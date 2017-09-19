BC-150-actives-e

|EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AKSteel
|24433
|5.63
|5.51
|5.56—.06
|AT&TInc 1.96
|45382
|37.84
|37.27
|37.70+.28
|AbbVie 2.56
|6594
|86.31
|85.40
|85.75+.43
|AlcoaCp
|8060
|45.35
|44.92
|45.00+.09
|Alibaba
|28392
|180.87
|179.35
|180.01+.03
|Altria 2.64f
|5964
|62.57
|62.23
|62.36—.20
|Ambev .06e
|23707
|6.79
|6.75
|6.78+.08
|AmTower 2.64f
|
|7517
|145.58
|139.73
|141.95—2.82
|Annaly 1.20a
|8830
|12.48
|12.38
|12.48+.11
|ArcelorMrs
|6823
|26.90
|26.69
|26.73—.38
|AstraZens 1.37e
|6415
|32.83
|32.73
|32.77+.35
|BPPLC 2.38
|11243
|37.09
|36.88
|37.02+.37
|BcoBrads .37e
|14235
|11.55
|11.41
|11.42—.14
|BcoSantSA .23e
|8626
|6.79
|6.76
|6.79+.08
|BkofAm .48f
|67177
|24.83
|24.62
|24.81+.11
|BiPVxSTrs
|33316
|41.44
|40.90
|41.23+.23
|BarrickG .12
|7605
|17.02
|16.94
|16.96+.04
|BestBuy 1.36
|32779
|56.68
|52.81
|53.24—4.11
|BioAmber
|7770
|.55
|.51
|.53+.03
|Boeing 5.68
|6119
|255.17
|251.63
|252.16—.92
|CYSInvest 1
|7071
|8.80
|8.74
|8.76+.01
|CabotO&G .20
|8466
|26.54
|26.23
|26.31—.22
|Carnival 1.60
|6440
|65.51
|64.64
|65.49+.30
|Cemex .29t
|6711
|9.07
|9.00
|9.04—.04
|CenovusE .20
|8758
|9.47
|9.15
|9.46+.32
|CntryLink 2.16
|9454
|18.54
|18.24
|18.50+.18
|ChesEng
|32487
|4.10
|4.03
|4.05—.01
|Chevron 4.32
|7474
|116.23
|115.19
|116.01+.82
|ChicB&I .28
|17492
|16.22
|14.97
|16.19+1.02
|CgpVelLCrd
|6441
|15.72
|15.38
|15.44
|Citigroup 1.28
|22433
|71.22
|70.30
|71.05+.45
|ClevCliffs
|14344
|7.32
|7.13
|7.28—.08
|CocaCola 1.48
|8502
|46.19
|45.92
|45.92—.19
|Corning .62
|6620
|29.71
|29.53
|29.69+.15
|CSVLgNGrs
|8469
|13.99
|13.72
|13.82—.09
|DeltaAir 1.22
|8926
|48.91
|47.94
|48.90+.94
|DxGBullrs
|7844
|35.65
|35.16
|35.34+.30
|DrGMBllrs
|19734
|20.01
|19.61
|19.84+.36
|DirDGlBrrs
|9702
|23.44
|23.08
|23.31—.32
|DxSCBearrs
|6473
|15.23
|15.10
|15.18—.02
|Disney 1.56
|6297
|98.47
|98.13
|98.15+.05
|DowDuPnt 1.84
|6076
|70.10
|69.64
|69.92+.15
|EldorGldg .02e
|6493
|2.35
|2.30
|2.31—.02
|EnCanag .06
|20629
|10.88
|10.71
|10.79+.12
|EgyTrEqs 1.14
|8361
|18.07
|17.67
|18.01+.37
|ENSCO .04
|8612
|5.25
|5.14
|5.20+.01
|EnvisnHln
|11242
|46.55
|43.95
|45.54—2.13
|Equifax 1.56
|15696
|93.38
|91.88
|92.47—1.91
|ExxonMbl 3.08
|11711
|80.33
|79.99
|80.15+.06
|FstDatan
|6388
|18.26
|18.00
|18.25+.10
|Fitbitn
|17822
|6.56
|6.32
|6.33—.23
|FordM .60a
|20270
|11.69
|11.62
|11.68+.05
|FrptMcM
|28345
|14.19
|13.97
|13.100—.14
|GGPInc .88
|7485
|21.38
|20.74
|20.76—.60
|Gap .92
|8910
|28.48
|28.08
|28.34+.44
|GenElec .96
|27384
|24.47
|24.32
|24.40—.06
|GenMotors 1.52
|11827
|38.87
|38.54
|38.74+.15
|Gerdau .02e
|7476
|3.86
|3.77
|3.77—.10
|HPInc .53
|7817
|19.61
|19.35
|19.52—.08
|Hallibrtn .72
|10179
|42.86
|42.51
|42.75+.13
|HeclaM .01e
|7530
|5.10
|5.02
|5.08+.08
|HertzGl
|10254
|21.73
|20.98
|21.13—.25
|HPEntn .26
|14906
|13.63
|13.48
|13.54—.01
|Hi-Crush
|9936
|9.23
|8.95
|9.00—.25
|Huntsmn .50
|6596
|28.60
|27.99
|28.02—.62
|IAMGldg
|7692
|6.47
|6.31
|6.31—.02
|iShGold
|5957
|12.60
|12.58
|12.60+.03
|iShBrazil .67e
|13235
|43.33
|42.99
|43.00—.13
|iShChinaLC .87e
|6486
|44.82
|44.75
|44.76—.06
|iShEMkts .59e
|67310
|45.82
|45.72
|45.73—.03
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|
|7061
|121.06
|120.90
|120.93+.03
|iSEafe 1.66e
|9968
|68.44
|68.37
|68.39+.24
|iShR2K 1.77e
|17651
|143.69
|143.27
|143.39+.01
|iShJapanrs
|6085
|55.59
|55.53
|55.55+.30
|ItauUnibH .32e
|14579
|13.96
|13.81
|13.82—.16
|JPMorgCh 2.24f
|14261
|93.35
|92.52
|93.28+.36
|Keycorp .38
|16146
|18.15
|17.96
|18.13+.04
|KindMorg .50
|5994
|19.46
|19.36
|19.45+.06
|Kinrossg
|6262
|4.57
|4.52
|4.53—.01
|Kohls 2.20
|15467
|47.44
|45.94
|46.81+1.92
|Kroger s .50
|13448
|21.59
|21.22
|21.33—.11
|LbtyASE .52e
|8678
|5.88
|5.83
|5.85+.08
|Lowes 1.64f
|6656
|78.15
|77.70
|77.70+.03
|MGM Rsts .44
|11333
|32.28
|31.76
|32.20+.52
|Macys 1.51
|13026
|22.52
|22.22
|22.38+.28
|MarathnO .20
|9133
|12.12
|12.03
|12.05+.03
|McEwenM .01
|38882
|2.21
|2.17
|2.17—.26
|Medtrnic 1.84
|8177
|82.74
|82.14
|82.22—.18
|Merck 1.88
|6178
|66.16
|65.90
|65.92—.07
|Meritor
|5996
|25.69
|24.72
|25.60+1.25
|MKors
|11907
|47.24
|45.75
|46.18+1.53
|MobileTele .53e
|8548
|10.68
|10.50
|10.64+.13
|MorgStan 1f
|7190
|47.48
|47.16
|47.39+.07
|NikeB s .84
|25743
|53.15
|52.51
|53.06—.44
|NokiaCp .17e
|14293
|6.26
|6.22
|6.22+.01
|OasisPet
|10885
|8.70
|8.54
|8.64+.18
|Oracle .76
|40279
|48.50
|48.04
|48.42+.09
|OrbitATK 1.28
|6125
|132.42
|132.05
|132.14—.11
|Penney
|6724
|4.21
|4.16
|4.19+.04
|PetrbrsA
|6430
|9.70
|9.62
|9.62+.03
|Petrobras
|13386
|10.12
|10.05
|10.06
|Pfizer 1.28
|14161
|35.66
|35.40
|35.40—.15
|PUVixSTrs
|26025
|23.07
|22.47
|22.84+.33
|ProShtVxs
|8394
|89.93
|88.77
|89.22—.54
|ProctGam 2.76f
|6823
|93.69
|93.34
|93.63+.48
|ProgsvCp .69e
|10848
|48.30
|47.14
|47.76+1.45
|PulteGrp .36
|7065
|26.48
|26.26
|26.36+.03
|RegionsFn .36
|11499
|14.16
|13.97
|14.13+.11
|RiteAid
|110925
|2.64
|2.52
|2.57—.16
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|39021
|250.02
|249.65
|249.70—.02
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|16454
|32.31
|32.15
|32.27+.16
|STMicro .40
|6229
|19.75
|19.64
|19.68+.08
|Schlmbrg 2
|7576
|68.26
|67.95
|68.13+.26
|Schwab .32
|5993
|40.88
|40.60
|40.86+.21
|SeadrillLtd
|44237
|.29
|.26
|.29+.01
|SibanyeG .40e
|17396
|4.97
|4.88
|4.90—.40
|SnapIncAn
|34226
|14.90
|14.60
|14.74—.18
|SwstnEngy
|16202
|6.08
|5.98
|6.04+.01
|SpiritRltC .72
|11461
|8.77
|8.62
|8.63—.09
|Sprint
|92661
|8.07
|7.56
|7.98+.30
|Squaren
|12747
|28.85
|28.40
|28.56—.13
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|7377
|55.36
|55.03
|55.03—.27
|SPEngy 2.04e
|12153
|66.42
|66.13
|66.33+.21
|SPDRFncl .46e
|56447
|25.19
|25.02
|25.17+.11
|SPTech .78e
|6444
|58.93
|58.73
|58.87+.08
|SPUtil 1.55e
|12254
|54.32
|54.11
|54.11—.08
|TALEducs
|6975
|33.75
|32.90
|33.65+.64
|TaiwSemi .73e
|8947
|38.30
|38.13
|38.22+.15
|TevaPhrm 1.36e
|39365
|17.33
|17.02
|17.20+.21
|Transocn
|13482
|9.36
|9.22
|9.30+.01
|Twitter
|11154
|17.74
|17.48
|17.54—.07
|UndrArms
|8498
|17.21
|16.83
|17.07—.30
|UnArCwi
|9698
|15.93
|15.64
|15.81—.33
|UtdContl
|6218
|58.74
|57.97
|58.68+.57
|USOilFd
|16929
|10.24
|10.16
|10.17+.00
|USSteel .20
|28749
|25.49
|24.98
|25.22—.31
|ValeSA .29e
|58053
|10.75
|10.60
|10.63—.28
|ValeantPh
|6182
|13.95
|13.77
|13.80+.01
|VanEGold .12e
|24263
|23.91
|23.76
|23.83+.10
|VanEJrGld
|9237
|34.82
|34.59
|34.72+.23
|VangEmg 1.10e
|6557
|45.03
|44.96
|44.97—.06
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|8832
|43.56
|43.51
|43.51+.15
|Vereit .55
|6977
|8.69
|8.57
|8.59—.08
|VerizonCm 2.36f
|28081
|48.97
|48.01
|48.80+.71
|Visa s .66
|12071
|105.53
|104.83
|105.17+.34
|WeathfIntl
|13869
|4.45
|4.37
|4.42—.01
|WellsFargo 1.52
|17300
|53.07
|52.53
|53.02+.31
|WhitingPet
|13044
|4.97
|4.90
|4.93+.03
|Yamanag .02
|12696
|2.80
|2.75
|2.77+.03
|ZimmerBio .96
|
|8229
|116.98
|116.14
|116.14—.16
|—————————
