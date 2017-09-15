501.5
By The Associated Press September 15, 2017 6:45 pm 09/15/2017 06:45pm
Balanced Fund 11227.01 + .17 + .79 + 9.63

Corporate A-Rated Debt 1967.53 + .01 – .75 + 4.91

Emerging Markets 340.89 + .44 + 1.12 + 29.78

Equity Income Fund 10847.63 + .20 + 1.79 + 9.02

GNMA 718.74 – .05 – .19 + 1.56

General Municipal Debt 1296.45 + .04 – .26 + 5.20

Gold Fund 270.47 – 1.06 – 4.55 + 13.48

High Current Yield 2095.51 + .21 + 6.35

High Yield Municipal 596.84 – .02 – .23 + 6.80

International Fund 1835.51 + .06 + .88 + 21.40

Science and Technology Fund 2206.95 + .42 + 2.01 + 28.14

Short Investment Grade 352.56 – .01 – .10 + 1.72

Short Municipal 182.85 – .04 – .04 + 1.70

US Government 644.56 + .03 – .42 + 2.34

