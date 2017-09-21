Balanced Fund 11235.86 – .06 + .25 + 9.71

Corporate A-Rated Debt 1968.65 – .02 + .07 + 4.97

Emerging Markets 340.92 – .19 + .45 + 29.79

Equity Income Fund 10895.03 – .12 + .64 + 9.49

GNMA 716.82 – .08 – .32 + 1.29

General Municipal Debt 1294.55 – .03 – .11 + 5.04

Gold Fund 261.72 – 1.09 – 4.27 + 9.81

High Current Yield 2099.23 – .04 + .18 + 6.54

High Yield Municipal 596.41 – .02 – .09 + 6.72

International Fund 1838.79 – .14 + .24 + 21.62

Science and Technology Fund 2201.03 – .43 + .15 + 27.80

Short Investment Grade 352.27 – .03 – .09 + 1.64

Short Municipal 182.81 – .01 – .06 + 1.67

US Government 642.60 + .03 – .27 + 2.03

