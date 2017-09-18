BC-150-actives-f,

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Monday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AKSteel 128589 5.70 5.52 5.61+.05 AT&TInc 1.96 299080 37.50 37.02 37.42+.32 AbbVie 2.56 93332 87.81 85.08 85.32—2.05 Alibaba 191587 180.29 177.75 179.98+3.28 Altria 2.64f 58304 62.63 62.01 62.56+.17 Ambev .06e 183531 6.81 6.70 6.70—.11 AmIntlGrp 1.28 61608 59.80 59.23 59.39—.23 Annaly 1.20a 53887 12.42 12.33 12.37+.02 BcBilVArg .33e 53285 8.90 8.84 8.85+.06 BcoBrads .37e 103527 11.65 11.42 11.56+.07 BkofAm .48f 634682 24.77 24.41 24.70+.32 BiPVxSTrs 277511 42.25 40.62 41.00—1.80 BarrickG .12 81543 17.14 16.87 16.92—.38 BrMySq 1.56 63084 63.21 62.27 62.70+.22 CFIndss 1.20 101294 36.51 33.32 35.10+2.21 CabotO&G .20 53405 27.06 26.48 26.52—.29 CallonPet 53501 10.95 10.37 10.87+.35 Calpine 87807 14.78 14.70 14.70+.01 Cemex .29t 57675 9.16 8.90 9.07+.01 CntryLink 2.16 108778 19.03 18.17 18.32—.66 ChesEng 289389 4.12 3.95 4.05+.05 Citigroup 1.28 168994 70.93 69.27 70.60+1.56 ClevCliffs 82671 7.42 7.18 7.36+.23 CocaCola 1.48 69308 46.24 45.91 46.11—.07 ConocoPhil 1.06 67035 47.23 46.17 47.09+.58 CSVInvNrs 76091 21.35 20.46 20.64—2.29 CSVLgNGrs 120981 14.00 13.51 13.91+1.27 DeltaAir 1.22 55073 48.45 47.77 47.96—.29 DxGBullrs 67720 36.14 34.52 35.04—2.11 DrGMBllrs 132587 20.32 19.17 19.48—1.52 DirDGlBrrs 79978 23.98 23.05 23.63+1.16 DxSCBearrs 75300 15.46 15.05 15.20—.33 DxBiotBear 60739 5.12 4.93 5.04—.09 Disney 1.56 67381 98.72 97.72 98.10—.42 DowDuPnt 1.84 68303 70.37 69.62 69.77—.09 EldorGldg .02e 141500 2.34 2.29 2.32 EnCanag .06 172008 10.72 10.48 10.67+.23 ENSCO .04 109184 5.36 5.05 5.19+.01 Equifax 1.56 102951 95.06 92.08 94.38+1.40 Exelon 1.31 63671 37.87 37.08 37.40—.21 ExxonMbl 3.08 75440 80.14 79.70 80.09+.02 FstDatan 159882 18.19 17.75 18.15+.19 FordM .60a 235776 11.73 11.60 11.63+.01 FrptMcM 135345 14.24 13.89 14.13+.25 GGPInc .88 56584 21.99 21.26 21.36—.46 GenElec .96 494274 24.55 23.93 24.46+.53 GenMotors 1.52 116625 38.98 38.55 38.59—.29 Gerdau .02e 94616 3.96 3.84 3.87 Goldcrpg .24 71292 13.16 12.90 12.97—.28 HPInc .53 55543 19.71 19.43 19.59+.12 Hallibrtn .72 60778 42.91 42.11 42.62+.31 HertzGl 74528 21.57 20.39 21.38+.81 HPEntn .26 114147 13.72 13.51 13.54+.02 IAMGldg 71335 6.51 6.30 6.33—.24 iShGold 71420 12.62 12.54 12.57—.13 iShBrazil .67e 171607 43.66 43.01 43.13—.22 iShSilver 111417 16.41 16.12 16.27—.35 iShChinaLC .87e 102810 44.89 44.72 44.82+.48 iShEMkts .59e 350472 45.96 45.69 45.75+.16 iSh20yrT 3.05 63742 126.57 125.84 126.13—.73 iSEafe 1.66e 96190 68.34 68.03 68.15+.09 iShiBxHYB 5.09 74326 88.42 88.32 88.37—.04 iShR2K 1.77e 231529 143.81 142.60 143.38+.97 ItauUnibH .32e 89016 14.12 13.89 13.98+.01 JPMorgCh 2.24f 103254 93.14 91.85 92.92+1.30 Keycorp .38 91400 18.20 17.91 18.09+.17 KindMorg .50 77118 19.48 19.28 19.39+.03 Kinrossg 148792 4.77 4.48 4.53—.29 Kroger s .50 80639 21.68 21.34 21.44—.13 LendingClb 70644 6.27 6.08 6.14—.04 Lowes 1.64f 78089 78.20 77.31 77.67—.32 MGM Rsts .44 82908 32.54 31.63 31.68—.24 Macys 1.51 77877 22.73 22.09 22.10—.48 MarathnO .20 91518 12.09 11.87 12.02+.02 Merck 1.88 93601 66.41 65.81 65.99—.17 Meritor 65715 25.93 23.56 24.35+1.77 MorgStan 1f 75914 47.67 46.75 47.32+.72 Mosaic .60 71574 21.86 20.66 21.31+.65 NRGEgy .12 62652 23.98 22.95 23.84+.91 Nabors .24 70788 7.65 7.43 7.64+.20 NikeB s .84 80188 54.16 53.40 53.50—.37 NobleCorp .08 73207 4.07 3.86 4.01+.05 NobleEngy .40 60538 26.22 25.81 26.09+.04 NokiaCp .17e 136418 6.26 6.18 6.21+.05 OasisPet 58649 8.48 8.23 8.46+.14 Oracle .76 285222 49.06 48.09 48.33—.41 OrbitATK 1.28 65486 133.39 131.71 132.25+22.21 Penney 91470 4.28 4.14 4.15—.06 PetrbrsA 59918 9.75 9.56 9.59—.06 Petrobras 126287 10.16 9.98 10.06—.02 Pfizer 1.28 135698 35.55 35.21 35.55+.19 Potash .40 99359 19.50 18.70 19.19+.45 PUVixSTrs 225788 24.01 22.12 22.51—2.18 ProShtVxs 55878 90.46 87.17 89.76+3.72 ProctGam 2.76f 55222 93.50 92.86 93.15—.12 QEPRes .08 53396 8.01 7.78 7.99+.03 RangeRs .08 65855 19.31 18.52 19.14+.60 RegionsFn .36 107861 14.09 13.77 14.02+.27 RiteAid 508328 2.80 2.64 2.73+.10 SpdrGold 83270 124.76 123.97 124.36—1.17 SpdrEuro50 1.18e 70873 41.03 40.89 40.97+.13 S&P500ETF 4.13e 385004 250.12 249.28 249.72+.53 SpdrLehHY 2.30 110374 37.20 37.13 37.16—.01 SpdrOGEx .73e 127407 32.15 31.70 32.11+.28 Schlmbrg 2 64118 68.00 67.00 67.87+.63 Schwab .32 57808 41.00 40.30 40.65+.44 ScorpioTk .04 59891 3.48 3.27 3.39—.11 SiderurNac 55603 3.55 3.42 3.54+.12 SilvrSpNet 207371 16.18 16.07 16.10+3.10 SnapIncAn 204131 15.33 14.81 14.92—.33 SwstnEngy 181401 6.09 5.81 6.03+.24 SpiritRltC .72 127874 8.81 8.70 8.72—.02 Sprint 89850 7.73 7.58 7.68—.01 Squaren 86089 29.00 28.50 28.69+.19 SPHlthC 1.01e 64234 82.90 82.44 82.57—.02 SPCnSt 1.28e 64690 55.39 55.14 55.30+.08 SPConsum 1.12e 54423 89.98 89.12 89.32—.31 SPEngy 2.04e 115288 66.16 65.64 66.12+.28 SPDRFncl .46e 435151 25.07 24.84 25.06+.29 SPInds 1.12e 60891 69.85 69.48 69.78+.39 SPTech .78e 90232 59.01 58.57 58.79+.05 SPUtil 1.55e 156255 54.75 53.83 54.19—.56 Synchrony .60f 54042 29.30 28.95 29.26+.24 TaiwSemi .73e 60550 38.12 37.83 38.07+.42 TeckResg .20f 61592 21.60 21.00 21.41+.35 TenetHlth 60886 16.77 15.38 15.72—1.01 Teradyn .28 53340 36.22 35.42 35.62—1.25 TevaPhrm 1.36e 326167 18.14 16.81 16.99—1.11 Transocn 126199 9.48 9.10 9.29+.05 Twitter 141311 18.09 17.47 17.60—.41 UtdContl 64290 59.98 58.05 58.11—1.69 USNGas 81364 6.98 6.88 6.96+.23 USOilFd 184935 10.20 10.04 10.17—.03 USSteel .20 119079 25.88 24.90 25.53+.44 ValeSA .29e 227408 10.98 10.82 10.91+.06 ValeantPh 92570 14.03 13.63 13.79—.13 VanEGold .12e 454875 23.93 23.59 23.73—.40 VnEkRus .64e 65977 21.92 21.64 21.66—.29 VanEJrGld 149914 34.98 34.32 34.49—.79 VangEmg 1.10e 89068 45.27 44.99 45.02—.04 VangFTSE 1.10e 89415 43.51 43.28 43.36+.07 Vereit .55 89715 8.71 8.61 8.67—.01 VerizonCm 2.36f 179737 48.25 47.51 48.09+.23 Vipshop 121090 10.13 10.01 10.11+.08 Visa s .66 70183 105.52 104.62 104.83—.47 WalMart 2.04 79796 81.12 79.95 80.00—.38 WeathfIntl 135116 4.48 4.30 4.43+.01 WellsFargo 1.52 195812 52.84 51.61 52.71+1.05 WhitingPet 97392 4.93 4.75 4.90+.04 Yamanag .02 89221 2.84 2.73 2.74—.12

