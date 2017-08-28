Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 12:20 a.m. EDT

HARVEY-THE LATEST

The Latest: Reservoir neighborhoods warned evacuation near

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — A meteorologist for a Houston-area flood-control district is warning that thousands of residents could be affected by the release of water from a pair of flood-control reservoirs.

The Harris County Flood Control District updated earlier notifications from the Army Corps of Engineers about controlled releases of two Harris County-area reservoirs to warn neighboring residents that their homes could be flooded.

District meteorologist Jeff Lindner says residents of neighborhoods surrounding the Addicks Reservoir and Barker Reservoir could be affected initially with street flooding, but residents’ homes could be flooded as well.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers had said earlier Sunday that they would begin releasing water from the reservoirs early Monday to control the flooding along Buffalo Bayou downstream to downtown Houston and the Houston Ship Channel.

The Harris County Office of Emergency Management said residents around the reservoirs should pack their cars with what they want to bring but not to until daybreak to leave as the rain continues to fall.

HARVEY-ECHOES OF KATRINA

Houston evokes painful memories of Katrina

Some of those now taking shelter from Tropical Storm Harvey at Houston’s main convention center may be having flashbacks to a previous storm.

Tens of thousands of people who fled their homes in New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina in 2005 endured squalid conditions at the Superdome football stadium and convention center. Thousands went to Houston, where officials were applauded for sheltering them.

Elected officials in Texas are promising to heed the lessons from Katrina, which resulted in hundreds of deaths and tens of billions of dollars in damage. Still, the challenges will be huge for Houston. The city of 2.3 million has suffered catastrophic flooding.

Eighty percent of New Orleans was evacuated in 2005. In Houston, residents were told it was safer to stay put. Thousands are now asking to be rescued.

UBER-CEO

Former GE CEO Immelt out of running to lead challenged Uber

Former General Electric CEO Jeffrey Immelt has taken himself out of the running to lead Uber as the ride-hailing giant seeks to overcome its ethical scandals and turn itself into a profitable business.

Immelt announced Sunday on Twitter: “I have decided not to pursue a leadership position at Uber.” He added that he has “immense respect” for the company and its founders.

Uber’s fractured eight-member board has been meeting this weekend to find a new leader. Immelt, who is GE chairman, was among the finalists for the Uber job.

The company has been plagued much of the year by high-profile missteps, including allegations of espionage and deceit, and revelations of rampant sexual harassment and bullying among employees.

This story has been corrected to show that Immelt is the former CEO of General Electric though he remains chairman.

INTERIOR SECRETARY-RV

Sale of Interior secretary’s motorhome raises $25K question

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — U.S. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke’s dormant campaign committee recently sold a motorhome at a steep discount to a Montana legislator.

The sale is prompting questions because it was sold for just half its apparent $50,000 market value. The Federal Election Commission prohibits the sale of political committee assets below fair market value.

Sen. Ed Buttrey says he cashed in some stock to buy the RV in June, saying that he got a “nice deal” for it.

He maintains there was nothing improper about the transaction. But he acknowledged it might prompt questions, especially because he says he’s in the final vetting stages for a key post in Zinke’s Interior Department.

The motorhome shuttled Zinke around his home state during a failed bid for lieutenant governor and two successful runs for Montana’s only congressional seat.

SINGAPORE-US NAVY SHIP COLLISION

Divers find remains of all missing from USS McCain collision

SINGAPORE (AP) — The U.S. Navy says divers have recovered the remains of all 10 sailors who went missing after the USS John S. McCain and an oil tanker collided near Singapore last week.

The Japan-based 7th Fleet said Monday that Navy and Marine Corps divers had found the remains. They had been searching in flooded compartments of the destroyer after the damaged ship docked in Singapore.

The cause of the Aug. 21 collision is under investigation.

NURSING HOME ABUSE

APNewsBreak: Abuse in nursing homes unreported despite law

WASHINGTON (AP) — A government audit is faulting Medicare after investigators discovered that more than 1 in 4 cases of possible sexual and physical abuse against nursing home patients apparently went unreported to police.

The Health and Human Services inspector general’s office says corrective action is needed right away.

The audit of a large sample of cases found that Medicare has not enforced a federal law requiring nursing homes to immediately notify police of suspected crimes against residents.

Auditors identified 134 cases across 33 states in which emergency room records indicated possible sexual or physical abuse of nursing home residents, from 2015-2016.

In 38 of those (28 percent), investigators could find no evidence the incident had been reported to police.

Medicare says it is committed to seeing that all incidents are fully investigated.

TRUMP-IMMIGRATION

Trump expected to decide soon on fate of ‘dreamers’

WASHINGTON (AP) — After months of delays, President Donald Trump is expected to decide soon on the fate of so-called “Dreamers” who were brought into the country illegally as children.

The deliberations come as Trump faces a looming deadline set by a group of Republican state lawmakers hoping to force his hand.

Advocates on both sides of the issue are bracing for the possibility Trump might halt the issuance of new work permits under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, program.

It’s a move that would effectively phase out an Obama-era effort that gave hundreds of thousands of young people a reprieve from deportation — unless Congress can agree on a plan that would give them new protections.

TRUMP-POLICE-MILITARY GEAR

Trump prepares to lift limits on military gear for police

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is preparing to restore the flow of surplus military equipment to local law enforcement agencies.

The government program had been sharply curtailed by the Obama administration amid an outcry over police use of armored vehicles and other war-fighting gear to confront protesters.

Documents obtained by The Associated Press indicate President Donald Trump plans to sign an executive order undoing an Obama-era directive that restricted police access to military grenade launchers, firearms, ammunition and other gear.

The documents say Trump’s order would fully restore the program under which “assets that would otherwise be scrapped can be repurposed to help state, local, and tribal law enforcement better protect public safety and reduce crime.”

ARPAIO-PARDON

With Trump pardon, Arpaio again wiggles out of legal trouble

PHOENIX (AP) — Critics of Joe Arpaio say their biggest victory in holding him accountable for a long history of misconduct was upended when President Donald Trump pardoned his conviction for disobeying a judge’s order in an immigration case.

They say the conviction was a hard-won measure of accountability against the longtime metro Phoenix sheriff who survived scandals that would have ruined careers of other politicians.

He made criminal cases against political adversaries who tangled with him, investigated judges and misspent $100 million in jail funds. Child rape cases languished.

And his office was found to have racially profiled Latinos in a case expected to cost taxpayers $92 million by next summer.

For Arpaio, the pardon represents ultimate vindication after he complained of being unfairly targeted.

Arpaio declined to comment Saturday.

MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS-THE LATEST

The Latest: Kendrick Lamar wins MTV video of the year award

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kendrick Lamar is the winner of the MTV Video Music Award for best video of the year for his hit “Humble.”

Lamar was the evening’s top-nominated performer and won six awards, including the evening’s top award. He also kicked off the show with a fiery performance of his songs “DNA” and “Humble.”

Lamar shared credit for the night’s big prize with his collaborators: writer Dave Free and video director Dave Meyers, saying, “Thank you for allowing us to take our thoughts and our wild imagination to the next level.”

