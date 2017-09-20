Balanced Fund 11242.27 + .01 + .29 + 9.77
Corporate A-Rated Debt 1969.07 – .03 + .01 + 4.99
Emerging Markets 341.85 + .03 + .78 + 30.14
Equity Income Fund 10908.43 + .06 + .85 + 9.63
GNMA 717.34 – .14 – .17 + 1.36
General Municipal Debt 1294.81 – .04 – .11 + 5.06
Gold Fund 264.60 – 1.11 – 2.84 + 11.02
High Current Yield 2099.73 + .03 + .27 + 6.56
High Yield Municipal 596.42 – .04 – .08 + 6.72
International Fund 1841.52 – .29 + .52 + 21.80
Science and Technology Fund 2211.37 – .40 + .46 + 28.40
Short Investment Grade 352.34 – .05 – .06 + 1.66
Short Municipal 182.81 – .03 – .05 + 1.67
US Government 642.60 – .10 – .25 + 2.03
