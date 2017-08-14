Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 2:20 a.m. EDT

CONFEDERATE MONUMENT PROTEST-THE LATEST

The Latest: Victim’s friend calls her death an act of terror

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — A close friend of the woman who was killed when a car plowed into peaceful protesters in Charlottesville says she cared about people and stood up for equality.

Marissa Blair said Sunday night at a vigil where the crash happened that Heather Heyer’s death was “an act of terror.” She says it’s a hate crime and should be treated as such.

Blair says she was with Heyer when the crash happened. She says the driver “barreled down,” and she could hear the wheels as he accelerated. She says the driver “deserves everything he gets and more.”

Twenty-year-old James Alex Fields Jr. is charged with second-degree murder and other counts in the car crash. He could also face federal charges, depending on the outcome of an FBI investigation.

BC-NEW ARCTIC

Arctic voyage finds global warming impact on ice, animals

VICTORIA STRAIT, Nunavut (AP) — Global warming is opening up the fabled Northwest Passage, a route through Arctic waters that’s closed to ships for most of the year.

The Associated Press traveled through the passage on a Finnish icebreaker that achieved the earliest recorded transit from the Pacific to the Atlantic oceans last month.

Together with Arctic researchers, the AP team documented the impact climate change is having on the environment, communities and animals that live in this remote corner of the world.

The changes are indicative of the effects of rising temperatures on the Arctic as a whole. Scientists predict that a warming Arctic will affect lower latitudes, because of the role it plays for global weather.

An account of their 10,000 kilometer (6,200-mile) journey from Vancouver to Nuuk, Greenland, is published Monday.

SYRIAN REFUGEES-CHASING DROPOUTS

Third of Syrian refugee kids not in school, despite pledges

MANSHIYEH, Jordan (AP) — More than half a million Syrian refugee children of school age — or one-third of the total — are not enrolled in school or informal education in the host countries of Jordan, Lebanon, Turkey, Egypt and Iraq.

They should all have been enrolled by now, under a “no lost generation” pledge made 18 months ago by donor countries and international organizations at a Syria aid conference in London.

At the time, donors promised hundreds of millions of dollars to meet the education target, as part of a shift from emergency aid to longer-term development to cope with the fallout from Syria’s civil war, now in its seventh year.

However, Syria aid has been plagued by persistent funding shortfalls, as donors face competing global crises.

BURKINA FASO-ATTACK

Government: 17 dead in attack on restaurant in Burkina Faso

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso (AP) — Authorities in Burkina Faso say the death toll from an attack by suspected jihadists in the capital has risen to 17.

The figure was released early Monday by Burkina Faso’s communications minister Remi Dandjinou.

Witnesses say that gunmen launched the assault on the Aziz Istanbul restaurant in Ouagadougou late Sunday, with shots heard around 9 p.m.

Several hours later a heavy exchange of gunfire could still be heard, according to an Associated Press reporter at the scene.

Sunday’s attack comes less than two years after Islamic extremists killed 30 people at a downtown restaurant that is popular with foreigners.

FILM-SUMMER BOX OFFICE

In a weak summer at the box office, bright spots abound

NEW YORK (AP) — Movie ticket sales in North America are running 12.4 percent — or roughly $500 million — behind last summer box office, making this one of lowest-grossing summers in years.

The downturn comes at a critical juncture for Hollywood, with constantly swirling fears about the impact of streaming and television. AMC, the largest theater chain in the United States, saw its stock price tank recently partly because of slow sales.

Yet much of the story at the multiplex this summer has been positive. Most of the movies that won strong reviews also performed well at the box office — films like “Wonder Woman,” ”Spider-Man: Homecoming” and “Girls Trip.”

All but three of the No.1 films this summer were certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, including this past weekend’s top film, “Annabelle: Creation.”

TEEN CHOICE AWARDS-THE LATEST

The Latest: Teen Choice Awards winners touch on politics

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Teen Choice Awards, always a bubble of teenage celebration, took time out during Sunday night’s ceremony to consider the world its young audience will inherit.

With the two-hour broadcast coming a day after the violence at a rally of white nationalists in Charlottesville, Virginia, some winners pleaded for teen viewers to do better than their elders.

Zendaya won the award for best summer movie actress and asked young people to be educated and pay attention.

She added that the youth of today will be the presidents and senators of the future.

The music performance-stuffed show broadcast live on Fox from Los Angeles.

NORTH KOREA-GUAM-TOURISM

North Korean tensions aren’t deterring tourists from Guam

HAGATNA, Guam (AP) — The U.S. territory of Guam has been the subject of angry threats exchanged by North Korea and the United States during the past week, but that’s not keeping tourists away from the tropical island.

Won Hyung-jin of the South Korean travel agency Modetour says several customers called with concerns, but they weren’t worried enough to pay cancellation fees for their trips.

Won says travelers have become insensitive to tensions with North Korea.

Guam has a population of 160,000 but attracted 1.5 million visitors last year. One third of Guam’s jobs are in the tourism industry.

President Donald Trump last week warned Pyongyang of “fire and fury like the world has never seen.” The North’s military announced plans to send four intermediate-range missiles over Japan and into waters near Guam.

BC-PENCE-THE LATEST

The Latest: In Colombia, Pence strikes balance on Venezuela

CARTAGENA, Colombia (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence is responding to the violence during a march by white supremacists in Charlottesville, Virginia, saying “these dangerous fringe groups” have no place in American public life.

Pence was asked about the violent clashes this weekend in the Virginia college town as he spoke Sunday during a news conference in Cartagena, Colombia.

Both Republicans and Democrats have criticized President Donald Trump’s initial remarks about the violence in Charlottesville. Trump did not single out any group but blamed “many sides” for the violence.

On Sunday, Pence said, “We have no tolerance for hate and violence, white supremacists or neo-Nazis or the KKK.”

Following his remarks about such fringe groups, Pence added, “We condemn them in the strongest possible terms.”

BC-NORTH-KOREA-NUCLEAR-THE LATEST

The Latest: US seeks ‘effective’ ties with China’s military

WASHINGTON (AP) — The chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff says he’s aiming to further develop a working relationship with his counterpart in China in order to lessen the risk of miscalculation on the Korean Peninsula as tensions rise between the U.S. and North Korea.

Marine Corps Gen. Joseph Dunford is traveling in Asia and is expected to meet with leaders in China, South Korea and Japan.

Dunford says he wants to underscore the United States’ “ironclad commitment” to its alliance with Seoul and Tokyo.

But he says “effective military-to-military” ties with China also are important. Beijing is North Korea’s biggest economic partner and source of aid.

Dunford says he’ll continue building the relationship he has with Gen. Fang Fenghui (FAHNG FENG-wuee), the head of the People’s Liberation Army’s joint staff department.

