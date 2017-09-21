BC-150-actives-f,

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Thursday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AKSteel 112594 5.61 5.47 5.54—.10 AT&TInc 1.96 160819 38.54 38.14 38.22—.21 AbbottLab 1.06 53481 51.98 51.38 51.43—.46 AbbVie 2.56 65962 87.70 86.67 87.41 Alibaba 129945 178.86 175.30 177.39—.56 Allergan 2.80 57178 208.50 202.60 202.66—7.34 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 88100 11.22 11.06 11.12—.08 Altria 2.64f 62553 61.55 60.78 61.50+.28 Ambev .06e 188824 6.86 6.72 6.74—.08 Anadarko .20 152973 48.56 47.04 48.49+3.68 AnteroRes 1 50383 20.39 19.46 19.75—.55 AtwoodOcn .30m 55616 8.67 7.90 8.05—.60 BPPLC 2.38 89192 37.80 37.30 37.70+.47 BcoBrads .37e 78641 11.63 11.38 11.44—.05 BkofAm .48f 570000 25.28 24.92 25.16+.10 BiPVxSTrs 245397 41.48 40.74 40.96—.02 BarrickG .12 74973 16.55 16.16 16.33—.14 BestBuy 1.36 61145 54.32 52.32 53.95+1.36 BostonSci 51220 28.89 28.51 28.76—.08 CVSHealth 2 51064 80.72 79.18 79.56—1.14 Calgon .20 89731 21.45 21.30 21.40+8.20 Calpine 145983 14.73 14.67 14.69—.03 Cemex .29t 75317 9.39 9.15 9.34 Cemigpf .09e 54530 2.88 2.78 2.79—.04 CenovusE .20 75960 10.13 9.84 10.10 CntryLink 2.16 56782 18.66 18.35 18.49—.18 ChesEng 203720 4.19 4.08 4.17—.02 Citigroup 1.28 114194 72.13 71.15 71.76+.30 ClevCliffs 115744 7.16 6.94 6.96—.26 CocaCola 1.48 68859 45.79 45.36 45.40—.38 ConocoPhil 1.06 52704 48.78 47.89 48.69+.36 Coty .50 61924 16.67 16.00 16.00—.65 CSVInvNrs 104221 24.54 22.72 24.15+2.42 CSVLgNGrs 294882 12.59 11.48 11.66—1.54 DeltaAir 1.22 61158 48.35 47.42 48.16+.12 DenburyR 61142 1.30 1.18 1.20—.07 DxGBullrs 57302 34.04 32.00 32.78—.91 DrGMBllrs 115088 19.12 17.97 18.29—.53 DirDGlBrrs 64222 25.70 24.19 25.20+.86 DxSCBearrs 53832 15.16 14.91 15.09+.04 DxBiotBear 54549 4.96 4.76 4.95+.09 EldorGldg .02e 71334 2.31 2.22 2.24+.03 EnCanag .06 153229 11.38 10.91 11.30+.19 ENSCO .04 219195 5.52 5.09 5.22—.32 Equifax 1.56 54280 98.47 95.25 98.25+2.25 ExxonMbl 3.08 102343 80.53 79.76 79.89—.66 FstDatan 58779 18.46 18.10 18.31—.02 FordM .60a 398849 11.82 11.69 11.72+.01 FrptMcM 148709 14.24 13.82 13.98—.20 GenElec .96 514248 24.84 24.17 24.75+.43 GenMills 1.96f 62823 52.50 51.39 51.69—.48 GenMotors 1.52 128787 39.24 38.86 39.10+.22 Goldcrpg .24 70640 12.89 12.60 12.74—.03 HPInc .53 73786 19.78 19.54 19.77+.17 Hallibrtn .72 94731 43.70 43.11 43.48—.13 Hanesbdss .60 57700 24.60 23.88 24.50—.14 HertzGl 52331 23.63 22.31 23.16+.62 HPEntn .26 224803 13.90 13.51 13.79+.16 IAMGldg 58409 6.39 6.03 6.25+.04 ICICIBk .16e 60538 8.87 8.71 8.84—.09 iShGold 70636 12.45 12.39 12.41—.09 iShBrazil .67e 114929 43.30 42.53 42.62—.57 iShSilver 68892 16.11 15.94 16.03—.16 iShChinaLC .87e 97763 45.19 44.97 45.07+.11 iShEMkts .59e 283390 45.79 45.55 45.64 iSh20yrT 3.05 58357 126.56 125.82 125.84—.07 iSEafe 1.66e 101205 68.28 68.09 68.18—.14 iShiBxHYB 5.09 68301 88.49 88.32 88.34—.11 iShR2K 1.77e 142531 144.26 143.48 143.69—.15 iShREst 2.76e 79460 81.18 80.55 80.55—.26 iShCorEafe 1.56e 57122 63.94 63.76 63.85—.14 Infosys .40e 75503 14.77 14.58 14.64—.20 Interpublic .72 73725 21.23 20.71 20.85+.06 iShJapanrs 63696 55.48 55.34 55.37—.22 iShCorEM .95e 57397 55.19 54.93 55.04+.01 ItauUnibH .32e 103395 14.01 13.70 13.78—.05 JPMorgCh 2.24f 97030 95.37 94.19 95.03+.43 Keycorp .38 143364 18.31 17.99 18.25+.10 KindMorg .50 94926 19.75 19.23 19.32—.45 Kinrossg 156934 4.28 4.18 4.23—.10 Kroger s .50 200084 20.85 20.22 20.22—.58 Lowes 1.64f 60392 78.21 77.49 78.04+.13 MGM Rsts .44 57167 33.44 32.99 33.06—.02 Macys 1.51 96850 21.55 20.91 21.16—.32 MarathnO .20 183711 12.81 12.31 12.73+.31 McEwenM .01 88030 2.13 1.98 2.01—.12 Merck 1.88 52951 65.93 65.52 65.60—.19 MetLife 1.60 52574 50.57 49.89 50.45+.32 MorgStan 1f 81922 48.49 47.46 48.26+.37 Nabors .24 61901 7.89 7.68 7.78—.14 NewellRub .92f 55347 42.57 41.47 41.48—.92 NikeB s .84 79365 53.64 53.09 53.19—.37 NobleCorp .08 91472 4.25 4.00 4.08—.17 NokiaCp .17e 157373 6.12 6.04 6.05—.13 OasisPet 56045 8.90 8.66 8.73—.18 Oracle .76 150470 48.19 47.82 47.97 ParsleyEn 57574 26.76 26.01 26.67+.26 Penney 78954 3.99 3.87 3.91—.02 PetrbrsA 96288 10.19 9.91 9.99—.16 Petrobras 160565 10.48 10.22 10.28—.14 Pfizer 1.28 147540 36.19 35.91 35.97—.02 Potash .40 52416 19.29 18.98 19.23+.15 PSSrLoan 1.01 106236 23.10 23.05 23.10+.04 PUVixSTrs 194596 23.11 22.31 22.58—.03 ProShtVxs 51646 90.23 88.65 89.72+.08 ProctGam 2.76f 83699 94.50 92.45 92.64—1.76 RangeRs .08 50554 19.12 18.59 18.80—.46 RegionsFn .36 81793 14.46 14.23 14.43+.12 RiceEngy 57816 28.72 28.29 28.43—.25 RiteAid 296107 2.47 2.38 2.42—.02 SpdrGold 74004 123.07 122.49 122.68—.94 S&P500ETF 4.13e 413999 249.98 249.19 249.39—.67 SpdrOGEx .73e 86009 32.94 32.52 32.91+.05 Schlmbrg 2 82030 68.50 67.01 68.09+.47 Schwab .32 59071 42.27 41.36 42.08+.47 ScorpioTk .04 116811 3.67 3.41 3.44—.14 SnapIncAn 247387 14.11 13.51 13.77—.39 SwstnEngy 228194 6.00 5.69 5.83—.22 SpiritRltC .72 60429 8.74 8.55 8.56—.10 Sprint 71120 8.10 7.93 8.03 SPCnSt 1.28e 97880 54.58 54.03 54.08—.52 SPEngy 2.04e 86373 67.03 66.56 66.86+.02 SPDRFncl .46e 482687 25.52 25.32 25.46+.06 SPTech .78e 75848 58.79 58.30 58.49—.32 SPUtil 1.55e 105416 54.02 53.60 53.67—.01 Synchrony .60f 50885 29.09 28.70 28.89—.11 TaiwSemi .73e 68119 38.33 37.67 38.24+.42 Target 2.48 51892 59.15 58.00 58.33—.93 TeckResg .20f 58029 21.99 21.19 21.81+.01 TevaPhrm 1.36e 153340 17.33 16.91 17.15+.04 Transocn 279221 9.59 8.92 9.08—.69 TurqHillRs 55938 3.17 3.08 3.14+.03 Twitter 67357 17.65 17.35 17.58—.04 USBancrp 1.20f 57752 53.84 53.40 53.74+.22 USNGas 139422 6.74 6.54 6.58—.27 USOilFd 113789 10.26 10.13 10.25+.01 USSteel .20 142597 25.46 24.32 24.66—1.13 ValeSA .29e 413979 10.41 10.20 10.32—.27 ValeantPh 61643 14.41 13.86 14.23+.16 VanEGold .12e 361127 23.53 23.04 23.21—.29 VanEJrGld 91334 34.29 33.59 33.75—.36 VangEmg 1.10e 88152 44.55 44.35 44.45+.04 Vereit .55 64840 8.54 8.49 8.49—.01 VerizonCm 2.36f 129343 49.44 48.84 48.94—.54 Vipshop 106062 9.55 9.12 9.32—.23 WalMart 2.04 56142 80.57 79.72 80.01—.49 WeathfIntl 159520 4.19 4.00 4.14+.08 WellsFargo 1.52 155584 54.24 53.52 54.06+.31 WhitingPet 112975 5.20 5.04 5.14—.05 Yamanag .02 105013 2.72 2.63 2.70+.01

