund 11235.86 – .06 + .25 + 9.71

Corporate A-Rated Debt 1968.65 – .02 + .07 + 4.97

Emerging Markets 340.92 – .19 + .45 + 29.79

Equity Income Fund 10895.03 – .12 + .64 + 9.49

GNMA 716.82 – .08 – .32 + 1.29

General Municipal Debt 1294.55 – .03 – .11 + 5.04

Gold Fund 261.72 – 1.09 – 4.27 + 9.81

High Current Yield 2099.23 – .04 + .18 + 6.54

High Yield Municipal 596.41 – .02 – .09 + 6.72

International Fund 1838.79 – .14 + .24 + 21.62

Science and Technology Fund 2201.03 – .43 + .15 + 27.80

Short Investment Grade 352.27 – .03 – .09 + 1.64

Short Municipal 182.81 – .01 – .06 + 1.67

US Government 642.60 + .03 – .27 + 2.03

-0-

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Hurricane Maria strikes

A busy, destructive hurricane season this year continues. Soon after Irma, Hurricane Maria took aim at the Caribbean. See photos.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?