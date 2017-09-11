501.5
Home » Latest News » Canadian gold company suspends…

Canadian gold company suspends investments in Greek mines

By The Associated Press September 11, 2017 12:31 am 09/11/2017 12:31am
Share

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Canadian mining company Eldorado Gold, one of Greece’s largest foreign investors, plans to suspend investment at its mines in Greece following what it says are government delays in the issuing of permits and licenses.

Eldorado, which runs Greek subsidiary Hellas Gold, was operating mines in northern Greece that have faced opposition from parts of local communities on environmental grounds, with protests often turning violent.

Eldorado said in an announcement Monday it would continue maintenance and environmental safeguards but would make no further investment in three mines in the Halkidiki area of northern Greece and two projects in the northeastern province of Thrace.

The company said “suspension and termination of contractors and employees” would be done according to Greek law.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Europe News Latest News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Irma's path of destruction

See images from the scenes of devastation caused by Hurricane Irma.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?