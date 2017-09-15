Balanced Fund 11227.01 + .17 + .79 + 9.63
Corporate A-Rated Debt 1967.53 + .01 – .75 + 4.91
Emerging Markets 340.89 + .44 + 1.12 + 29.78
Equity Income Fund 10847.63 + .20 + 1.79 + 9.02
GNMA 718.74 – .05 – .19 + 1.56
General Municipal Debt 1296.45 + .04 – .26 + 5.20
Gold Fund 270.47 – 1.06 – 4.55 + 13.48
High Current Yield 2095.51 + .21 + 6.35
High Yield Municipal 596.84 – .02 – .23 + 6.80
International Fund 1835.51 + .06 + .88 + 21.40
Science and Technology Fund 2206.95 + .42 + 2.01 + 28.14
Short Investment Grade 352.56 – .01 – .10 + 1.72
Short Municipal 182.85 – .04 – .04 + 1.70
US Government 644.56 + .03 – .42 + 2.34
