BC-150-actives-n,

|NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AKSteel
|78278
|6.02
|5.86
|5.91+.07
|AMCEnt .80
|26030
|14.45
|14.10
|14.43+.03
|AT&TInc 1.96
|175662
|36.79
|36.07
|36.08—.49
|AbbVie 2.56
|60321
|81.16
|77.00
|81.12+4.07
|Alibaba
|86822
|170.97
|168.00
|170.42+2.28
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|
|32765
|11.22
|11.13
|11.16—.06
|Alticen
|42087
|30.78
|29.69
|29.77—.52
|Ambev .06e
|53669
|6.48
|6.43
|6.45—.01
|AmIntlGrp 1.28
|24318
|59.47
|58.26
|58.31—1.16
|ABInBev 3.19e
|
|26686
|121.14
|120.29
|120.79+1.34
|ArcelorMrs
|38354
|27.10
|26.81
|27.09+.27
|AstraZens 1.37e
|
|62744
|31.84
|31.12
|31.77+1.43
|BPPLC 2.38
|24316
|35.58
|35.36
|35.50+.18
|B&WEntn
|28626
|3.14
|2.80
|2.95—.06
|BcoBrads .37e
|46558
|11.15
|10.92
|11.15+.11
|BcoSantSA .23e
|24937
|6.41
|6.34
|6.35—.01
|BkofAm .48f
|565703
|23.41
|22.75
|22.82—.60
|BkNYMel .96f
|24501
|51.36
|50.23
|50.28—.100
|BiPVxSTrs
|136861
|48.32
|47.51
|48.16+.58
|BarrickG .12
|42328
|18.24
|17.96
|18.14+.29
|BrMySq 1.56
|68006
|62.42
|60.49
|62.18+2.31
|Cabelas
|90903
|61.21
|59.56
|60.32+6.88
|Calpine
|24389
|14.67
|14.57
|14.64+.03
|CntryLink 2.16
|49257
|19.20
|18.75
|18.77—.23
|ChesEng
|109261
|3.83
|3.75
|3.83+.07
|CgpVelLCrd
|28742
|15.03
|14.57
|14.91+.00
|Citigroup 1.28
|95678
|67.44
|65.69
|65.84—1.49
|ClevCliffs
|28750
|8.55
|8.37
|8.47+.04
|CocaCola 1.48
|34366
|46.22
|45.96
|46.19+.23
|CSVInvNrs
|24709
|24.64
|23.53
|24.30+.55
|CSVLgNGrs
|64147
|12.57
|12.00
|12.18—.28
|DeltaAir 1.22
|29506
|47.80
|47.06
|47.47+.08
|DeutschBk .83e
|25545
|16.26
|15.87
|15.88—.11
|DxGBullrs
|39491
|44.03
|41.93
|43.62+2.64
|DrGMBllrs
|76176
|25.76
|24.51
|25.51+1.53
|DirDGlBrrs
|72642
|20.07
|19.01
|19.20—1.37
|DxSCBearrs
|30566
|16.82
|16.44
|16.74+.23
|DxBiotBear
|43167
|5.19
|4.98
|5.01—.03
|Disney 1.56
|89440
|101.86
|97.56
|98.76—2.74
|EliLilly 2.08
|27330
|82.75
|80.37
|81.84+1.33
|EnCanag .06
|38884
|9.64
|9.46
|9.63+.12
|ENSCO .04
|57753
|4.68
|4.48
|4.54—.10
|ExxonMbl 3.08
|35750
|79.33
|78.61
|78.79+.01
|FiatChrys
|47093
|16.35
|16.10
|16.30—.09
|Fitbitn
|111450
|6.59
|6.14
|6.51+.60
|FordM .60a
|116866
|11.52
|11.34
|11.36—.14
|FrptMcM
|60670
|15.25
|14.87
|15.08+.02
|Gap .92
|24505
|25.92
|25.34
|25.84+.02
|GenElec .96
|283127
|24.55
|24.26
|24.34—.58
|GenMotors 1.52
|
|x88821
|37.43
|36.70
|36.78—.52
|Gerdau .02e
|25252
|4.08
|4.02
|4.04—.04
|Goldcrpg .24
|42108
|14.27
|13.91
|14.21+.38
|Hallibrtn .72
|24245
|41.32
|40.68
|41.13+.12
|HertzGl
|37535
|22.45
|21.59
|22.08+.71
|HPEntn .26
|94901
|13.77
|13.37
|13.39—.39
|HomeDp 3.56
|47631
|159.28
|156.79
|157.00+.44
|IAMGldg
|34017
|7.17
|7.02
|7.13+.22
|iShGold
|64999
|12.98
|12.89
|12.96+.13
|iShBrazil 1.03e
|68294
|42.47
|42.12
|42.37+.48
|iShEMU .95e
|40019
|42.50
|42.32
|42.39+.30
|iShSilver
|47573
|17.14
|16.97
|17.08+.21
|iShChinaLC .76e
|30854
|44.00
|43.85
|43.99+.16
|iShEMkts .84e
|127375
|45.18
|45.02
|45.14+.28
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|
|27310
|121.81
|121.35
|121.67+.54
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|
|70549
|129.57
|128.33
|129.26+1.29
|iSEafe 1.70e
|71807
|67.53
|67.36
|67.44+.49
|iShR2K 1.77e
|72406
|139.69
|138.59
|138.83—.63
|IndepRT .72a
|54841
|9.98
|9.56
|9.95+.49
|ItauUnibH .32e
|56670
|13.62
|13.40
|13.59+.02
|JPMorgCh 2.24f
|
|60334
|90.13
|88.16
|88.25—1.86
|Kemet
|32750
|22.54
|21.25
|22.20—.87
|Keycorp .38
|40975
|16.89
|16.28
|16.32—.60
|Kinrossg
|62408
|4.91
|4.73
|4.91+.23
|Kroger s .50f
|77524
|22.65
|22.21
|22.33—.22
|Lowes 1.64f
|47553
|78.74
|76.50
|76.89—.58
|MGMGrPrn .65
|49376
|31.70
|31.11
|31.20+.22
|MGM Rsts .44
|38736
|34.16
|33.89
|34.13+.36
|Macys 1.51
|31229
|22.44
|21.75
|21.83—.35
|MarathnO .20
|42810
|11.79
|11.60
|11.65—.08
|MasterCrd .88
|
|27000
|138.64
|135.65
|137.54+4.65
|Merck 1.88
|27696
|64.36
|63.79
|63.85—.16
|MicrFocn
|50222
|32.46
|31.33
|31.83+.10
|MorgStan 1f
|51703
|45.13
|43.84
|43.93—1.14
|NCIBldSy
|29217
|14.20
|13.05
|13.41—3.39
|Nabors .24
|27429
|7.09
|6.83
|6.88—.19
|NewellRub .92f
|69311
|47.38
|44.92
|45.61—1.42
|NikeB s .84
|24278
|52.85
|52.54
|52.56—.20
|NokiaCp .17e
|76296
|6.26
|6.18
|6.20+.04
|NomadFn
|53446
|15.33
|14.50
|15.21+.96
|OasisPet
|43053
|7.72
|7.40
|7.50—.24
|Oracle .76f
|44879
|51.78
|51.03
|51.52+.51
|Penney
|50306
|4.16
|4.07
|4.12+.02
|Petrobras
|87010
|10.15
|9.99
|10.05+.04
|Pfizer 1.28
|64843
|34.13
|33.81
|34.04+.05
|PUVixSTrs
|116805
|31.63
|30.59
|31.42+.77
|PrUCruders
|33257
|16.61
|16.29
|16.54
|ProShtVxs
|25043
|77.99
|76.70
|76.96—.82
|ProctGam 2.76f
|33390
|93.36
|92.33
|92.61—.11
|PUShtSPX
|38782
|14.81
|14.66
|14.77+.05
|RH
|71904
|73.22
|68.51
|70.95+21.53
|RegionsFn .36
|x56092
|13.61
|13.03
|13.06—.48
|RiteAid
|59411
|2.48
|2.42
|2.47+.05
|SpdrGold
|43623
|128.32
|127.39
|128.04+1.23
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|268179
|247.27
|246.43
|246.66—.24
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|
|33107
|50.89
|49.31
|49.41—1.53
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|48329
|30.91
|30.36
|30.57—.36
|STMicro .40
|25800
|18.64
|18.24
|18.59+.57
|Schwab .32
|25643
|38.98
|38.13
|38.20—.74
|ScorpioTk .04
|27598
|3.62
|3.51
|3.57+.06
|SeadrillLtd
|76911
|.25
|.22
|.24—.05
|SnapIncAn
|143955
|14.95
|14.40
|14.89+.39
|SouthnCo 2.32
|28675
|49.96
|49.10
|49.76+.48
|SwstnEngy
|46235
|5.63
|5.46
|5.54—.07
|SpiritRltC .72
|32719
|8.71
|8.63
|8.66
|Sprint
|31103
|8.18
|8.04
|8.07—.07
|Squaren
|39933
|26.69
|25.86
|26.55+.50
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|24264
|82.07
|81.24
|82.05+.78
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|38762
|55.40
|55.18
|55.22—.06
|SPEngy 2.04e
|39075
|65.25
|64.66
|64.88—.09
|SPDRFncl .46e
|
|463055
|24.36
|23.79
|23.82—.48
|SPInds 1.12e
|34458
|68.01
|67.64
|67.90—.01
|SPTech .78e
|26846
|58.63
|58.29
|58.52+.21
|SPUtil 1.55e
|53911
|55.16
|54.69
|54.98+.29
|Target 2.48f
|33795
|58.86
|57.86
|57.91—.11
|TeckResg .20f
|36720
|24.62
|24.08
|24.29+.09
|TevaPhrm 1.36e
|71330
|15.85
|15.55
|15.56+.04
|TimeWarn 1.61
|
|46932
|102.74
|100.69
|101.26+.46
|Transocn
|65230
|8.90
|8.54
|8.58—.21
|Twitter
|63074
|17.23
|16.83
|17.18+.35
|UtdContl
|29270
|60.88
|58.76
|58.96—1.37
|USBancrp 1.12
|31288
|50.99
|49.54
|49.56—1.35
|USNGas
|37678
|6.69
|6.59
|6.62—.06
|USOilFd
|122099
|10.06
|9.96
|10.04—.00
|USSteel .20
|62389
|27.99
|27.37
|27.47—.04
|ValeSA .29e
|79230
|11.72
|11.49
|11.70+.20
|ValeantPh
|31826
|13.41
|13.13
|13.38+.22
|VanEGold .12e
|174519
|25.58
|25.15
|25.50+.58
|VnEkRus .64e
|43511
|21.83
|21.68
|21.71+.07
|VEckOilSvc .86e
|
|24232
|23.59
|23.24
|23.40—.15
|VanEJrGld
|50912
|37.76
|37.10
|37.61+.79
|VangEmg 1.10e
|31968
|44.81
|44.69
|44.78+.18
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|
|30352
|42.96
|42.85
|42.91+.31
|Vereit .55
|32908
|8.65
|8.57
|8.60—.01
|VerizonCm 2.31
|51832
|47.21
|46.37
|46.38—.53
|Vipshop
|25664
|9.39
|9.15
|9.27+.15
|Visa s .66
|32878
|105.44
|103.61
|104.98+1.80
|WeathfIntl
|71869
|4.22
|4.05
|4.11—.07
|WellsFargo 1.52
|91372
|49.94
|49.27
|49.37—.51
|WhitingPet
|200690
|4.46
|4.18
|4.29—.33
|Yamanag .02
|52443
|3.17
|3.07
|3.15+.09
|—————————
