AP PHOTOS: A selection of pictures from the past week

By The Associated Press September 23, 2017 3:44 am 09/23/2017 03:44am
Two youths are covered in mud during the annual Sea of Galilee swim, the oldest and largest popular swimming event, near Tiberias, northern Israel, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017. Some 10,000 swimmers of all ages took part in the 64th Sea of Galilee Crossing in memory of the late Ya'acov Hassid. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)

Here’s your look at highlights from the weekly AP photo report, a gallery featuring a mix of front-page photography, the odd image you might have missed and lasting moments our editors think you should see.

This week’s gallery includes images of muddy swimmers in Israel; a couple in their hurricane-damaged home in Puerto Rico; and Rohingya refugees reaching for food during a distribution in Bangladesh.

This gallery contains photos from the week of Sept. 16-22, 2017.

This gallery was produced by Patrick Sison in New York.

