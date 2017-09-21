BC-150-actives-f,

|CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Thursday’s prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowCloseChg
|AKSteel
|112594
|5.61
|5.47
|5.54—.10
|AT&TInc 1.96
|160819
|38.54
|38.14
|38.22—.21
|AbbottLab 1.06
|53481
|51.98
|51.38
|51.43—.46
|AbbVie 2.56
|65962
|87.70
|86.67
|87.41
|Alibaba
|129945
|178.86
|175.30
|177.39—.56
|Allergan 2.80
|
|57178
|208.50
|202.60
|202.66—7.34
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|
|88100
|11.22
|11.06
|11.12—.08
|Altria 2.64f
|62553
|61.55
|60.78
|61.50+.28
|Ambev .06e
|188824
|6.86
|6.72
|6.74—.08
|Anadarko .20
|152973
|48.56
|47.04
|48.49+3.68
|AnteroRes 1
|50383
|20.39
|19.46
|19.75—.55
|AtwoodOcn .30m
|55616
|8.67
|7.90
|8.05—.60
|BPPLC 2.38
|89192
|37.80
|37.30
|37.70+.47
|BcoBrads .37e
|78641
|11.63
|11.38
|11.44—.05
|BkofAm .48f
|570000
|25.28
|24.92
|25.16+.10
|BiPVxSTrs
|245397
|41.48
|40.74
|40.96—.02
|BarrickG .12
|74973
|16.55
|16.16
|16.33—.14
|BestBuy 1.36
|61145
|54.32
|52.32
|53.95+1.36
|BostonSci
|51220
|28.89
|28.51
|28.76—.08
|CVSHealth 2
|51064
|80.72
|79.18
|79.56—1.14
|Calgon .20
|89731
|21.45
|21.30
|21.40+8.20
|Calpine
|145983
|14.73
|14.67
|14.69—.03
|Cemex .29t
|75317
|9.39
|9.15
|9.34
|Cemigpf .09e
|54530
|2.88
|2.78
|2.79—.04
|CenovusE .20
|75960
|10.13
|9.84
|10.10
|CntryLink 2.16
|56782
|18.66
|18.35
|18.49—.18
|ChesEng
|203720
|4.19
|4.08
|4.17—.02
|Citigroup 1.28
|114194
|72.13
|71.15
|71.76+.30
|ClevCliffs
|115744
|7.16
|6.94
|6.96—.26
|CocaCola 1.48
|68859
|45.79
|45.36
|45.40—.38
|ConocoPhil 1.06
|52704
|48.78
|47.89
|48.69+.36
|Coty .50
|61924
|16.67
|16.00
|16.00—.65
|CSVInvNrs
|104221
|24.54
|22.72
|24.15+2.42
|CSVLgNGrs
|294882
|12.59
|11.48
|11.66—1.54
|DeltaAir 1.22
|61158
|48.35
|47.42
|48.16+.12
|DenburyR
|61142
|1.30
|1.18
|1.20—.07
|DxGBullrs
|57302
|34.04
|32.00
|32.78—.91
|DrGMBllrs
|115088
|19.12
|17.97
|18.29—.53
|DirDGlBrrs
|64222
|25.70
|24.19
|25.20+.86
|DxSCBearrs
|53832
|15.16
|14.91
|15.09+.04
|DxBiotBear
|54549
|4.96
|4.76
|4.95+.09
|EldorGldg .02e
|71334
|2.31
|2.22
|2.24+.03
|EnCanag .06
|153229
|11.38
|10.91
|11.30+.19
|ENSCO .04
|219195
|5.52
|5.09
|5.22—.32
|Equifax 1.56
|54280
|98.47
|95.25
|98.25+2.25
|ExxonMbl 3.08
|102343
|80.53
|79.76
|79.89—.66
|FstDatan
|58779
|18.46
|18.10
|18.31—.02
|FordM .60a
|398849
|11.82
|11.69
|11.72+.01
|FrptMcM
|148709
|14.24
|13.82
|13.98—.20
|GenElec .96
|514248
|24.84
|24.17
|24.75+.43
|GenMills 1.96f
|62823
|52.50
|51.39
|51.69—.48
|GenMotors 1.52
|
|128787
|39.24
|38.86
|39.10+.22
|Goldcrpg .24
|70640
|12.89
|12.60
|12.74—.03
|HPInc .53
|73786
|19.78
|19.54
|19.77+.17
|Hallibrtn .72
|94731
|43.70
|43.11
|43.48—.13
|Hanesbdss .60
|57700
|24.60
|23.88
|24.50—.14
|HertzGl
|52331
|23.63
|22.31
|23.16+.62
|HPEntn .26
|224803
|13.90
|13.51
|13.79+.16
|IAMGldg
|58409
|6.39
|6.03
|6.25+.04
|ICICIBk .16e
|60538
|8.87
|8.71
|8.84—.09
|iShGold
|70636
|12.45
|12.39
|12.41—.09
|iShBrazil .67e
|114929
|43.30
|42.53
|42.62—.57
|iShSilver
|68892
|16.11
|15.94
|16.03—.16
|iShChinaLC .87e
|97763
|45.19
|44.97
|45.07+.11
|iShEMkts .59e
|283390
|45.79
|45.55
|45.64
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|
|58357
|126.56
|125.82
|125.84—.07
|iSEafe 1.66e
|101205
|68.28
|68.09
|68.18—.14
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|68301
|88.49
|88.32
|88.34—.11
|iShR2K 1.77e
|
|142531
|144.26
|143.48
|143.69—.15
|iShREst 2.76e
|79460
|81.18
|80.55
|80.55—.26
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|
|57122
|63.94
|63.76
|63.85—.14
|Infosys .40e
|75503
|14.77
|14.58
|14.64—.20
|Interpublic .72
|73725
|21.23
|20.71
|20.85+.06
|iShJapanrs
|63696
|55.48
|55.34
|55.37—.22
|iShCorEM .95e
|57397
|55.19
|54.93
|55.04+.01
|ItauUnibH .32e
|103395
|14.01
|13.70
|13.78—.05
|JPMorgCh 2.24f
|97030
|95.37
|94.19
|95.03+.43
|Keycorp .38
|143364
|18.31
|17.99
|18.25+.10
|KindMorg .50
|94926
|19.75
|19.23
|19.32—.45
|Kinrossg
|156934
|4.28
|4.18
|4.23—.10
|Kroger s .50
|200084
|20.85
|20.22
|20.22—.58
|Lowes 1.64f
|60392
|78.21
|77.49
|78.04+.13
|MGM Rsts .44
|57167
|33.44
|32.99
|33.06—.02
|Macys 1.51
|96850
|21.55
|20.91
|21.16—.32
|MarathnO .20
|183711
|12.81
|12.31
|12.73+.31
|McEwenM .01
|88030
|2.13
|1.98
|2.01—.12
|Merck 1.88
|52951
|65.93
|65.52
|65.60—.19
|MetLife 1.60
|52574
|50.57
|49.89
|50.45+.32
|MorgStan 1f
|81922
|48.49
|47.46
|48.26+.37
|Nabors .24
|61901
|7.89
|7.68
|7.78—.14
|NewellRub .92f
|55347
|42.57
|41.47
|41.48—.92
|NikeB s .84
|79365
|53.64
|53.09
|53.19—.37
|NobleCorp .08
|91472
|4.25
|4.00
|4.08—.17
|NokiaCp .17e
|157373
|6.12
|6.04
|6.05—.13
|OasisPet
|56045
|8.90
|8.66
|8.73—.18
|Oracle .76
|150470
|48.19
|47.82
|47.97
|ParsleyEn
|57574
|26.76
|26.01
|26.67+.26
|Penney
|78954
|3.99
|3.87
|3.91—.02
|PetrbrsA
|96288
|10.19
|9.91
|9.99—.16
|Petrobras
|160565
|10.48
|10.22
|10.28—.14
|Pfizer 1.28
|147540
|36.19
|35.91
|35.97—.02
|Potash .40
|52416
|19.29
|18.98
|19.23+.15
|PSSrLoan 1.01
|106236
|23.10
|23.05
|23.10+.04
|PUVixSTrs
|194596
|23.11
|22.31
|22.58—.03
|ProShtVxs
|51646
|90.23
|88.65
|89.72+.08
|ProctGam 2.76f
|83699
|94.50
|92.45
|92.64—1.76
|RangeRs .08
|50554
|19.12
|18.59
|18.80—.46
|RegionsFn .36
|81793
|14.46
|14.23
|14.43+.12
|RiceEngy
|57816
|28.72
|28.29
|28.43—.25
|RiteAid
|296107
|2.47
|2.38
|2.42—.02
|SpdrGold
|74004
|123.07
|122.49
|122.68—.94
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|413999
|249.98
|249.19
|249.39—.67
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|86009
|32.94
|32.52
|32.91+.05
|Schlmbrg 2
|82030
|68.50
|67.01
|68.09+.47
|Schwab .32
|59071
|42.27
|41.36
|42.08+.47
|ScorpioTk .04
|116811
|3.67
|3.41
|3.44—.14
|SnapIncAn
|247387
|14.11
|13.51
|13.77—.39
|SwstnEngy
|228194
|6.00
|5.69
|5.83—.22
|SpiritRltC .72
|60429
|8.74
|8.55
|8.56—.10
|Sprint
|71120
|8.10
|7.93
|8.03
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|97880
|54.58
|54.03
|54.08—.52
|SPEngy 2.04e
|86373
|67.03
|66.56
|66.86+.02
|SPDRFncl .46e
|
|482687
|25.52
|25.32
|25.46+.06
|SPTech .78e
|75848
|58.79
|58.30
|58.49—.32
|SPUtil 1.55e
|105416
|54.02
|53.60
|53.67—.01
|Synchrony .60f
|50885
|29.09
|28.70
|28.89—.11
|TaiwSemi .73e
|68119
|38.33
|37.67
|38.24+.42
|Target 2.48
|51892
|59.15
|58.00
|58.33—.93
|TeckResg .20f
|58029
|21.99
|21.19
|21.81+.01
|TevaPhrm 1.36e
|
|153340
|17.33
|16.91
|17.15+.04
|Transocn
|279221
|9.59
|8.92
|9.08—.69
|TurqHillRs
|55938
|3.17
|3.08
|3.14+.03
|Twitter
|67357
|17.65
|17.35
|17.58—.04
|USBancrp 1.20f
|57752
|53.84
|53.40
|53.74+.22
|USNGas
|139422
|6.74
|6.54
|6.58—.27
|USOilFd
|113789
|10.26
|10.13
|10.25+.01
|USSteel .20
|142597
|25.46
|24.32
|24.66—1.13
|ValeSA .29e
|413979
|10.41
|10.20
|10.32—.27
|ValeantPh
|61643
|14.41
|13.86
|14.23+.16
|VanEGold .12e
|361127
|23.53
|23.04
|23.21—.29
|VanEJrGld
|91334
|34.29
|33.59
|33.75—.36
|VangEmg 1.10e
|88152
|44.55
|44.35
|44.45+.04
|Vereit .55
|64840
|8.54
|8.49
|8.49—.01
|VerizonCm 2.36f
|
|129343
|49.44
|48.84
|48.94—.54
|Vipshop
|106062
|9.55
|9.12
|9.32—.23
|WalMart 2.04
|56142
|80.57
|79.72
|80.01—.49
|WeathfIntl
|159520
|4.19
|4.00
|4.14+.08
|WellsFargo 1.52
|
|155584
|54.24
|53.52
|54.06+.31
|WhitingPet
|112975
|5.20
|5.04
|5.14—.05
|Yamanag .02
|105013
|2.72
|2.63
|2.70+.01
