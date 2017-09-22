BC-150-actives-f

|CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Friday’s prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowCloseChg
|AKSteel
|276615
|5.42
|5.20
|5.22—.32
|AT&TInc 1.96
|211624
|38.65
|38.21
|38.59+.37
|AbbottLab 1.06
|76838
|52.58
|51.50
|52.51+1.08
|AbbVie 2.56
|67338
|87.75
|86.77
|87.48+.07
|Alibaba
|125410
|178.42
|175.68
|178.14+.75
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|
|54398
|11.15
|11.05
|11.11—.01
|Altria 2.64f
|84205
|62.72
|61.43
|62.49+.99
|Ambev .06e
|118969
|6.86
|6.77
|6.85+.11
|Anadarko .20
|74446
|49.45
|47.95
|48.83+.34
|Annaly 1.20a
|62449
|12.47
|12.35
|12.44+.09
|ArcelorMrs
|54969
|25.96
|25.52
|25.59—.40
|AstraZens 1.37e
|
|91345
|34.07
|33.67
|33.95+1.14
|AtwoodOcn .30m
|122600
|8.41
|7.65
|8.11+.06
|BPPLC 2.38
|54916
|38.07
|37.67
|37.82+.12
|BcoBrads .37e
|59880
|11.61
|11.40
|11.50+.06
|BkofAm .48f
|560586
|25.07
|24.85
|25.02—.14
|BiPVxSTrs
|198656
|42.00
|40.98
|41.25+.29
|BarrickG .12
|70055
|16.48
|16.26
|16.36+.03
|BestIncn
|94451
|12.90
|10.95
|12.05+1.16
|Brookdale
|50118
|11.27
|10.78
|10.90—.32
|CVSHealth 2
|57368
|79.90
|78.62
|79.63+.07
|Calgon .20
|74759
|21.43
|21.30
|21.40
|Calpine
|72554
|14.69
|14.62
|14.66—.03
|CarMax
|87499
|74.60
|70.33
|74.19+5.35
|Cemex .29t
|77137
|9.43
|9.30
|9.35+.01
|CenovusE .20
|74728
|10.35
|10.00
|10.28+.18
|CntryLink 2.16
|69079
|18.56
|18.32
|18.54+.05
|ChesEng
|180930
|4.25
|4.14
|4.22+.05
|Chevron 4.32
|51731
|117.83
|116.27
|117.29+.82
|Citigroup 1.28
|102641
|71.64
|71.01
|71.40—.36
|ClevCliffs
|95880
|6.95
|6.78
|6.86—.10
|CocaCola 1.48
|76192
|45.63
|45.37
|45.49+.09
|ConocoPhil 1.06
|73082
|49.65
|48.63
|49.08+.39
|Coty .50
|92060
|16.16
|15.95
|16.15+.15
|CSVLgNGrs
|99332
|11.84
|11.59
|11.62—.04
|DaVitaInc
|75916
|61.69
|56.14
|57.49—3.77
|DeltaAir 1.22
|45141
|48.66
|48.10
|48.47+.31
|DxGBullrs
|47665
|34.08
|33.13
|33.78+1.00
|DrGMBllrs
|102867
|19.35
|18.60
|19.07+.78
|DirDGlBrrs
|49767
|24.88
|24.18
|24.41—.79
|DxSCBearrs
|67117
|15.13
|14.83
|14.91—.18
|Disney 1.56
|61443
|98.99
|98.53
|98.60—.29
|EnCanag .06
|122545
|11.46
|11.13
|11.25—.05
|EgyTrEqs 1.14
|
|121380
|17.41
|17.18
|17.33+.02
|ENSCO .04
|316754
|5.60
|5.19
|5.24+.02
|Equifax 1.56
|122338
|105.20
|99.80
|105.04+6.79
|ExxonMbl 3.08
|97593
|80.30
|79.67
|79.92+.03
|FairmSant
|61677
|4.29
|3.79
|4.19+.36
|FiatChrys
|62089
|18.10
|17.80
|17.95+.58
|FstDatan
|90676
|18.31
|18.03
|18.18—.13
|FootLockr 1.24
|54299
|34.18
|33.25
|33.60—.10
|FordM .60a
|285386
|11.87
|11.72
|11.84+.12
|FrptMcM
|122319
|14.34
|13.88
|14.06+.08
|GGPInc .88
|47777
|20.81
|20.45
|20.50—.24
|Gap .92
|48870
|28.49
|27.78
|28.36+.50
|GenElec .96
|386858
|25.04
|24.77
|24.87+.12
|GenMotors 1.52
|
|109948
|39.54
|39.18
|39.42+.32
|GraphPkg .30
|45468
|13.77
|13.57
|13.67—.02
|HPInc .53
|67130
|19.95
|19.65
|19.94+.17
|Hallibrtn .72
|88416
|44.32
|43.47
|44.25+.77
|HPEntn .26
|225549
|14.29
|13.82
|14.26+.47
|HostHotls .80a
|45169
|18.41
|18.26
|18.33+.04
|IAMGldg
|94431
|6.46
|6.23
|6.31+.06
|ICICIBk .16e
|115250
|8.77
|8.58
|8.75—.09
|iShGold
|63530
|12.48
|12.43
|12.47+.06
|iShBrazil .67e
|96981
|43.02
|42.53
|42.73+.11
|iShChinaLC .87e
|91768
|44.65
|44.47
|44.58—.49
|iShEMkts .59e
|368872
|45.47
|45.31
|45.38—.26
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|
|55134
|126.73
|126.06
|126.20+.36
|iSEafe 1.66e
|83470
|68.50
|68.32
|68.39+.21
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|75071
|88.43
|88.30
|88.43+.09
|iShR2K 1.77e
|
|212669
|144.67
|143.56
|144.30+.61
|iShREst 2.76e
|63815
|80.89
|80.01
|80.07—.48
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|
|58172
|64.15
|63.98
|64.02+.17
|Infosys .40e
|50094
|14.60
|14.45
|14.59—.05
|Interpublic .72
|62055
|21.33
|20.70
|21.28+.43
|iSTaiwnrs
|48866
|36.62
|36.47
|36.53—.55
|iShCorEM .95e
|60591
|54.79
|54.62
|54.71—.33
|ItauUnibH .32e
|56657
|13.99
|13.72
|13.88+.10
|JPMorgCh 2.24f
|76471
|94.98
|94.43
|94.83—.20
|KBHome .10
|57615
|22.18
|20.68
|20.88+.10
|Keycorp .38
|76398
|18.36
|18.06
|18.32+.07
|KindMorg .50
|75987
|19.37
|19.12
|19.27—.05
|Kinrossg
|59160
|4.31
|4.19
|4.25+.02
|Kroger s .50
|139352
|20.44
|20.04
|20.15—.07
|LBrands 2.40
|72536
|39.87
|36.80
|39.65+2.77
|Lowes 1.64f
|55610
|78.44
|78.00
|78.23+.19
|Macys 1.51
|70485
|21.65
|21.18
|21.53+.37
|MarathnO .20
|113355
|12.97
|12.62
|12.79+.06
|McEwenM .01
|53079
|2.09
|2.02
|2.06+.05
|Medtrnic 1.84
|44624
|79.89
|79.11
|79.70+.17
|Merck 1.88
|72567
|65.70
|65.07
|65.13—.47
|MetLife 1.60
|56668
|50.95
|50.08
|50.54+.09
|MorgStan 1f
|59265
|48.28
|47.73
|48.22—.04
|Nabors .24
|53785
|7.92
|7.70
|7.86+.08
|NikeB s .84
|107169
|53.61
|52.80
|53.24+.05
|NobleCorp .08
|69647
|4.22
|4.03
|4.13+.05
|NokiaCp .17e
|126806
|6.05
|5.97
|6.00—.05
|Oracle .76
|149922
|48.43
|47.92
|48.16+.19
|Pandora
|62268
|8.36
|8.13
|8.23+.06
|ParsleyEn
|60372
|26.91
|26.30
|26.76+.09
|Penney
|81806
|4.02
|3.89
|4.01+.10
|PetrbrsA
|91329
|10.09
|9.91
|10.02+.03
|Petrobras
|129793
|10.43
|10.20
|10.34+.06
|Pfizer 1.28
|135366
|36.12
|35.77
|35.96—.01
|PUVixSTrs
|178142
|23.69
|22.55
|22.87+.29
|ProctGam 2.76f
|63737
|93.00
|92.08
|92.24—.40
|RegionsFn .36
|96227
|14.43
|14.29
|14.42—.01
|RiteAid
|194717
|2.42
|2.35
|2.39—.03
|SpdrGold
|51800
|123.39
|122.94
|123.24+.56
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|358840
|249.63
|249.02
|249.44+.05
|SpdrLehHY 2.30
|48828
|37.20
|37.15
|37.20+.05
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|111891
|33.20
|32.72
|33.04+.13
|Schlmbrg 2
|65978
|68.94
|67.73
|68.80+.71
|Schwab .32
|72595
|42.63
|41.66
|42.54+.46
|ScorpioTk .04
|x46687
|3.65
|3.41
|3.59+.16
|SnapIncAn
|120887
|13.92
|13.62
|13.70—.07
|SwstnEngy
|133769
|6.05
|5.78
|6.02+.19
|SpiritRltC .72
|95801
|8.66
|8.38
|8.44—.12
|Sprint
|250890
|8.55
|8.30
|8.52+.49
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|61435
|81.69
|81.16
|81.58
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|112609
|54.17
|53.88
|53.92—.16
|SPEngy 2.04e
|143756
|67.39
|66.73
|67.20+.34
|SPDRFncl .46e
|
|410326
|25.46
|25.29
|25.43—.03
|SPTech .78e
|47656
|58.60
|58.27
|58.52+.03
|SPUtil 1.55e
|109755
|53.89
|53.23
|53.23—.44
|Synchrony .60f
|59406
|29.50
|28.85
|29.47+.58
|TeckResg .20f
|56098
|21.98
|21.58
|21.96+.15
|TevaPhrm 1.36e
|88274
|17.32
|17.05
|17.19+.04
|Transocn
|153518
|9.44
|9.04
|9.32+.24
|Twitter
|51449
|17.63
|17.42
|17.61+.03
|USBancrp 1.20f
|53235
|53.71
|53.05
|53.67—.07
|USOilFd
|126753
|10.26
|10.18
|10.24—.01
|USSteel .20
|197670
|24.07
|23.16
|23.83—.83
|UtdhlthGp 3f
|
|55163
|195.87
|188.25
|193.03—2.18
|ValeSA .29e
|284619
|10.28
|10.12
|10.16—.16
|ValeantPh
|46951
|14.30
|13.90
|14.01—.22
|VanEGold .12e
|300807
|23.52
|23.30
|23.47+.26
|VanEJrGld
|101476
|34.45
|33.99
|34.29+.54
|VangEmg 1.10e
|92356
|44.24
|44.11
|44.18—.27
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|
|97976
|43.39
|43.27
|43.31+.10
|Vereit .55
|49152
|8.53
|8.39
|8.40—.09
|VerizonCm 2.36f
|
|200928
|50.08
|49.02
|49.90+.96
|Vipshop
|55529
|9.41
|9.22
|9.35+.03
|Visa s .66
|45921
|105.68
|105.06
|105.56+.25
|WalMart 2.04
|54283
|80.08
|79.25
|79.53—.48
|WeathfIntl
|131535
|4.27
|4.11
|4.26+.12
|WellsFargo 1.52
|
|174087
|54.36
|53.75
|54.25+.19
|WhitingPet
|100181
|5.24
|5.07
|5.10—.04
|Yamanag .02
|55219
|2.77
|2.69
|2.73+.03
