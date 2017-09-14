BC-150-actives-f

501.5
By The Associated Press September 14, 2017 5:37 pm 09/14/2017 05:37pm
CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
NEW YORK (AP) — Thursday’s prices for
NYSE listed most active stocks:
SalesHighLowCloseChg
AKSteel 186718 5.71 5.47 5.61—.13
AMCEnt .80 71972 16.35 15.20 16.05+.85
AT&TInc 1.96 166400 36.60 36.22 36.32—.23
AbbVie 2.56 94205 89.32 88.15 89.22+.75
Alibaba 219362 179.93 176.02 177.10—1.87
AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
89287 11.41 11.29 11.36+.04
Altria 2.64f x72400 62.42 61.85 62.28+.43
Ambev .06e 148542 6.79 6.64 6.74+.05
BcoBrads .37e 120889 11.34 11.13 11.23—.09
BkofAm .48f 678444 24.54 24.20 24.24—.09
BiPVxSTrs 223971 43.71 42.96 43.60+.59
BarrickG .12 105617 17.17 16.87 17.14+.04
CabotO&G .20 59330 26.88 26.43 26.74+.33
CallonPet 123116 11.28 10.58 11.03+.07
Calpine 70273 14.77 14.68 14.70—.05
CenovusE .20 x76407 9.23 8.99 9.12+.15
CntryLink 2.16 56643 18.92 18.54 18.70—.05
ChesEng 444465 4.18 4.02 4.10+.16
CgpVelLCrd 71976 15.93 15.16 15.27+.29
Citigroup 1.28 147173 69.75 69.21 69.24—.15
ClevCliffs 134189 7.29 6.91 7.10—.29
CocaCola 1.48 x129169 46.47 45.94 46.11—.39
ConocoPhil 1.06 64342 46.36 45.65 45.83+.27
Coty .50 92767 17.26 17.01 17.16—.01
CSVInvNrs 72627 23.01 21.58 22.31—.36
CSVLgNGrs 125886 13.46 12.63 13.05+.20
DeltaAir 1.22 61228 48.92 48.14 48.27—.71
DenburyR 100862 1.29 1.14 1.23+.10
DrGMBllrs 100367 22.17 20.96 21.99+.57
DirDGlBrrs 65749 22.73 21.64 21.84—.46
Disney 1.56 95114 98.84 97.54 97.90—.92
DowDuPnt 1.84 109469 70.30 69.22 70.02+.52
EQTCorp .12 66991 65.94 63.51 64.87+1.76
EldorGldg .02e 89824 2.39 2.28 2.38+.09
EnCanag .06 x181176 10.60 10.22 10.44+.27
ENSCO .04 149136 5.34 5.05 5.09+.07
Equifax 1.56 337142 100.75 89.59 96.66—2.33
ExxonMbl 3.08 87684 80.23 79.77 80.09+.32
FstDatan 477071 18.12 17.75 17.81—.60
Fitbitn 104127 6.90 6.57 6.88+.23
FordM .60a 291658 11.68 11.48 11.56—.06
FrptMcM 164586 13.92 13.65 13.86—.08
Gap .92 60631 28.33 27.59 27.80—.42
GenElec .96 404343 24.27 23.94 24.26+.15
GenMotors 1.52
166552 39.18 38.11 38.79+.58
Glaukosn 60870 36.80 32.70 33.84—7.49
Goldcrpg .24 57383 13.55 13.31 13.43
HCPInc 1.48 79424 29.71 29.32 29.48+.01
HPInc .53 94298 19.49 19.12 19.46+.18
Hallibrtn .72 101145 42.70 41.95 42.18+.38
HertzGl 132545 22.92 20.90 20.97—2.96
HPEntn .26 157232 13.53 13.13 13.47+.24
HostHotls .80a 58934 18.48 18.21 18.27—.17
IAMGldg 73039 6.76 6.44 6.66
iShGold 65452 12.79 12.70 12.76+.05
iShBrazil .67e 156825 42.72 41.97 42.66+.26
iShEMU .86e 95960 42.93 42.70 42.85+.08
iShHK .49e 63612 24.81 24.69 24.75—.08
iShChinaLC .87e 83831 44.02 43.82 44.01—.07
iShEMkts .59e 336098 45.34 45.05 45.32+.12
iSh20yrT 3.05
56862 126.83 126.33 126.81+.52
iSEafe 1.66e 142746 68.01 67.74 68.00+.12
iShiBxHYB 5.09 89826 88.37 88.16 88.33+.12
iShR2K 1.77e
161681 142.16 141.42 141.83—.13
iShJapanrs 56983 55.18 54.91 55.16+.01
ItauUnibH .32e 93161 13.77 13.56 13.74+.08
JPMorgCh 2.24f
103579 91.53 90.74 90.97—.18
JohnJn 3.36 61117 134.47 131.99 134.18+1.73
Keycorp .38 143214 18.11 17.82 17.88+.02
KindMorg .50 75979 19.58 19.32 19.34—.10
Kinrossg 89083 4.83 4.63 4.80+.10
Kroger s .50f 117708 21.87 21.16 21.26—.47
LaredoPet 83595 12.88 11.89 12.17—.40
MGM Rsts .44 94819 32.77 31.72 32.06—.53
Macys 1.51 x80788 22.33 21.85 22.00—.27
MarathnO .20 137354 12.17 11.83 11.93+.02
Merck 1.88 x94710 66.17 64.91 66.12+1.14
MonogRes .30 55716 11.98 11.96 11.96
MorgStan 1f 72785 46.76 46.31 46.42+.20
NRGEgy .12 70282 23.70 22.98 23.10—.46
Nabors .24 104618 7.69 7.33 7.42+.19
NYREIT .46 370842 7.88 7.25 7.64—.44
NewmtM .30f 59777 38.24 37.41 38.06+.18
NikeB s .84 73570 53.89 53.12 53.73+.21
NobleCorp .08 66171 4.05 3.83 3.87—.01
NobleEngy .40 77946 26.58 25.92 25.98—.01
NokiaCp .17e 78104 6.01 5.97 6.01—.01
OasisPet 130242 8.64 8.15 8.27+.11
Oracle .76f 183666 53.14 52.32 52.79—.01
Penney 122756 4.28 4.13 4.23—.05
PetrbrsA 55996 9.74 9.58 9.68+.10
Petrobras 122645 10.19 9.98 10.08+.08
Pfizer 1.28 264213 35.84 35.00 35.73+.67
PUVixSTrs 157455 25.74 24.86 25.60+.71
PrUCruders 60411 17.37 16.80 16.88+.21
RangeRs .08 x96147 18.85 18.24 18.78+.55
RegalEnt .88a 130453 16.02 15.00 16.00+.32
RegionsFn .36 128078 13.89 13.67 13.69—.05
RiceEngy 92629 29.14 28.04 28.71+.83
RiteAid 140999 2.52 2.43 2.50—.01
Rowan .40 57683 11.68 10.93 11.06+.04
S&P500ETF 4.13e
637764 250.32 249.60 250.09—.08
SpdrLehHY 2.30 61849 37.17 37.07 37.16+.08
SpdrOGEx .73e 164226 32.33 31.58 31.85+.16
Schlmbrg 2 57442 67.94 67.17 67.70+.78
Schwab .32 55621 40.27 39.59 39.99+.19
SnapIncAn 162113 15.18 14.82 14.91—.12
SouthnCo 2.32 59114 50.49 49.44 50.40+.98
SwstAirl .50f 67152 54.83 54.14 54.35—.31
SwstnEngy 173388 6.05 5.80 5.91+.06
SpiritRltC .72 61537 8.71 8.55 8.67+.06
Sprint 94896 8.05 7.74 7.75—.10
Squaren 156415 28.80 27.28 28.64+1.15
SPHlthC 1.01e 59556 83.29 82.72 83.16+.11
SPCnSt 1.28e 57529 55.61 55.29 55.47—.11
SPEngy 2.04e 138631 67.00 66.35 66.55+.32
SPDRFncl .46e
448389 24.92 24.75 24.80—.05
SPInds 1.12e 67130 69.44 68.90 69.42+.33
SPTech .78e 75678 58.98 58.58 58.71—.20
SPUtil 1.55e 101369 55.12 54.44 55.09+.46
Synchrony .60f 72468 29.43 28.67 28.70—.62
TaiwSemi .73e 56692 37.73 37.37 37.38—.15
TeckResg .20f x89248 21.65 21.15 21.57—.35
TenetHlth 93761 17.56 16.51 17.16+.92
TevaPhrm 1.36e
180123 19.22 18.13 18.36—.50
TransUnn 84054 44.00 41.12 43.08—.59
Transocn 220960 9.52 9.10 9.22+.01
Twitter 89184 18.27 17.94 18.21+.01
USFdsHln 156516 27.31 26.76 27.07—.94
USOilFd 240073 10.28 10.11 10.13+.06
USSteel .20 154749 26.53 25.07 25.61—1.05
UtdTech 2.80f
68450 113.28 110.10 113.14+2.86
ValeSA .29e 409576 10.78 10.54 10.74—.30
VanEGold .12e 317328 24.44 24.05 24.37+.15
VEckOilSvc .86e
66686 24.92 24.41 24.55+.22
VanEJrGld 136691 35.99 35.32 35.88+.34
VangEmg 1.10e 81977 44.78 44.55 44.76+.09
Vereit .55 78415 8.63 8.52 8.59
VerizonCm 2.36f
113657 47.59 47.01 47.18—.07
Vipshop 63162 9.98 9.72 9.88—.01
Visa s .66 73558 106.84 105.50 106.08+.25
W&TOff .40 78117 2.51 2.15 2.48+.34
WPXEngy 91115 10.89 10.40 10.50—.05
WalMart 2.04 63468 79.82 79.22 79.68—.18
WeathfIntl 245889 4.58 4.39 4.42+.05
WellsFargo 1.52
127513 51.72 51.08 51.29—.17
WhitingPet 232739 4.91 4.70 4.85+.20
WmsCos 1.20 55685 30.78 30.30 30.41—.01
Yamanag .02 60171 2.86 2.77 2.85+.04
ZTOExpn 94485 15.37 14.10 14.93+.72

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

