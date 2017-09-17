Boston University honors Holocaust survivor Elie Wiesel

BOSTON (AP) — Boston University is paying tribute to the late Nobel laureate and Holocaust survivor Elie Wiesel (EL’-ee vee-ZEHL’).

Students and scholars were gathering Sunday to celebrate writings and teaching by Wiesel, who was a professor at the school for decades. He died last year at age 87.

The campus event will include panel discussions on Wiesel’s writings and humanitarian work, along with guest speeches and tributes.

Among those speaking are Wiesel’s son, Elisha, and Cornell William Brooks, a former president of the NAACP who studied with Wiesel at Boston University.

Wiesel was born in Romania in 1928 and survived imprisonment at the Auschwitz and Buchenwald concentration camps.

His classic book “Night” drew on his experiences and became a testament to Nazi crimes. He taught at Boston University from 1976 to 2013.

