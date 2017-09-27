BC-150-actives-e,

|EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AKSteel
|32132
|5.37
|5.28
|5.30—.03
|AT&TInc 1.96
|24217
|38.91
|38.60
|38.84+.12
|AbbottLab 1.06
|8423
|53.08
|52.73
|52.76—.09
|Alibaba
|39739
|171.27
|169.45
|170.95+3.93
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|
|7255
|11.40
|11.25
|11.26—.08
|Altria 2.64f
|8508
|64.52
|64.13
|64.42—.10
|Ambev .06e
|22468
|6.62
|6.55
|6.56—.08
|Annaly 1.20a
|11896
|12.57
|12.45
|12.48—.06
|B&WEntn
|21832
|3.00
|2.56
|2.90—.72
|BcoBrads .37e
|14418
|11.16
|10.99
|11.02—.12
|BcoSantSA .23e
|10503
|6.88
|6.85
|6.86+.23
|BkofAm .48f
|162157
|25.42
|25.18
|25.37+.56
|BiPVxSTrs
|28029
|40.53
|40.17
|40.36—.42
|BarrickG .12
|8864
|16.33
|16.23
|16.28—.14
|BestIncn
|8697
|11.70
|11.33
|11.40—.35
|CBLAsc 1.06
|8368
|8.85
|8.45
|8.61—.17
|Calpine
|7488
|14.72
|14.68
|14.70+.02
|Catalent
|16336
|39.30
|38.56
|39.06—.16
|Cemigpf .09e
|7894
|2.53
|2.47
|2.48—.02
|CntryLink 2.16
|7360
|19.73
|19.36
|19.53+.17
|ChesEng
|39239
|4.43
|4.37
|4.43+.06
|Chimerars 2
|x7306
|19.35
|18.83
|18.88—.34
|Citigroup 1.28
|28676
|72.69
|71.91
|72.54+1.60
|ClevCliffs
|7213
|7.06
|6.96
|6.98+.03
|CocaCola 1.48
|8424
|45.50
|45.24
|45.28—.29
|CSVLgNGrs
|45664
|12.26
|12.10
|12.14+.78
|DRHorton .40f
|7309
|37.97
|37.57
|37.65+.21
|DeltaAir 1.22
|8144
|49.28
|48.74
|49.23+.73
|DenburyR
|14594
|1.42
|1.37
|1.38+.01
|DeutschBk .83e
|12269
|16.42
|16.31
|16.40+.38
|DxGBullrs
|16261
|32.51
|31.90
|32.00—1.40
|DrGMBllrs
|26575
|18.41
|18.01
|18.04—.74
|DirDGlBrrs
|14543
|25.66
|25.26
|25.61+.95
|DxSCBearrs
|19650
|14.47
|14.30
|14.40—.30
|DxBiotBear
|8875
|5.14
|5.02
|5.06—.13
|DrxSCBulls
|9130
|62.11
|61.43
|61.72+1.25
|EldorGldg .02e
|9501
|2.24
|2.18
|2.21—.06
|EnCanag .06
|44781
|11.82
|11.63
|11.67+.10
|ENSCO .04
|15064
|5.88
|5.71
|5.74—.04
|Equifax 1.56
|8055
|107.95
|106.40
|107.86+1.81
|ExxonMbl 3.08
|9865
|81.07
|80.79
|81.06+.17
|FairmSant
|28607
|4.92
|4.59
|4.61—.22
|FirstEngy 1.44
|8633
|30.77
|30.47
|30.60—.23
|Fitbitn
|17518
|6.85
|6.64
|6.77+.20
|FordM .60a
|19689
|11.99
|11.93
|11.97+.04
|FrptMcM
|12465
|14.12
|13.98
|14.04+.05
|GGPInc .88
|8382
|21.20
|20.77
|20.98—.06
|GenElec .96
|52235
|25.05
|24.62
|24.81—.13
|GenMotors 1.52
|10173
|40.53
|40.22
|40.27+.01
|HPInc .53
|11846
|19.95
|19.77
|19.86—.02
|Hallibrtn .72
|7477
|44.95
|44.54
|44.88+.24
|HarmonyG .05
|7325
|1.82
|1.78
|1.80—.06
|HelixEn
|6973
|7.38
|7.10
|7.32—.20
|HPEntn .26
|27607
|15.11
|14.85
|14.91+.02
|HostHotls .80a
|7601
|18.67
|18.47
|18.56+.06
|ICICIBk .16e
|9395
|8.48
|8.40
|8.42—.22
|iShGold
|14055
|12.36
|12.33
|12.34—.12
|iShBrazil .67e
|39455
|41.50
|41.05
|41.10—.58
|iShSilver
|7613
|15.87
|15.82
|15.84—.07
|iShChinaLC .87e
|13382
|44.04
|43.92
|43.93+.19
|iShEMkts .59e
|71170
|44.42
|44.33
|44.35—.15
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|
|22572
|125.04
|124.85
|124.96—1.81
|iSEafe 1.66e
|9566
|67.82
|67.75
|67.79—.06
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|8350
|88.60
|88.55
|88.57—.02
|iShR2K 1.77e
|
|49480
|145.92
|145.37
|145.62+1.01
|iShREst 2.76e
|8949
|79.78
|79.03
|79.14—.70
|iSTaiwnrs
|7695
|35.99
|35.93
|35.96—.01
|iShCorEM .95e
|10749
|53.51
|53.41
|53.44—.20
|ItauUnibH .32e
|15443
|13.62
|13.53
|13.54—.06
|JPMorgCh 2.24f
|
|23270
|95.17
|94.74
|94.96+1.26
|Kemet
|17804
|21.52
|20.48
|21.49+2.09
|Keycorp .38
|18182
|18.66
|18.50
|18.60+.26
|Kinrossg
|13882
|4.24
|4.11
|4.20—.09
|Kroger s .50
|17893
|20.57
|20.27
|20.43+.24
|LBrands 2.40
|7769
|42.61
|41.78
|42.00—.55
|Lowes 1.64f
|7967
|79.80
|79.06
|79.52+.23
|Macys 1.51
|14210
|22.22
|21.87
|21.98+.11
|MarathnO .20
|21397
|13.58
|13.41
|13.52+.12
|MetLife 1.60
|11467
|52.17
|51.80
|52.07+.60
|MorgStan 1f
|13894
|48.27
|47.89
|47.99+.53
|NewmtM .30f
|9009
|37.46
|36.88
|37.15—.83
|NikeB s .84
|93224
|52.17
|51.03
|51.46—2.24
|NobleCorp .08
|8878
|4.61
|4.46
|4.50—.01
|NokiaCp .17e
|16725
|5.91
|5.87
|5.88—.05
|OasisPet
|11725
|9.26
|9.10
|9.15+.04
|Oracle .76
|13067
|48.27
|47.99
|48.12+.20
|ParsleyEn
|18583
|26.66
|25.98
|26.03—.45
|PetrbrsA
|7090
|9.82
|9.67
|9.68—.16
|Petrobras
|13820
|10.21
|10.02
|10.06—.17
|Pfizer 1.28
|10757
|35.34
|35.19
|35.27—.04
|PUVixSTrs
|26096
|22.06
|21.66
|21.86—.50
|PrUShSPrs
|7149
|47.20
|47.08
|47.17—.27
|QEPRes .08
|18060
|8.54
|8.10
|8.26+.19
|RangeRs .08
|9361
|20.16
|19.82
|20.15+.37
|RegionsFn .36
|18465
|15.04
|14.91
|14.100+.29
|RiteAid
|44083
|2.33
|2.26
|2.26—.03
|RoyDShllA 3.76
|6907
|59.76
|59.60
|59.61—.51
|SpdrGold
|9320
|122.17
|121.89
|121.94—1.21
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|64049
|250.05
|249.73
|249.80+.72
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|16511
|34.38
|33.95
|34.09—.04
|Schwab .32
|15499
|44.15
|43.50
|44.04+1.21
|SeadrillLtd
|18988
|.38
|.35
|.35—.03
|SelMedHld
|8904
|19.00
|18.45
|18.55—.25
|SixFlags 2.56
|9889
|61.19
|59.79
|60.50+2.48
|SnapIncAn
|21848
|14.09
|13.84
|13.91—.01
|SouthnCo 2.32
|8510
|48.64
|48.40
|48.53—.26
|SwstnEngy
|19246
|6.39
|6.27
|6.32+.09
|SpiritRltC .72
|8554
|8.57
|8.41
|8.44—.11
|Sprint
|7274
|7.95
|7.84
|7.86—.04
|Squaren
|10869
|28.55
|28.17
|28.30+.69
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|7370
|81.42
|81.15
|81.20—.01
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|9726
|54.38
|54.09
|54.15—.30
|SPEngy 2.04e
|12568
|68.27
|67.90
|68.08—.06
|SPDRFncl .46e
|64166
|25.71
|25.61
|25.68+.29
|SPInds 1.12e
|9670
|71.11
|70.93
|70.96+.21
|SPTech .78e
|7712
|58.56
|58.21
|58.45+.41
|SPUtil 1.55e
|9906
|53.46
|53.18
|53.22—.40
|Synchrony .60f
|9568
|30.74
|30.18
|30.67+.73
|TahoeRes .24
|9680
|5.55
|5.20
|5.21—.47
|TaiwSemi .73e
|7159
|37.31
|37.01
|37.21+.07
|TevaPhrm 1.36e
|12556
|17.37
|17.23
|17.36+.10
|Transocn
|24045
|10.43
|10.15
|10.28+.04
|TurqHillRs
|7361
|3.12
|3.05
|3.05—.05
|Twilion
|15674
|30.38
|28.94
|29.21+1.69
|Twitter
|21350
|17.04
|16.76
|16.89+.30
|TwoHrbInv 1.04
|9347
|10.25
|10.08
|10.17—.05
|UndrArms
|14654
|16.44
|16.13
|16.28—.26
|UnArCwi
|11512
|15.14
|14.80
|14.90—.24
|USBancrp 1.20f
|8381
|54.25
|53.86
|54.08+.48
|USNGas
|7498
|6.70
|6.66
|6.68+.15
|USOilFd
|14318
|10.55
|10.50
|10.52+.03
|USSteel .20
|16059
|24.87
|24.45
|24.82+.46
|ValeSA .29e
|28821
|10.05
|9.93
|9.94+.04
|ValeantPh
|12492
|14.36
|14.03
|14.36+.26
|VanEGold .12e
|31098
|23.15
|23.02
|23.03—.32
|VnEkRus .64e
|8340
|22.07
|21.99
|22.03—.04
|VanEEMBd .98
|11841
|19.15
|19.11
|19.12—.19
|VanEJrGld
|14044
|33.90
|33.67
|33.69—.41
|VangREIT 3.08e
|7157
|83.10
|82.12
|82.27—.84
|VangEmg 1.10e
|17912
|43.19
|43.10
|43.11—.24
|Vereit .55
|14070
|8.50
|8.39
|8.41—.08
|VerizonCm 2.36f
|19013
|49.73
|49.12
|49.62+.11
|Visa s .66
|7986
|103.72
|102.90
|103.47+.53
|Vonage
|14575
|8.59
|7.97
|8.06+.17
|W&TOff .40
|16161
|3.40
|3.11
|3.26+.06
|WPXEngy
|7043
|11.60
|11.34
|11.47+.02
|WeathfIntl
|11878
|4.41
|4.34
|4.38+.01
|WellsFargo 1.52
|18005
|54.53
|54.13
|54.42+.62
|WhitingPet
|34084
|5.75
|5.51
|5.53—.11
|Yamanag .02
|12125
|2.73
|2.70
|2.71—.06
