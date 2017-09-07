BC-150-actives-n,

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 78278 6.02 5.86 5.91+.07 AMCEnt .80 26030 14.45 14.10 14.43+.03 AT&TInc 1.96 175662 36.79 36.07 36.08—.49 AbbVie 2.56 60321 81.16 77.00 81.12+4.07 Alibaba 86822 170.97 168.00 170.42+2.28 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 32765 11.22 11.13 11.16—.06 Alticen 42087 30.78 29.69 29.77—.52 Ambev .06e 53669 6.48 6.43 6.45—.01 AmIntlGrp 1.28 24318 59.47 58.26 58.31—1.16 ABInBev 3.19e 26686 121.14 120.29 120.79+1.34 ArcelorMrs 38354 27.10 26.81 27.09+.27 AstraZens 1.37e 62744 31.84 31.12 31.77+1.43 BPPLC 2.38 24316 35.58 35.36 35.50+.18 B&WEntn 28626 3.14 2.80 2.95—.06 BcoBrads .37e 46558 11.15 10.92 11.15+.11 BcoSantSA .23e 24937 6.41 6.34 6.35—.01 BkofAm .48f 565703 23.41 22.75 22.82—.60 BkNYMel .96f 24501 51.36 50.23 50.28—.100 BiPVxSTrs 136861 48.32 47.51 48.16+.58 BarrickG .12 42328 18.24 17.96 18.14+.29 BrMySq 1.56 68006 62.42 60.49 62.18+2.31 Cabelas 90903 61.21 59.56 60.32+6.88 Calpine 24389 14.67 14.57 14.64+.03 CntryLink 2.16 49257 19.20 18.75 18.77—.23 ChesEng 109261 3.83 3.75 3.83+.07 CgpVelLCrd 28742 15.03 14.57 14.91+.00 Citigroup 1.28 95678 67.44 65.69 65.84—1.49 ClevCliffs 28750 8.55 8.37 8.47+.04 CocaCola 1.48 34366 46.22 45.96 46.19+.23 CSVInvNrs 24709 24.64 23.53 24.30+.55 CSVLgNGrs 64147 12.57 12.00 12.18—.28 DeltaAir 1.22 29506 47.80 47.06 47.47+.08 DeutschBk .83e 25545 16.26 15.87 15.88—.11 DxGBullrs 39491 44.03 41.93 43.62+2.64 DrGMBllrs 76176 25.76 24.51 25.51+1.53 DirDGlBrrs 72642 20.07 19.01 19.20—1.37 DxSCBearrs 30566 16.82 16.44 16.74+.23 DxBiotBear 43167 5.19 4.98 5.01—.03 Disney 1.56 89440 101.86 97.56 98.76—2.74 EliLilly 2.08 27330 82.75 80.37 81.84+1.33 EnCanag .06 38884 9.64 9.46 9.63+.12 ENSCO .04 57753 4.68 4.48 4.54—.10 ExxonMbl 3.08 35750 79.33 78.61 78.79+.01 FiatChrys 47093 16.35 16.10 16.30—.09 Fitbitn 111450 6.59 6.14 6.51+.60 FordM .60a 116866 11.52 11.34 11.36—.14 FrptMcM 60670 15.25 14.87 15.08+.02 Gap .92 24505 25.92 25.34 25.84+.02 GenElec .96 283127 24.55 24.26 24.34—.58 GenMotors 1.52 x88821 37.43 36.70 36.78—.52 Gerdau .02e 25252 4.08 4.02 4.04—.04 Goldcrpg .24 42108 14.27 13.91 14.21+.38 Hallibrtn .72 24245 41.32 40.68 41.13+.12 HertzGl 37535 22.45 21.59 22.08+.71 HPEntn .26 94901 13.77 13.37 13.39—.39 HomeDp 3.56 47631 159.28 156.79 157.00+.44 IAMGldg 34017 7.17 7.02 7.13+.22 iShGold 64999 12.98 12.89 12.96+.13 iShBrazil 1.03e 68294 42.47 42.12 42.37+.48 iShEMU .95e 40019 42.50 42.32 42.39+.30 iShSilver 47573 17.14 16.97 17.08+.21 iShChinaLC .76e 30854 44.00 43.85 43.99+.16 iShEMkts .84e 127375 45.18 45.02 45.14+.28 iShiBoxIG 3.87 27310 121.81 121.35 121.67+.54 iSh20yrT 3.05 70549 129.57 128.33 129.26+1.29 iSEafe 1.70e 71807 67.53 67.36 67.44+.49 iShR2K 1.77e 72406 139.69 138.59 138.83—.63 IndepRT .72a 54841 9.98 9.56 9.95+.49 ItauUnibH .32e 56670 13.62 13.40 13.59+.02 JPMorgCh 2.24f 60334 90.13 88.16 88.25—1.86 Kemet 32750 22.54 21.25 22.20—.87 Keycorp .38 40975 16.89 16.28 16.32—.60 Kinrossg 62408 4.91 4.73 4.91+.23 Kroger s .50f 77524 22.65 22.21 22.33—.22 Lowes 1.64f 47553 78.74 76.50 76.89—.58 MGMGrPrn .65 49376 31.70 31.11 31.20+.22 MGM Rsts .44 38736 34.16 33.89 34.13+.36 Macys 1.51 31229 22.44 21.75 21.83—.35 MarathnO .20 42810 11.79 11.60 11.65—.08 MasterCrd .88 27000 138.64 135.65 137.54+4.65 Merck 1.88 27696 64.36 63.79 63.85—.16 MicrFocn 50222 32.46 31.33 31.83+.10 MorgStan 1f 51703 45.13 43.84 43.93—1.14 NCIBldSy 29217 14.20 13.05 13.41—3.39 Nabors .24 27429 7.09 6.83 6.88—.19 NewellRub .92f 69311 47.38 44.92 45.61—1.42 NikeB s .84 24278 52.85 52.54 52.56—.20 NokiaCp .17e 76296 6.26 6.18 6.20+.04 NomadFn 53446 15.33 14.50 15.21+.96 OasisPet 43053 7.72 7.40 7.50—.24 Oracle .76f 44879 51.78 51.03 51.52+.51 Penney 50306 4.16 4.07 4.12+.02 Petrobras 87010 10.15 9.99 10.05+.04 Pfizer 1.28 64843 34.13 33.81 34.04+.05 PUVixSTrs 116805 31.63 30.59 31.42+.77 PrUCruders 33257 16.61 16.29 16.54 ProShtVxs 25043 77.99 76.70 76.96—.82 ProctGam 2.76f 33390 93.36 92.33 92.61—.11 PUShtSPX 38782 14.81 14.66 14.77+.05 RH 71904 73.22 68.51 70.95+21.53 RegionsFn .36 x56092 13.61 13.03 13.06—.48 RiteAid 59411 2.48 2.42 2.47+.05 SpdrGold 43623 128.32 127.39 128.04+1.23 S&P500ETF 4.13e 268179 247.27 246.43 246.66—.24 SpdrS&PRB .74e 33107 50.89 49.31 49.41—1.53 SpdrOGEx .73e 48329 30.91 30.36 30.57—.36 STMicro .40 25800 18.64 18.24 18.59+.57 Schwab .32 25643 38.98 38.13 38.20—.74 ScorpioTk .04 27598 3.62 3.51 3.57+.06 SeadrillLtd 76911 .25 .22 .24—.05 SnapIncAn 143955 14.95 14.40 14.89+.39 SouthnCo 2.32 28675 49.96 49.10 49.76+.48 SwstnEngy 46235 5.63 5.46 5.54—.07 SpiritRltC .72 32719 8.71 8.63 8.66 Sprint 31103 8.18 8.04 8.07—.07 Squaren 39933 26.69 25.86 26.55+.50 SPHlthC 1.01e 24264 82.07 81.24 82.05+.78 SPCnSt 1.28e 38762 55.40 55.18 55.22—.06 SPEngy 2.04e 39075 65.25 64.66 64.88—.09 SPDRFncl .46e 463055 24.36 23.79 23.82—.48 SPInds 1.12e 34458 68.01 67.64 67.90—.01 SPTech .78e 26846 58.63 58.29 58.52+.21 SPUtil 1.55e 53911 55.16 54.69 54.98+.29 Target 2.48f 33795 58.86 57.86 57.91—.11 TeckResg .20f 36720 24.62 24.08 24.29+.09 TevaPhrm 1.36e 71330 15.85 15.55 15.56+.04 TimeWarn 1.61 46932 102.74 100.69 101.26+.46 Transocn 65230 8.90 8.54 8.58—.21 Twitter 63074 17.23 16.83 17.18+.35 UtdContl 29270 60.88 58.76 58.96—1.37 USBancrp 1.12 31288 50.99 49.54 49.56—1.35 USNGas 37678 6.69 6.59 6.62—.06 USOilFd 122099 10.06 9.96 10.04—.00 USSteel .20 62389 27.99 27.37 27.47—.04 ValeSA .29e 79230 11.72 11.49 11.70+.20 ValeantPh 31826 13.41 13.13 13.38+.22 VanEGold .12e 174519 25.58 25.15 25.50+.58 VnEkRus .64e 43511 21.83 21.68 21.71+.07 VEckOilSvc .86e 24232 23.59 23.24 23.40—.15 VanEJrGld 50912 37.76 37.10 37.61+.79 VangEmg 1.10e 31968 44.81 44.69 44.78+.18 VangFTSE 1.10e 30352 42.96 42.85 42.91+.31 Vereit .55 32908 8.65 8.57 8.60—.01 VerizonCm 2.31 51832 47.21 46.37 46.38—.53 Vipshop 25664 9.39 9.15 9.27+.15 Visa s .66 32878 105.44 103.61 104.98+1.80 WeathfIntl 71869 4.22 4.05 4.11—.07 WellsFargo 1.52 91372 49.94 49.27 49.37—.51 WhitingPet 200690 4.46 4.18 4.29—.33 Yamanag .02 52443 3.17 3.07 3.15+.09 —————————

