Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 9:20 a.m. EDT

North Korea details plan to fire missile salvo toward Guam

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea has announced a detailed plan to launch a salvo of ballistic missiles toward the U.S. Pacific territory of Guam, a major military hub and home to U.S. bombers, a move that if carried out would be its most provocative missile launch to date.

The announcement Thursday warned that the North is preparing a plan to fire four of its Hwasong-12 missiles over Japan and into waters around the tiny island, which hosts 7,000 U.S. military personnel on two main bases and has a population of 160,000.

Japan and South Korea vowed a strong reaction if the North were to go through with the plan.

AP Exclusive: Maggot case gives rare look at neglect probes

ROME, N.Y. (AP) — The case of a severely disabled New York man infested with maggots offers a rare glimpse into the often-secretive probes of abuse and neglect in state-run institutions.

Steven Wenger had maggots around his breathing tube twice in two days last year at a state-run group home in the upstate city of Rome. A state investigation found it was the result of days of neglect.

The case only came to light because The Associated Press obtained a confidential report. In most states, details of such probes in state-regulated institutions for the disabled are almost never made public.

As a result, it’s actually easier to check the health record of a neighborhood restaurant than to find out about lapses in care in state institutions people may be considering for round-the-clock care.

Study: Trump actions trigger health premium hikes for 2018

WASHINGTON (AP) — A study by a nonpartisan group says the Trump administration’s own actions are triggering double-digit premium increases on individual health insurance policies purchased by many consumers.

The analysis out Thursday from the Kaiser Family Foundation finds that mixed signals from President Donald Trump have created uncertainty “far outside the norm,” leading insurers to seek higher premium increases for 2018 than would otherwise have been the case.

Researchers from the Kaiser organization looked at proposed premiums for a benchmark silver plan across major metropolitan areas in 20 states and Washington, D.C.

Overall, they found that 15 of those cities will see increases of 10 percent or more next year.

The highest: a 49 percent jump in Wilmington, Delaware. The only decline: a 5 percent reduction in Providence, Rhode Island.

Free-speech debate swirls as officials block on social media

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — An emerging debate about whether elected officials violate people’s free speech rights by blocking them on social media is spreading across the U.S. as groups sue or warn politicians to stop the practice.

The American Civil Liberties Union this week sued Maine Gov. Paul LePage and sent warning letters to Utah’s congressional delegation. It followed recent lawsuits against the governors of Maryland and Kentucky and President Donald Trump.

Trump’s use of Twitter and allegations he blocks people with dissenting views has raised questions about what elected officials can and cannot do on their social media pages.

Politicians at all levels increasingly embrace social media to discuss government business, sometimes at the expense of traditional town halls or in-person meetings.

Most officials say they’re policing social media to get rid of people who post abusive messages.

Yemen’s civil war turns country into cholera breeding ground

SANAA, Yemen (AP) — Yemen’s raging two-year conflict has turned the country into an incubator for lethal cholera.

Primitive sanitation and water systems put Yemenis at risk of drinking feces-contaminated water. Wells are dirtied by runoff from rainfall on piles of garbage left uncollected for weeks. Farmland is irrigated with broken sewers due to lax oversight and corruption. Medical intervention is delayed due to unpaid government employees and half of the country’s health facilities are out of service.

The cholera outbreak in Haiti has killed more than 9,000 people since 2010, but Yemen has seen the largest outbreak of the disease ever recorded in any country in a single year. The United Nations and international aid organizations say they are shocked at the speed and scale of the outbreak.

Taylor Swift’s mom wanted to keep groping allegation private

DENVER (AP) — Taylor Swift’s mother didn’t call police to report allegations that a radio station DJ groped her daughter before a 2013 concert, and a liaison for the pop star asked the DJ’s boss to keep a photo of the alleged assault confidential.

Wednesday’s testimony highlighted an initial attempt to keep the encounter in Denver out of the spotlight. Yet four years later, Swift and former DJ David Mueller are embroiled in a widely publicized federal court case.

Andrea Swift said she wanted to keep the encounter private because she didn’t want it to define her daughter’s life.

Mueller sued Taylor Swift for at least $3 million, saying she cost him his job and reputation.

Swift countersued, claiming sexual assault. She says she wants to be an example to other assault victims.

Suspended Fox host sues reporter over alleged lewd texts

NEW YORK (AP) — Suspended Fox News host Eric Bolling has sued the reporter who broke the story that he allegedly sent lewd text messages to colleagues.

Bolling filed a $50 million defamation lawsuit Wednesday in New York state Supreme Court against Yashar Ali, a Huffington Post contributing writer. Bolling says Ali damaged his reputation through what the cable news host called the “highly reckless publication” of false and misleading statements about Bolling’s conduct and character.

Bolling was suspended over the weekend pending an internal Fox investigation.

Ali wrote last week that Bolling is accused of sending unsolicited photos of male genitalia to co-workers over several years.

The reporter tweeted that he stands by his story and is not afraid of being sued after having had family members killed or jailed in Iran.

Rally Cat: Feline on field sets up Cardinals’ grand slam

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The Cardinals have a friendly feline to thank for their rally against the Royals.

With the bases loaded and two outs in the sixth on Tuesday night, the game was delayed for a couple minutes when a small, feisty cat sprinted onto the field at Busch Stadium.

On the first pitch after play resumed, Yadier Molina hit a grand slam off Peter Moylan to give the Cardinals an 8-5 lead. The cat was instantly dubbed #RallyCat on Twitter, and St. Louis went on to win.

The cat emerged from near the visitors’ dugout on the third-base side and blitzed into the outfield, the fur on its tail standing on end. Royals center fielder Lorenzo Cain stood, smiling, with a hand on his hip as the cat sprinted past him.

Lucas Hackmann, a member of the Cardinals’ grounds crew, ran out to grab the stray and flinched several times as the animal tried to bite or scratch him.

The Latest: Franklin weakens to tropical storm over Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Franklin has weakened to a tropical storm as it moves farther inland over eastern Mexico.

The storm made landfall early Thursday as a Category 1 hurricane, the first of the Atlantic hurricane season.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Franklin’s maximum sustained winds later decreased to near 70 mph (113 kph) with additional weakening expected. The storm is expected to dissipate late Thursday or early Friday.

Franklin is centered about 75 miles (121 kilometers) south of Tuxpan, Mexico, and is moving a little south of west near 15 mph (24 kph).

The suspect in car attack near Paris is an Algerian national

PARIS (AP) — A police source says the suspect in an attack on soldiers near Paris is a 37-year-old Algerian man who was legally living in France.

The man, Hamou Benlatreche, was known to French police over minor crimes but has never been convicted in court, the officer told The Associated Press Thursday. He spoke anonymously because he was not allowed to speak on an ongoing investigation.

French media, who reported the same name, say the suspect was living in the suburb of Bezons, north of Paris, where police searched a building on Wednesday night.

The suspect rammed his car into a group of soldiers Wednesday, injuring six of them. He was arrested by police following a highway manhunt and was hospitalized with bullet wounds.

