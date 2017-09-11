501.5
Home » Latest News » AP Top Entertainment News…

AP Top Entertainment News at 12:09 a.m. EDT

By The Associated Press September 11, 2017 12:00 am 09/11/2017 12:00am
Share

Don Ohlmeyer, longtime network TV executive, dies at 72

Miss North Dakota Cara Mund is new Miss America

‘SNL’ hosts Dave Chappelle, Melissa McCarthy win Emmy Awards

‘It’ floats away with record-breaking $117.2 million weekend

AP Interview: Priyanka Chopra urges more Syria refugee help

4 metal band members arrested in connection with kidnapping

Toronto a coming out party for 21-year-old Timothee Chalamet

Louis CK premieres his secret, very Woody Allen-esque film

Fashion Week: Tracy Reese gives a voice to her models

The Latest: Miss North Dakota is crowned Miss America 2018

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Irma's path of destruction

See images from the scenes of devastation caused by Hurricane Irma.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?