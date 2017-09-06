BC-150-actives-n,

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 66442 5.89 5.75 5.81+.04 AT&TInc 1.96 68518 37.16 36.85 36.88—.21 AbbVie 2.56 24846 76.92 75.35 76.87+1.62 Alibaba 97443 171.11 167.00 168.11—1.81 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 29510 11.22 11.16 11.21+.03 Ambev .06e 76208 6.42 6.34 6.42+.13 AstraZens 1.37e 66186 30.45 30.17 30.44+.37 BPPLC 2.38 33014 35.24 34.78 35.21+.26 BcoBrads .37e x65104 11.06 10.94 11.05+.24 BcoSantSA .23e 38358 6.39 6.35 6.36+.03 BkofAm .48f 290593 23.58 23.23 23.27—.04 BiPVxSTrs 198416 48.85 47.45 48.15—.54 BarrickG .12 51932 18.30 18.00 18.00—.22 CFIndss 1.20 24266 30.99 29.21 30.72+1.64 Cemex .29t 35564 9.27 9.12 9.22+.07 CenovusE .20 23730 8.49 8.30 8.40+.11 CntryLink 2.16 29679 19.72 19.48 19.58+.06 ChesEng 119098 3.82 3.71 3.78+.08 CgpVelLCrd 34693 15.14 14.58 15.08+.71 Citigroup 1.28 50707 67.54 66.94 66.97—.19 ClevCliffs 35687 8.47 8.25 8.33+.03 ClubCorp .52 26954 17.00 16.75 16.88—.08 CocaCola 1.48 27565 46.04 45.79 45.99+.07 CSVLgNGrs 52173 12.64 12.15 12.48+.35 DeltaAir 1.22 91035 46.71 44.59 46.57+.73 DenburyR 25852 1.13 1.09 1.11+.03 DBXJapnEq 2.26e 56530 38.43 38.28 38.36+.24 DrGMBllrs 56100 25.39 24.20 25.13+.09 DirDGlBrrs 47816 20.23 19.75 19.87+.10 DxSCBearrs 30919 16.65 16.33 16.59—.03 DxBiotBear 33588 5.20 4.93 5.10 Disney 1.56 26688 102.00 100.89 101.89+.29 DowDuPnt 1.84 38959 65.33 64.01 64.18—.80 EnCanag .06 50669 9.70 9.37 9.56+.23 ENSCO .04 44848 4.70 4.57 4.65+.14 ExxonMbl 3.08 55163 78.84 77.58 78.68+1.50 FangHldg .20e 28594 4.02 3.82 3.90+.06 FiatChrys 34807 16.46 16.22 16.33+.80 FstHorizon .36 23807 16.85 16.55 16.58+.01 FordM .60a 139853 11.50 11.39 11.45+.09 FrptMcM 74721 15.00 14.50 14.94+.15 Gap .92 54357 25.50 24.30 25.49+1.46 GenElec .96 136947 25.02 24.82 24.90+.14 GenMotors 1.52 41040 37.61 37.33 37.41+.18 Gerdau .02e 34451 4.08 4.00 4.08+.10 GoDaddyn 53762 44.00 43.32 43.51—1.67 GoldFLtd .02e 24904 4.69 4.61 4.68+.01 Goldcrpg .24 33301 14.16 13.91 14.04—.03 GraphPkg .30 24075 13.47 13.23 13.29+.21 HPInc .53 24566 19.48 19.27 19.38+.14 Hallibrtn .72 38766 41.02 40.18 40.83+.100 HertzGl 33881 21.11 20.35 20.89+.44 HPEntn .26 198706 14.32 13.76 13.82—.22 HomeDp 3.56 32071 155.78 154.15 155.76+2.83 IAMGldg 55133 7.15 6.93 6.93 iShGold 23726 12.89 12.84 12.88—.01 iShBrazil 1.03e 66601 41.77 41.48 41.74+.76 iShCanada .60e 47380 28.41 27.89 28.26+.37 iShEMU .95e 51879 42.06 41.94 42.03+.40 iShSilver 38467 17.00 16.91 16.99+.08 iShChinaLC .76e 35729 43.87 43.71 43.82+.17 iShEMkts .84e 178633 44.83 44.67 44.78+.21 iSh20yrT 3.05 30728 129.00 128.57 128.81+.05 iSEafe 1.70e 78490 67.04 66.82 67.03+.49 iShiBxHYB 5.09 30727 88.28 88.10 88.13+.01 iShR2K 1.77e 63449 140.00 139.08 139.27+.10 Infosys .40e 24206 14.69 14.56 14.62—.03 Interpublic .72 28834 20.70 20.30 20.36+.15 iShCorEM 1.09e 23743 54.05 53.87 53.100+.26 iShCorEur 1.18e 48193 48.35 48.18 48.33+.32 ItauUnibH .32e 77058 13.48 13.24 13.46+.36 JPMorgCh 2.24f 50976 90.33 89.85 89.88+.37 JohnContln 1.08e 23746 40.34 39.76 39.91—.10 Keycorp .38 29892 17.09 16.81 16.84+.05 KindMorg .50 42703 19.48 19.13 19.41+.06 Kinrossg 41613 4.74 4.64 4.65—.04 Kohls 2.20 29549 42.70 41.10 42.62+2.23 Kroger s .50f 61338 22.51 22.19 22.50+.07 Lowes 1.64f 29151 77.08 76.42 76.97+1.29 MGM Rsts .44 47545 33.98 33.29 33.76+.62 Macys 1.51 48526 21.93 21.15 21.86+.85 MarathnO .20 59743 11.76 11.34 11.62+.33 MetLife 1.60 24004 48.23 47.45 47.73+.42 MorgStan 1f 25636 45.34 44.75 44.86—.05 Mosaic .60 x28244 19.77 19.24 19.60+.29 Nabors .24 30416 7.16 6.97 7.10+.20 NewellRub .92f 81632 47.53 46.05 46.37—2.35 NikeB s .84 27749 53.34 52.75 52.81—.20 NobleEngy .40 26823 25.43 24.59 25.27+.91 NokiaCp .17e 58388 6.16 6.11 6.14+.04 OasisPet 37592 7.90 7.66 7.77+.20 Oracle .76f 39925 51.23 51.00 51.11+.18 Penney 50005 4.01 3.90 4.00+.13 PetrbrsA 43641 9.53 9.29 9.53+.31 Petrobras 135361 9.90 9.62 9.89+.35 Pfizer 1.28 38627 34.11 33.91 33.97+.17 PrecDrill .28 35698 2.76 2.61 2.76+.16 PUVixSTrs 159560 32.30 30.53 31.44—.66 PrUCruders 32532 16.69 16.30 16.65+.52 ProShtVxs 42867 78.08 75.83 76.90+1.18 PUShtSPX 24697 14.85 14.69 14.78—.09 RegionsFn .36 45023 13.75 13.57 13.60—.04 RiteAid 52265 2.45 2.41 2.43+.01 RockColl 1.32 30479 131.03 130.59 130.81—.19 SpdrGold 31440 127.44 126.94 127.36—.10 S&P500ETF 4.13e 212916 247.08 246.23 246.56+.50 SpdrLehHY 2.30 27555 37.12 37.04 37.06 SpdrOGEx .73e 61568 31.17 30.65 30.93+.51 ScorpioTk .04 24448 3.78 3.66 3.70—.03 SeadrillLtd 80062 .30 .27 .28—.04 SnapIncAn 92154 14.45 14.17 14.38—.11 SouthnCo 2.32 29376 49.44 49.13 49.43+.27 SwstAirl .50f 37086 51.72 49.76 51.51+.37 SwstnEngy 87593 5.74 5.58 5.64+.08 SpiritRltC .72 82911 8.81 8.67 8.72+.07 Sprint 36020 8.22 8.12 8.16—.02 SPMatls .98e 34589 54.95 54.54 54.58—.22 SPCnSt 1.28e 35569 55.17 55.01 55.15+.10 SPEngy 2.04e 64250 65.03 64.22 64.93+1.00 SPDRFncl .46e 275891 24.40 24.24 24.26+.02 SPInds 1.12e 34797 68.12 67.83 68.02+.19 SPTech .78e 34400 58.52 58.06 58.24—.02 SPUtil 1.55e 29085 55.09 54.80 54.89—.06 Suncorg 1.28 23801 32.50 31.85 32.30+.47 Target 2.48f 30416 58.63 57.47 57.91+.56 TeckResg .20f 43061 24.24 23.78 24.14+.34 TenetHlth 27064 17.89 16.77 17.30—.39 TevaPhrm 1.36e 64013 15.58 15.22 15.37—.04 Transocn 69353 9.09 8.80 8.90+.11 Twitter 53292 17.00 16.52 16.100+.35 USG 27137 31.63 30.18 31.25+1.39 UtdContl 58063 60.08 57.74 59.93—1.17 USOilFd 98375 10.09 9.96 10.07+.15 USSteel .20 63130 28.19 27.20 27.43+.20 UtdTech 2.80f 35693 111.09 109.55 110.08—1.13 ValeSA .29e 129713 11.48 11.32 11.41+.03 ValeantPh 42732 13.17 12.90 13.04—.06 VanEGold .12e 151286 25.29 25.09 25.25—.06 VnEkRus .64e 27030 21.65 21.39 21.64+.30 VEckOilSvc .86e 24216 23.67 23.24 23.52+.41 VanEJrGld 37182 37.54 36.96 37.41+.01 VangEmg 1.10e 58917 44.56 44.39 44.55+.27 VangFTSE 1.10e 36542 42.64 42.48 42.63+.34 VerizonCm 2.31 32138 47.56 46.96 47.13—.23 WPXEngy 32718 10.52 10.23 10.31+.16 WalMart 2.04 28167 80.27 79.72 80.08+.28 WeathfIntl 69250 4.30 4.13 4.25+.14 WellsFargo 1.52 101172 50.27 49.66 49.72—.39 WhitingPet 91906 4.73 4.58 4.61+.03 Yamanag .02 78539 3.16 3.05 3.13—.03 —————————

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.