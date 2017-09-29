BC-150-actives-e

|EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AKSteel
|14129
|5.59
|5.48
|5.53+.03
|AT&TInc 1.96
|23235
|39.02
|38.81
|38.90—.14
|AbbottLab 1.06
|6405
|53.79
|53.38
|53.47—.17
|AbbVie 2.56
|7759
|88.86
|87.67
|88.65—.31
|AlcoaCp
|7049
|47.00
|45.90
|46.07—.01
|Alere
|29933
|50.99
|50.96
|50.98+.24
|Alibaba
|22420
|172.06
|170.74
|171.45+1.21
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|
|21460
|11.40
|11.15
|11.30+.10
|Ambev .06e
|18164
|6.65
|6.58
|6.60+.04
|Annaly 1.20a
|7400
|12.24
|12.19
|12.19—.05
|Avon
|7880
|2.39
|2.31
|2.34—.05
|BcoBrads .37e
|6852
|11.05
|10.96
|11.02+.15
|BcoSantSA .23e
|11094
|6.93
|6.89
|6.93+.02
|BkofAm .48f
|133090
|25.48
|25.33
|25.46+.01
|BiPVxSTrs
|33898
|40.19
|39.77
|39.92+.01
|BarrickG .12
|11557
|16.24
|16.06
|16.09—.11
|CBLAsc 1.06
|x9042
|8.54
|8.27
|8.41—.10
|CBSB .72
|9990
|57.64
|56.94
|57.11+.19
|Camecog .40
|9388
|10.08
|9.62
|9.79—.30
|CntryLink 2.16
|11831
|19.30
|18.95
|19.00—.21
|ChesEng
|28968
|4.35
|4.28
|4.34—.02
|Citigroup 1.28
|30637
|72.82
|72.36
|72.82+.17
|ClevCliffs
|10014
|7.23
|7.07
|7.08—.11
|CocaCola 1.48
|6765
|44.99
|44.79
|44.93+.02
|ConAgra .85
|6944
|34.46
|33.96
|34.18+.23
|CSVLgNGrs
|14317
|11.59
|11.37
|11.53—.16
|DRHorton .40f
|12124
|39.60
|39.10
|39.38+.40
|DeutschBk .83e
|10848
|17.24
|17.10
|17.23+.25
|DxGBullrs
|8644
|32.74
|31.94
|32.05—.57
|DrGMBllrs
|19904
|18.55
|17.89
|18.08—.24
|DirDGlBrrs
|15477
|25.70
|25.10
|25.59+.35
|DxSCBearrs
|12804
|13.76
|13.63
|13.67—.06
|DxBiotBear
|8804
|4.76
|4.62
|4.74+.01
|DrxSCBulls
|6325
|65.00
|64.36
|64.79+.25
|Disney 1.56
|7375
|98.08
|97.66
|98.03—.02
|EldorGldg .02e
|8879
|2.28
|2.20
|2.22—.08
|EnCanag .06
|9012
|11.79
|11.65
|11.78+.02
|EngyTrfPt 2.20
|13110
|18.46
|18.05
|18.31—.19
|ENSCO .04
|18885
|5.93
|5.83
|5.91+.04
|EntProdPt 1.68f
|41703
|25.88
|25.36
|25.59—.53
|Exelon 1.31
|7702
|37.80
|37.44
|37.71+.31
|ExxonMbl 3.08
|11047
|81.98
|81.58
|81.86—.33
|FairmSant
|11032
|4.87
|4.62
|4.75—.12
|FirstEngy 1.44
|6459
|30.54
|30.10
|30.37+.30
|Fitbitn
|9933
|6.98
|6.80
|6.93+.02
|FordM .60a
|24956
|12.00
|11.92
|11.98+.02
|Fortress .32a
|7748
|7.89
|7.84
|7.88+.03
|FrptMcM
|40498
|14.41
|13.96
|13.100—.43
|GenElec .96
|47995
|24.23
|24.01
|24.15—.09
|GenMotors 1.52
|6197
|40.59
|40.38
|40.50—.08
|Goldcrpg .24
|7520
|12.93
|12.75
|12.83+.07
|Hallibrtn .72
|7807
|45.81
|45.49
|45.80—.03
|HPEntn .26
|6839
|14.68
|14.54
|14.67+.10
|Hilton .15
|10746
|69.09
|68.44
|68.68—.68
|IAMGldg
|11081
|6.64
|6.36
|6.38—.29
|ICICIBk .16e
|9246
|8.56
|8.50
|8.56+.05
|iShGold
|13367
|12.38
|12.32
|12.34—.02
|iShBrazil .67e
|24525
|41.67
|41.31
|41.45+.48
|iShSilver
|16936
|15.87
|15.76
|15.82—.10
|iShChinaLC .87e
|12102
|43.76
|43.65
|43.72+.19
|iShEMkts .59e
|93634
|44.70
|44.55
|44.60+.30
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|
|16105
|124.85
|124.27
|124.38—.10
|iSEafe 1.66e
|18656
|68.26
|68.11
|68.18+.10
|iSR1KVal 2.41e
|
|10401
|118.30
|118.12
|118.28—.05
|iSR1KGr 1.45e
|
|7492
|124.75
|124.51
|124.55+.04
|iShR2K 1.77e
|29281
|148.21
|147.74
|148.06+.23
|iSUSAMinV .87e
|10872
|50.30
|50.19
|50.21+.02
|iShHmCnst .09e
|6327
|36.60
|36.32
|36.43+.26
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|
|28847
|64.00
|63.86
|63.91+.09
|Invesco 1.16
|6961
|35.44
|34.46
|35.12+.84
|iSTaiwnrs
|6185
|36.02
|35.94
|35.96+.15
|iShCorEM .95e
|10231
|53.87
|53.70
|53.76+.38
|ItauUnibH .32e
|12784
|13.71
|13.62
|13.68+.18
|JPMorgCh 2.24f
|18323
|95.44
|95.03
|95.37—.01
|KBHome .10
|24240
|24.10
|23.03
|23.90+1.68
|KKR 1.31e
|8739
|20.43
|20.05
|20.10+.11
|Keycorp .38
|13373
|18.84
|18.58
|18.81+.15
|KindMorg .50
|8233
|19.35
|19.25
|19.30—.01
|Kinrossg
|6165
|4.31
|4.26
|4.28+.01
|Kroger s .50
|14073
|20.41
|20.19
|20.28+.02
|LaPac
|12019
|27.68
|26.91
|27.01—1.56
|MGM Rsts .44
|8979
|32.66
|32.14
|32.45+.11
|Macys 1.51
|8564
|22.25
|21.94
|22.20+.18
|MarathnO .20
|16729
|13.57
|13.31
|13.40—.13
|Merck 1.88
|12721
|64.53
|63.79
|63.84—.45
|MorgStan 1f
|6326
|48.27
|47.91
|48.23+.08
|Nabors .24
|9382
|8.18
|7.97
|8.07—.06
|NewResid 2f
|x9088
|16.80
|16.65
|16.73—.06
|NikeB s .84
|13544
|52.82
|52.23
|52.50—.13
|NokiaCp .17e
|6352
|5.92
|5.90
|5.92+.02
|Oracle .76
|57469
|48.75
|48.17
|48.55+.47
|Pandora
|14166
|7.68
|7.55
|7.65—.05
|ParsleyEn
|25462
|25.98
|25.01
|25.83—.44
|Penney
|16094
|3.94
|3.84
|3.90—.01
|PetrbrsA
|8568
|9.75
|9.69
|9.75+.15
|Petrobras
|17903
|10.16
|10.06
|10.14+.12
|Pfizer 1.28
|17390
|35.64
|35.35
|35.42—.18
|PSAgri
|6971
|18.86
|18.81
|18.82—.02
|PUVixSTrs
|29810
|21.68
|21.24
|21.39—.06
|ProShtVxs
|6334
|92.41
|91.44
|92.07+.02
|ProUShL20
|10053
|35.87
|35.54
|35.80+.07
|PulteGrp .36
|6335
|27.51
|27.04
|27.25+.28
|RangeRs .08
|6375
|19.73
|19.38
|19.57—.15
|RegionsFn .36
|15836
|15.31
|15.04
|15.28+.24
|RiteAid
|111919
|2.05
|1.98
|1.99—.04
|SpdrGold
|9925
|122.30
|121.79
|121.97—.24
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|38875
|250.56
|250.13
|250.35
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|
|21149
|57.05
|56.30
|56.99+.56
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|10490
|34.07
|33.81
|34.02—.18
|STMicro .40
|6085
|19.31
|19.24
|19.25+.02
|Schlmbrg 2
|7584
|69.10
|68.26
|68.58—.58
|ScorpioTk .04
|8053
|3.62
|3.51
|3.56+.07
|SeadrillLtd
|8057
|.35
|.34
|.34—.02
|SnapIncAn
|19426
|14.53
|14.30
|14.53+.08
|SwstnEngy
|8979
|6.15
|6.05
|6.15+.01
|SpiritRltC .72
|9059
|8.49
|8.35
|8.46+.09
|Sprint
|11657
|7.79
|7.65
|7.71—.05
|Squaren
|8479
|28.70
|28.27
|28.40—.09
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|7666
|54.14
|53.99
|54.07+.05
|SPEngy 2.04e
|12476
|68.30
|68.05
|68.22—.27
|SPDRFncl .46e
|67891
|25.83
|25.70
|25.81+.07
|SPInds 1.12e
|6094
|70.94
|70.62
|70.81+.02
|SPTech .78e
|15790
|58.95
|58.75
|58.78+.08
|SPUtil 1.55e
|9151
|53.15
|52.96
|53.01—.08
|TevaPhrm 1.36e
|20561
|17.61
|17.15
|17.56+.40
|Transocn
|19665
|10.64
|10.46
|10.61+.02
|Twitter
|10007
|16.97
|16.80
|16.92+.07
|Tyson .90
|18996
|70.74
|68.67
|70.60+5.15
|USBancrp 1.20f
|6957
|54.05
|53.26
|53.95+.47
|USNGas
|6411
|6.57
|6.53
|6.56—.03
|USOilFd
|8430
|10.43
|10.38
|10.40—.03
|USSteel .20
|18005
|25.88
|25.46
|25.59+.15
|UtdTech 2.80f
|6444
|115.73
|114.49
|115.57—.27
|ValeSA .29e
|38033
|10.14
|9.98
|10.03+.09
|ValeantPh
|27715
|14.29
|13.89
|14.19+.43
|VanEGold .12e
|30061
|23.19
|23.01
|23.05—.11
|VnEkRus .64e
|8257
|22.24
|22.17
|22.22+.15
|VanEJrGld
|11814
|33.98
|33.61
|33.73—.15
|VangEmg 1.10e
|11311
|43.47
|43.33
|43.38+.25
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|
|13773
|43.29
|43.20
|43.24+.08
|Vereit .55
|9994
|8.37
|8.27
|8.34+.02
|VerizonCm 2.36f
|18629
|49.39
|49.01
|49.23—.18
|Vipshop
|9416
|9.22
|9.02
|9.03—.18
|Visa s .66
|10123
|105.43
|104.69
|105.20+.62
|W&TOff .40
|9585
|3.56
|3.28
|3.37—.13
|WalMart 2.04
|7996
|78.92
|78.47
|78.63—.32
|WeathfIntl
|16666
|4.60
|4.53
|4.57+.06
|WellsFargo 1.52
|11226
|54.59
|54.09
|54.53+.28
|WhitingPet
|14232
|5.51
|5.41
|5.50—.03
|Yamanag .02
|7418
|2.73
|2.67
|2.68—.05
|—————————
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.