Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 12:20 a.m. EDT

The Latest: Steve Bannon returns to Breitbart News site

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. (AP) — Breitbart News says Steve Bannon has returned to the website after leaving his position as President Donald Trump’s chief strategist.

The conservative news site says Bannon is back as its executive chairman, and says he led an editorial meeting Friday evening.

Bannon left Breitbart just a little over a year ago to join Trump’s presidential campaign.

Breitbart News Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow says, “The populist-nationalist movement got a lot stronger today.”

Earlier Friday, Breitbart senior editor at large Joel B. Pollak tweeted “#WAR” as news of Bannon’s White House departure emerged.

TRUMP-ICAHN

Icahn steps down as unofficial Trump adviser

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is losing another informal adviser: billionaire investor Carl Icahn, who gave the White House guidance on its deregulation efforts.

Icahn says in a letter to Trump that he is stepping down to prevent “partisan bickering” about an unofficial role that Democrats suggested could benefit him financially. Trump lost a pair of business advisory councils on Wednesday over his inability to condemn the role white supremacists played in violence last weekend in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Icahn says in the letter that he never had access to nonpublic information or profited from his position and that he believes there was no conflict of interest. He says that he limited his input to broad matters of policy involving the oil refining industry. Icahn controls a sizable stake in refiner CVR Energy.

SPAIN-ATTACKS-THE LATEST

The Latest: Young Australian boy missing after van attack

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has asked people to pray for a young Australian boy who is missing after a vehicle attack on a popular Barcelona promenade that killed 13 people.

Turnbull said Saturday that the boy’s mother was badly injured and is in a hospital following Friday’s attack at the Las Ramblas promenade. Turnbull says the boy’s family is searching for him. He did not release the boy’s name.

Turnbull says: “All of us as parents know the anguish his father is going through, and his whole family is going through, as they rush to seek to find him in Barcelona.”

Australian Foreign Minister Julie Bishop says four Australians were injured in the attack.

POLICE ARREST-VIDEO

Dashcam video raises questions about officer use of force

CLEVELAND (AP) — Dashcam video of a white officer repeatedly punching a black man and hitting his head on pavement appears to show a different sequence of events than how Ohio police had initially described it.

Euclid police initially said 25-year-old Richard Hubbard III refused orders and resisted arrest after he was pulled over Aug. 12 in a Cleveland suburb on suspicion of having a suspended license.

But police dashcam video obtained in a public records request shows Officer Michael Amiott II ordering Hubbard out of the car, telling him to “face away” and immediately wrestling him to the ground.

Cellphone video shows Amiott punching Hubbard at least 12 times and bashing his head on the pavement several times.

The Euclid mayor and police chief have said the traffic stop is being investigated.

BC-US-ROMAN POLANSKI

Judge rejects Roman Polanski victim’s bid to end case

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles judge has denied the impassioned plea of Roman Polanski’s victim to end the criminal case against the fugitive director.

Judge Scott Gordon ruled Friday Polanski must appear in a Los Angeles court if he expects to have his four-decade-old case resolved.

Gordon’s ruling follows a fervent request by Samantha Geimer to end a “40-year sentence” she says was imposed on both perpetrator and victim.

Polanski pleaded guilty to having unlawful sex with Geimer when she was 13. He fled the country on the eve of sentencing in 1978.

Polanski’s attorneys have failed to persuade judges to sentence him in absentia for the 42 days he was incarcerated for psychological testing before he fled.

Geimer has long supported Polanski’s efforts but made her plea in court for the first time in June.

COLOMBIA-VENEZUELA-EX-PROSECUTOR

Venezuela’s ousted chief prosecutor arrives in Colombia

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Venezuela’s ousted chief prosecutor has fled to Colombia with her husband a day after the Supreme Court ordered his arrest.

Colombian migration authorities confirmed Friday evening that Luisa Ortega Diaz and German Ferrer landed in Bogota aboard a private plane from Aruba.

Ortega and Ferrer have long been aligned with Venezuela’s socialist government but recently broke with President Nicolas Maduro. Both have become two of the president’s most outspoken critics.

The Supreme Court ordered Ferrer’s arrest on Thursday, accusing him of being part of a $6 million extortion ring.

CONFEDERATE MONUMENT PROTEST-CAMPUS HATE

Colleges brace for more violence amid rash of hate on campus

BOSTON (AP) — Colleges are bracing for more violence on campus after a deadly attack at a white nationalist rally in Virginia became the latest example of hatred migrating from the internet to the streets.

The bloodshed in Charlottesville last weekend wasn’t the first clash between far-right extremists and counter-protesters on or near a college campus. And university administrators know it won’t be the last.

For many schools, the rally served as a warning that these groups no longer will limit their efforts to social media or to flyers furtively posted around campus. One law enforcement group is planning a series of training events to help campus police prepare.

But the colleges also are struggling to find a balance in protecting free speech while keeping students safe.

DEMOCRATS-CULTURE WAR

Dems risk culture war fight in Charlottesville response

ATLANTA (AP) — President Donald Trump’s response to white supremacist violence in Virginia has left Democrats in a quandary. They want to seize the moral high ground, but without getting sucked into a politically risky culture war.

Democrats have denounced Trump for blaming “both sides” for deadly violence in Charlottesville, Virginia.

They’re also at odds with Trump over Confederate monuments. Many Democrats want them removed. Trump says they’re part of the nation’s history and culture.

That leaves a complex task. While addressing race and history in ways that reflect the party’s values, Democrats may risk getting sidetracked from other issues that resonate with voters ahead of the 2018 midterm election.

A Democratic candidate for Florida governor says Confederate memorials have been “weaponized.” But a veteran civil rights leader calls the debate a “distraction.”

TRUMP-AFGHANISTAN

Mattis says a decision is closer on strategy for Afghanistan

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is closer to a decision on a new approach for fighting the 16-year-old war in Afghanistan.

Ahead of a meeting with President Donald Trump at Camp David, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis isn’t giving any hints of what the strategy would look like. The meeting Friday at the presidential retreat in Maryland will include Trump’s national security team.

Mattis says he expects a decision in the very near future.

Months ago the Pentagon settled on a plan to send approximately 3,800 additional troops to help strengthen the Afghan army, which is stuck in what some call a deteriorating stalemate with the Taliban insurgency.

Some in the White House have questioned the wisdom of investing further resources in the longest war in American history.

