501.5
Home » Latest News » Indexes___________________________Close_____Dly Chg___Week Chg__Ytd Chg

Indexes___________________________Close_____Dly Chg___Week Chg__Ytd Chg

By The Associated Press September 11, 2017 6:25 pm 09/11/2017 06:25pm
Share

Balanced Fund 11177.70 + .34 + .26 + 9.14

Corporate A-Rated Debt 1971.41 – .56 + 5.12

Emerging Markets 339.32 + .65 + .77 + 29.18

Equity Income Fund 10798.62 + 1.33 + .88 + 8.52

GNMA 719.05 – .15 + .07 + 1.60

General Municipal Debt 1298.29 – .12 + .21 + 5.35

Gold Fund 274.75 – 3.04 – 1.30 + 15.28

High Current Yield 2091.45 + .01 + .10 + 6.14

High Yield Municipal 597.83 – .06 + .29 + 6.97

International Fund 1825.97 + .35 + 1.08 + 20.77

Science and Technology Fund 2216.23 + 2.44 + 1.44 + 28.68

Short Investment Grade 352.76 – .04 + .10 + 1.78

Short Municipal 182.95 + .01 + .05 + 1.75

US Government 645.75 – .24 + .16 + 2.53

-0-

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Pumpkin spice craze: What you'll find on local store shelves

Pumpkin-spice-flavored everything has arrived on store shelves: coffee creamer, cereal, even butter. See photos.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?