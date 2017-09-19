BC-150-actives-e

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 24433 5.63 5.51 5.56—.06 AT&TInc 1.96 45382 37.84 37.27 37.70+.28 AbbVie 2.56 6594 86.31 85.40 85.75+.43 AlcoaCp 8060 45.35 44.92 45.00+.09 Alibaba 28392 180.87 179.35 180.01+.03 Altria 2.64f 5964 62.57 62.23 62.36—.20 Ambev .06e 23707 6.79 6.75 6.78+.08 AmTower 2.64f 7517 145.58 139.73 141.95—2.82 Annaly 1.20a 8830 12.48 12.38 12.48+.11 ArcelorMrs 6823 26.90 26.69 26.73—.38 AstraZens 1.37e 6415 32.83 32.73 32.77+.35 BPPLC 2.38 11243 37.09 36.88 37.02+.37 BcoBrads .37e 14235 11.55 11.41 11.42—.14 BcoSantSA .23e 8626 6.79 6.76 6.79+.08 BkofAm .48f 67177 24.83 24.62 24.81+.11 BiPVxSTrs 33316 41.44 40.90 41.23+.23 BarrickG .12 7605 17.02 16.94 16.96+.04 BestBuy 1.36 32779 56.68 52.81 53.24—4.11 BioAmber 7770 .55 .51 .53+.03 Boeing 5.68 6119 255.17 251.63 252.16—.92 CYSInvest 1 7071 8.80 8.74 8.76+.01 CabotO&G .20 8466 26.54 26.23 26.31—.22 Carnival 1.60 6440 65.51 64.64 65.49+.30 Cemex .29t 6711 9.07 9.00 9.04—.04 CenovusE .20 8758 9.47 9.15 9.46+.32 CntryLink 2.16 9454 18.54 18.24 18.50+.18 ChesEng 32487 4.10 4.03 4.05—.01 Chevron 4.32 7474 116.23 115.19 116.01+.82 ChicB&I .28 17492 16.22 14.97 16.19+1.02 CgpVelLCrd 6441 15.72 15.38 15.44 Citigroup 1.28 22433 71.22 70.30 71.05+.45 ClevCliffs 14344 7.32 7.13 7.28—.08 CocaCola 1.48 8502 46.19 45.92 45.92—.19 Corning .62 6620 29.71 29.53 29.69+.15 CSVLgNGrs 8469 13.99 13.72 13.82—.09 DeltaAir 1.22 8926 48.91 47.94 48.90+.94 DxGBullrs 7844 35.65 35.16 35.34+.30 DrGMBllrs 19734 20.01 19.61 19.84+.36 DirDGlBrrs 9702 23.44 23.08 23.31—.32 DxSCBearrs 6473 15.23 15.10 15.18—.02 Disney 1.56 6297 98.47 98.13 98.15+.05 DowDuPnt 1.84 6076 70.10 69.64 69.92+.15 EldorGldg .02e 6493 2.35 2.30 2.31—.02 EnCanag .06 20629 10.88 10.71 10.79+.12 EgyTrEqs 1.14 8361 18.07 17.67 18.01+.37 ENSCO .04 8612 5.25 5.14 5.20+.01 EnvisnHln 11242 46.55 43.95 45.54—2.13 Equifax 1.56 15696 93.38 91.88 92.47—1.91 ExxonMbl 3.08 11711 80.33 79.99 80.15+.06 FstDatan 6388 18.26 18.00 18.25+.10 Fitbitn 17822 6.56 6.32 6.33—.23 FordM .60a 20270 11.69 11.62 11.68+.05 FrptMcM 28345 14.19 13.97 13.100—.14 GGPInc .88 7485 21.38 20.74 20.76—.60 Gap .92 8910 28.48 28.08 28.34+.44 GenElec .96 27384 24.47 24.32 24.40—.06 GenMotors 1.52 11827 38.87 38.54 38.74+.15 Gerdau .02e 7476 3.86 3.77 3.77—.10 HPInc .53 7817 19.61 19.35 19.52—.08 Hallibrtn .72 10179 42.86 42.51 42.75+.13 HeclaM .01e 7530 5.10 5.02 5.08+.08 HertzGl 10254 21.73 20.98 21.13—.25 HPEntn .26 14906 13.63 13.48 13.54—.01 Hi-Crush 9936 9.23 8.95 9.00—.25 Huntsmn .50 6596 28.60 27.99 28.02—.62 IAMGldg 7692 6.47 6.31 6.31—.02 iShGold 5957 12.60 12.58 12.60+.03 iShBrazil .67e 13235 43.33 42.99 43.00—.13 iShChinaLC .87e 6486 44.82 44.75 44.76—.06 iShEMkts .59e 67310 45.82 45.72 45.73—.03 iShiBoxIG 3.87 7061 121.06 120.90 120.93+.03 iSEafe 1.66e 9968 68.44 68.37 68.39+.24 iShR2K 1.77e 17651 143.69 143.27 143.39+.01 iShJapanrs 6085 55.59 55.53 55.55+.30 ItauUnibH .32e 14579 13.96 13.81 13.82—.16 JPMorgCh 2.24f 14261 93.35 92.52 93.28+.36 Keycorp .38 16146 18.15 17.96 18.13+.04 KindMorg .50 5994 19.46 19.36 19.45+.06 Kinrossg 6262 4.57 4.52 4.53—.01 Kohls 2.20 15467 47.44 45.94 46.81+1.92 Kroger s .50 13448 21.59 21.22 21.33—.11 LbtyASE .52e 8678 5.88 5.83 5.85+.08 Lowes 1.64f 6656 78.15 77.70 77.70+.03 MGM Rsts .44 11333 32.28 31.76 32.20+.52 Macys 1.51 13026 22.52 22.22 22.38+.28 MarathnO .20 9133 12.12 12.03 12.05+.03 McEwenM .01 38882 2.21 2.17 2.17—.26 Medtrnic 1.84 8177 82.74 82.14 82.22—.18 Merck 1.88 6178 66.16 65.90 65.92—.07 Meritor 5996 25.69 24.72 25.60+1.25 MKors 11907 47.24 45.75 46.18+1.53 MobileTele .53e 8548 10.68 10.50 10.64+.13 MorgStan 1f 7190 47.48 47.16 47.39+.07 NikeB s .84 25743 53.15 52.51 53.06—.44 NokiaCp .17e 14293 6.26 6.22 6.22+.01 OasisPet 10885 8.70 8.54 8.64+.18 Oracle .76 40279 48.50 48.04 48.42+.09 OrbitATK 1.28 6125 132.42 132.05 132.14—.11 Penney 6724 4.21 4.16 4.19+.04 PetrbrsA 6430 9.70 9.62 9.62+.03 Petrobras 13386 10.12 10.05 10.06 Pfizer 1.28 14161 35.66 35.40 35.40—.15 PUVixSTrs 26025 23.07 22.47 22.84+.33 ProShtVxs 8394 89.93 88.77 89.22—.54 ProctGam 2.76f 6823 93.69 93.34 93.63+.48 ProgsvCp .69e 10848 48.30 47.14 47.76+1.45 PulteGrp .36 7065 26.48 26.26 26.36+.03 RegionsFn .36 11499 14.16 13.97 14.13+.11 RiteAid 110925 2.64 2.52 2.57—.16 S&P500ETF 4.13e 39021 250.02 249.65 249.70—.02 SpdrOGEx .73e 16454 32.31 32.15 32.27+.16 STMicro .40 6229 19.75 19.64 19.68+.08 Schlmbrg 2 7576 68.26 67.95 68.13+.26 Schwab .32 5993 40.88 40.60 40.86+.21 SeadrillLtd 44237 .29 .26 .29+.01 SibanyeG .40e 17396 4.97 4.88 4.90—.40 SnapIncAn 34226 14.90 14.60 14.74—.18 SwstnEngy 16202 6.08 5.98 6.04+.01 SpiritRltC .72 11461 8.77 8.62 8.63—.09 Sprint 92661 8.07 7.56 7.98+.30 Squaren 12747 28.85 28.40 28.56—.13 SPCnSt 1.28e 7377 55.36 55.03 55.03—.27 SPEngy 2.04e 12153 66.42 66.13 66.33+.21 SPDRFncl .46e 56447 25.19 25.02 25.17+.11 SPTech .78e 6444 58.93 58.73 58.87+.08 SPUtil 1.55e 12254 54.32 54.11 54.11—.08 TALEducs 6975 33.75 32.90 33.65+.64 TaiwSemi .73e 8947 38.30 38.13 38.22+.15 TevaPhrm 1.36e 39365 17.33 17.02 17.20+.21 Transocn 13482 9.36 9.22 9.30+.01 Twitter 11154 17.74 17.48 17.54—.07 UndrArms 8498 17.21 16.83 17.07—.30 UnArCwi 9698 15.93 15.64 15.81—.33 UtdContl 6218 58.74 57.97 58.68+.57 USOilFd 16929 10.24 10.16 10.17+.00 USSteel .20 28749 25.49 24.98 25.22—.31 ValeSA .29e 58053 10.75 10.60 10.63—.28 ValeantPh 6182 13.95 13.77 13.80+.01 VanEGold .12e 24263 23.91 23.76 23.83+.10 VanEJrGld 9237 34.82 34.59 34.72+.23 VangEmg 1.10e 6557 45.03 44.96 44.97—.06 VangFTSE 1.10e 8832 43.56 43.51 43.51+.15 Vereit .55 6977 8.69 8.57 8.59—.08 VerizonCm 2.36f 28081 48.97 48.01 48.80+.71 Visa s .66 12071 105.53 104.83 105.17+.34 WeathfIntl 13869 4.45 4.37 4.42—.01 WellsFargo 1.52 17300 53.07 52.53 53.02+.31 WhitingPet 13044 4.97 4.90 4.93+.03 Yamanag .02 12696 2.80 2.75 2.77+.03 