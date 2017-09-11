Balanced Fund 11177.70 + .34 + .26 + 9.14

Corporate A-Rated Debt 1971.41 – .56 + 5.12

Emerging Markets 339.32 + .65 + .77 + 29.18

Equity Income Fund 10798.62 + 1.33 + .88 + 8.52

GNMA 719.05 – .15 + .07 + 1.60

General Municipal Debt 1298.29 – .12 + .21 + 5.35

Gold Fund 274.75 – 3.04 – 1.30 + 15.28

High Current Yield 2091.45 + .01 + .10 + 6.14

High Yield Municipal 597.83 – .06 + .29 + 6.97

International Fund 1825.97 + .35 + 1.08 + 20.77

Science and Technology Fund 2216.23 + 2.44 + 1.44 + 28.68

Short Investment Grade 352.76 – .04 + .10 + 1.78

Short Municipal 182.95 + .01 + .05 + 1.75

US Government 645.75 – .24 + .16 + 2.53

