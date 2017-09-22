BC-150-actives-f

201.5
By The Associated Press September 22, 2017 5:36 pm 09/22/2017 05:36pm
CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
NEW YORK (AP) — Friday’s prices for
NYSE listed most active stocks:
SalesHighLowCloseChg
AKSteel 276615 5.42 5.20 5.22—.32
AT&TInc 1.96 211624 38.65 38.21 38.59+.37
AbbottLab 1.06 76838 52.58 51.50 52.51+1.08
AbbVie 2.56 67338 87.75 86.77 87.48+.07
Alibaba 125410 178.42 175.68 178.14+.75
AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
54398 11.15 11.05 11.11—.01
Altria 2.64f 84205 62.72 61.43 62.49+.99
Ambev .06e 118969 6.86 6.77 6.85+.11
Anadarko .20 74446 49.45 47.95 48.83+.34
Annaly 1.20a 62449 12.47 12.35 12.44+.09
ArcelorMrs 54969 25.96 25.52 25.59—.40
AstraZens 1.37e
91345 34.07 33.67 33.95+1.14
AtwoodOcn .30m 122600 8.41 7.65 8.11+.06
BPPLC 2.38 54916 38.07 37.67 37.82+.12
BcoBrads .37e 59880 11.61 11.40 11.50+.06
BkofAm .48f 560586 25.07 24.85 25.02—.14
BiPVxSTrs 198656 42.00 40.98 41.25+.29
BarrickG .12 70055 16.48 16.26 16.36+.03
BestIncn 94451 12.90 10.95 12.05+1.16
Brookdale 50118 11.27 10.78 10.90—.32
CVSHealth 2 57368 79.90 78.62 79.63+.07
Calgon .20 74759 21.43 21.30 21.40
Calpine 72554 14.69 14.62 14.66—.03
CarMax 87499 74.60 70.33 74.19+5.35
Cemex .29t 77137 9.43 9.30 9.35+.01
CenovusE .20 74728 10.35 10.00 10.28+.18
CntryLink 2.16 69079 18.56 18.32 18.54+.05
ChesEng 180930 4.25 4.14 4.22+.05
Chevron 4.32 51731 117.83 116.27 117.29+.82
Citigroup 1.28 102641 71.64 71.01 71.40—.36
ClevCliffs 95880 6.95 6.78 6.86—.10
CocaCola 1.48 76192 45.63 45.37 45.49+.09
ConocoPhil 1.06 73082 49.65 48.63 49.08+.39
Coty .50 92060 16.16 15.95 16.15+.15
CSVLgNGrs 99332 11.84 11.59 11.62—.04
DaVitaInc 75916 61.69 56.14 57.49—3.77
DeltaAir 1.22 45141 48.66 48.10 48.47+.31
DxGBullrs 47665 34.08 33.13 33.78+1.00
DrGMBllrs 102867 19.35 18.60 19.07+.78
DirDGlBrrs 49767 24.88 24.18 24.41—.79
DxSCBearrs 67117 15.13 14.83 14.91—.18
Disney 1.56 61443 98.99 98.53 98.60—.29
EnCanag .06 122545 11.46 11.13 11.25—.05
EgyTrEqs 1.14
121380 17.41 17.18 17.33+.02
ENSCO .04 316754 5.60 5.19 5.24+.02
Equifax 1.56 122338 105.20 99.80 105.04+6.79
ExxonMbl 3.08 97593 80.30 79.67 79.92+.03
FairmSant 61677 4.29 3.79 4.19+.36
FiatChrys 62089 18.10 17.80 17.95+.58
FstDatan 90676 18.31 18.03 18.18—.13
FootLockr 1.24 54299 34.18 33.25 33.60—.10
FordM .60a 285386 11.87 11.72 11.84+.12
FrptMcM 122319 14.34 13.88 14.06+.08
GGPInc .88 47777 20.81 20.45 20.50—.24
Gap .92 48870 28.49 27.78 28.36+.50
GenElec .96 386858 25.04 24.77 24.87+.12
GenMotors 1.52
109948 39.54 39.18 39.42+.32
GraphPkg .30 45468 13.77 13.57 13.67—.02
HPInc .53 67130 19.95 19.65 19.94+.17
Hallibrtn .72 88416 44.32 43.47 44.25+.77
HPEntn .26 225549 14.29 13.82 14.26+.47
HostHotls .80a 45169 18.41 18.26 18.33+.04
IAMGldg 94431 6.46 6.23 6.31+.06
ICICIBk .16e 115250 8.77 8.58 8.75—.09
iShGold 63530 12.48 12.43 12.47+.06
iShBrazil .67e 96981 43.02 42.53 42.73+.11
iShChinaLC .87e 91768 44.65 44.47 44.58—.49
iShEMkts .59e 368872 45.47 45.31 45.38—.26
iSh20yrT 3.05
55134 126.73 126.06 126.20+.36
iSEafe 1.66e 83470 68.50 68.32 68.39+.21
iShiBxHYB 5.09 75071 88.43 88.30 88.43+.09
iShR2K 1.77e
212669 144.67 143.56 144.30+.61
iShREst 2.76e 63815 80.89 80.01 80.07—.48
iShCorEafe 1.56e
58172 64.15 63.98 64.02+.17
Infosys .40e 50094 14.60 14.45 14.59—.05
Interpublic .72 62055 21.33 20.70 21.28+.43
iSTaiwnrs 48866 36.62 36.47 36.53—.55
iShCorEM .95e 60591 54.79 54.62 54.71—.33
ItauUnibH .32e 56657 13.99 13.72 13.88+.10
JPMorgCh 2.24f 76471 94.98 94.43 94.83—.20
KBHome .10 57615 22.18 20.68 20.88+.10
Keycorp .38 76398 18.36 18.06 18.32+.07
KindMorg .50 75987 19.37 19.12 19.27—.05
Kinrossg 59160 4.31 4.19 4.25+.02
Kroger s .50 139352 20.44 20.04 20.15—.07
LBrands 2.40 72536 39.87 36.80 39.65+2.77
Lowes 1.64f 55610 78.44 78.00 78.23+.19
Macys 1.51 70485 21.65 21.18 21.53+.37
MarathnO .20 113355 12.97 12.62 12.79+.06
McEwenM .01 53079 2.09 2.02 2.06+.05
Medtrnic 1.84 44624 79.89 79.11 79.70+.17
Merck 1.88 72567 65.70 65.07 65.13—.47
MetLife 1.60 56668 50.95 50.08 50.54+.09
MorgStan 1f 59265 48.28 47.73 48.22—.04
Nabors .24 53785 7.92 7.70 7.86+.08
NikeB s .84 107169 53.61 52.80 53.24+.05
NobleCorp .08 69647 4.22 4.03 4.13+.05
NokiaCp .17e 126806 6.05 5.97 6.00—.05
Oracle .76 149922 48.43 47.92 48.16+.19
Pandora 62268 8.36 8.13 8.23+.06
ParsleyEn 60372 26.91 26.30 26.76+.09
Penney 81806 4.02 3.89 4.01+.10
PetrbrsA 91329 10.09 9.91 10.02+.03
Petrobras 129793 10.43 10.20 10.34+.06
Pfizer 1.28 135366 36.12 35.77 35.96—.01
PUVixSTrs 178142 23.69 22.55 22.87+.29
ProctGam 2.76f 63737 93.00 92.08 92.24—.40
RegionsFn .36 96227 14.43 14.29 14.42—.01
RiteAid 194717 2.42 2.35 2.39—.03
SpdrGold 51800 123.39 122.94 123.24+.56
S&P500ETF 4.13e
358840 249.63 249.02 249.44+.05
SpdrLehHY 2.30 48828 37.20 37.15 37.20+.05
SpdrOGEx .73e 111891 33.20 32.72 33.04+.13
Schlmbrg 2 65978 68.94 67.73 68.80+.71
Schwab .32 72595 42.63 41.66 42.54+.46
ScorpioTk .04 x46687 3.65 3.41 3.59+.16
SnapIncAn 120887 13.92 13.62 13.70—.07
SwstnEngy 133769 6.05 5.78 6.02+.19
SpiritRltC .72 95801 8.66 8.38 8.44—.12
Sprint 250890 8.55 8.30 8.52+.49
SPHlthC 1.01e 61435 81.69 81.16 81.58
SPCnSt 1.28e 112609 54.17 53.88 53.92—.16
SPEngy 2.04e 143756 67.39 66.73 67.20+.34
SPDRFncl .46e
410326 25.46 25.29 25.43—.03
SPTech .78e 47656 58.60 58.27 58.52+.03
SPUtil 1.55e 109755 53.89 53.23 53.23—.44
Synchrony .60f 59406 29.50 28.85 29.47+.58
TeckResg .20f 56098 21.98 21.58 21.96+.15
TevaPhrm 1.36e 88274 17.32 17.05 17.19+.04
Transocn 153518 9.44 9.04 9.32+.24
Twitter 51449 17.63 17.42 17.61+.03
USBancrp 1.20f 53235 53.71 53.05 53.67—.07
USOilFd 126753 10.26 10.18 10.24—.01
USSteel .20 197670 24.07 23.16 23.83—.83
UtdhlthGp 3f
55163 195.87 188.25 193.03—2.18
ValeSA .29e 284619 10.28 10.12 10.16—.16
ValeantPh 46951 14.30 13.90 14.01—.22
VanEGold .12e 300807 23.52 23.30 23.47+.26
VanEJrGld 101476 34.45 33.99 34.29+.54
VangEmg 1.10e 92356 44.24 44.11 44.18—.27
VangFTSE 1.10e
97976 43.39 43.27 43.31+.10
Vereit .55 49152 8.53 8.39 8.40—.09
VerizonCm 2.36f
200928 50.08 49.02 49.90+.96
Vipshop 55529 9.41 9.22 9.35+.03
Visa s .66 45921 105.68 105.06 105.56+.25
WalMart 2.04 54283 80.08 79.25 79.53—.48
WeathfIntl 131535 4.27 4.11 4.26+.12
WellsFargo 1.52
174087 54.36 53.75 54.25+.19
WhitingPet 100181 5.24 5.07 5.10—.04
Yamanag .02 55219 2.77 2.69 2.73+.03

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

