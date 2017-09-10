10 Things to Know for Tuesday

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about Tuesday:

1. WHERE HURRICANE MARIA IS HEADED

The Caribbean island of Dominica was getting a direct hit from the Category 5 storm Monday evening, and it’s expected to slam into Puerto Rico on Tuesday night.

1. TRUMP CALLS FOR UN REFORM, BUT IN GENTLER TERMS THAN DURING CAMPAIGN

President Trump will address the U.N. General Assembly for the first time Tuesday, but in brief remarks at a forum Monday he said the body had “not reached its full potential.”

1. UNITED NATIONS CHIEF PLEDGES TO ROOT OUT SEXUAL ABUSE BY PEACEKEEPERS, WORKERS

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said at a high-level meeting that he was haunted by his encounters with victims, but new allegations that the UN mishandled 14 abuse cases hung over the meeting.

1. WHO IS LATEST TO SUE OVER TRUMP’S ATTEMPT TO END DACA

Six immigrants brought to the U.S. as children filed a lawsuit saying the move violated the constitutional rights of immigrants who lack legal status and had given their information to the government to participate in the program.

1. WHICH POPULAR TAX BREAKS ARE IN THE CROSSHAIRS OF GOP TAX REFORM EFFORTS

Republicans are proposing to do away with the mortgage interest deduction prized by millions of homeowners and a deduction for state and local taxes paid.

1. PROTESTS RESUME IN ST. LOUIS AGAINST ACQUITTAL OF WHITE OFFICER IN BLACK MAN’S DEATH

Protesters gathered outside the Justice Center Monday night to show solidarity with those who had been jailed, mostly for failing to disperse, during protests on Sunday.

1. SENATE GOP READIES FOR FINAL PUSH TO SCUTTLE OBAMA HEALTH CARE LAW

But they face an uphill climb as Democrats warn that millions could lose coverage and face skimpier policies.

1. DRIVER OF CHARTER BUS THAT PLOWED INTO CITY BUS IN NEW YORK HAD BEEN FIRED FROM TRANSIT AUTHORITY

The charter bus driver, who was killed along with two other people, was let go from NYC’s Metropolitan Transit Authority in 2015.

1. EMMA STONE FINDS FIGHT FOR EQUALITY CONTINUES BEYOND ‘BATTLE OF THE SEXES’

Stone, who plays Billie Jean King in the movie about her tennis showdown with Bobby Riggs, says she saw parallels between King’s fight and women’s fight for equal pay in Hollywood.

1. MLB HOME RUN RECORD SET TO FALL TUESDAY

There have been 5,663 home runs hit during the season through Sunday, 30 shy of the record set in 2000.

