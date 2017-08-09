Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 10:20 a.m. EDT

UNITED STATES-NORTH KOREA-THE LATEST

The Latest: NKorea organizing rally against UN sanctions

WASHINGTON (AP) — North Korean authorities have organized a giant rally Wednesday as a show of support for their rejection of the latest round of U.N. sanctions.

Tens of thousands of people packed Kim Il Sung Square in downtown Pyongyang for the event, which followed a familiar format of speeches from a balcony, with the crowd listening below, standing in organized rows interspersed with placards and slogans.

Kim Ki Nam, member of the Political Bureau and vice chairman of the Central Committee of the Workers’ Party of Korea, told the crowd that “the U.S. and its allies have fabricated a sanctions resolution again, taking over the United Nations while picking on our ICBM test launch.”

BC-US-NORTH-KOREA-GUAM

Guam’s worries grow as tensions rise between US, North Korea

HAGATNA, Guam (AP) — Residents of the tiny Pacific island of Guam say they’re afraid of being caught in the middle of escalating tensions between the U.S. and North Korea after Pyongyang announced it was examining plans for attacking the strategically important U.S. territory.

Though local officials downplayed any threat, some people who live on the island say they can no longer shrug off the idea of being a potential target.

A 37-year-old bus driver said he’s worried about his son and feels like moving off the island.

Guam is used to the threats from North Korea but advances in the country’s nuclear program paired with fiery rhetoric from President Donald Trump has heightened worries of a conflict between the nuclear-armed nations.

Guam became a U.S. territory in 1898 during the Spanish-American War.

FRANCE-SOLDIERS ATTACKED-THE LATEST

The Latest: French prime minister says suspect arrested

PARIS (AP) — France’s prime minister says the “principal suspect” in a car attack on soldiers has been arrested.

Speaking to lawmakers, Edouard Philippe said the man was apprehended on a highway near Boulogne-sur-Mer in northern France, and was driving the car used in Wednesday’s attack, but gave no other details.

Philippe also said that despite a “high threat” against France, the government is sticking to plans to lift a 21-month state of emergency.

He insisted that a new government bill enshrining permanent counterterrorism measures would be enough to replace the state of emergency, imposed after deadly Islamic extremist attacks in November 2015. The bill is currently under parliamentary debate, ahead of an expected end to the state of emergency Nov. 1.

UNITED STATES-AFGHANISTAN

British firm billed US for cars, pay to ‘significant others’

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Pentagon audit found a British company hired to train Afghan intelligence officers billed the U.S. government for more than $50 million in questionable expenses.

Among the disputed payments to New Century Consulting are costs for Porsches, Alfa Romeos and other luxury automobiles and exorbitant salaries paid to “significant others” of the company’s top executives.

Sen. Claire McCaskill summarized the Defense Contract Audit Agency’s major findings in a letter to Defense Secretary Jim Mattis that she’s planning to release Wednesday.

McCaskill’s disclosure comes as two of President Donald Trump’s key advisers push a plan that would have military contractors fight the war in Afghanistan instead of American forces.

New Century Consulting says it’s being portrayed unfairly and maintains the company adheres to federal acquisition rules.

CROSSING TO CANADA

A US back road is route to hope in Canada for many migrants

CHAMPLAIN, N.Y. (AP) — Thousands of migrants are fleeing the United States for Canada via a remote back road in upstate New York.

The Canadians arrest the migrants as soon as they step across the border. But the migrants prefer to take a chance by seeking asylum in Canada rather than risk being deported from the United States.

Canadian police have set up a reception center on their side of the border. It includes tents where migrants are processed before they are turned over to the government agency that handles their applications for refuge.

Officials estimate that 400 people crossed the border at the site on Sunday alone.

Canada said last week it planned to house some migrants in Montreal’s Olympic Stadium. It could hold thousands, but current plans only call for only 450.

KENYA-ELECTIONS

Kenyan opposition leader Odinga alleges fraud

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga says hackers infiltrated the database of the country’s election commission and manipulated the results in what he called an “attack on our democracy.”

Odinga’s allegations of fraud on Wednesday followed the release of election results showing President Uhuru Kenyatta with a wide lead over the opposition leader after votes from the vast majority of polling stations had been counted.

Odinga charged the alleged hackers “created errors” in the election commission’s database and he has described Tuesday’s election as a “fraud.”

Odinga also ran against Kenyatta in the 2013 vote and unsuccessfully challenged the results in court with allegations of vote-tampering. The longtime opposition figure also ran in the 2007 election, which was followed by violence fueled by ethnic divisions that killed more than 1,000 people.

LEMMY THE CROCODILE

Scientists name prehistoric croc after Lemmy from Motorhead

LONDON (AP) — Scientists have named a prehistoric crocodile described as “one of the nastiest sea creatures to have ever inhabited the earth” after late Motorhead frontman and British heavy metal icon Lemmy Kilmister.

London’s Natural History Museum says the fossil of what’s now known as Lemmysuchus obtusidens was dug up in England in the early 20th century but was incorrectly categorized with other sea crocodiles found in the area.

Researchers recently took another look at the specimen and gave it a new classification and a scientific name of its own.

The fossil is housed at the museum. Curator Lorna Steel suggested it be named after Kilmister, who died in 2015. She says in a statement that “we’d like to think that he would have raised a glass to Lemmysuchus.”

OBIT-GLEN CAMPBELL-A LIFE

Glen Campbell said goodbye to his life, career through music

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Glen Campbell is the rare entertainer who got to say goodbye to his life and career in every way he knew how. The country superstar went on a farewell tour, starred in a documentary and recorded an album of his favorite songs before his mind evaporated into Alzheimer’s disease.

Campbell’s family says he died Tuesday morning in Nashville. He was 81.

Campbell won five Grammys, sold more than 45 million records, had 12 gold albums and 75 chart hits, including “Rhinestone Cowboy.” He hosted a TV variety show in the early 1970s and played a Texas ranger opposite John Wayne in the 1969 film “True Grit.”

Campbell was twice nominated for an Oscar, for “True Grit” and again 45 years later for “I’m Not Gonna Miss You,” an original song from the documentary “Glen Campbell… I’ll Be Me.”

BRAVES-CAMARGO INJURY

Braves shortstop Johan Camargo hurt running onto field

ATLANTA (AP) — Rookie shortstop Johan Camargo has been pulled out of the Atlanta Braves’ lineup after appearing to injure his right knee while jogging onto the field before Tuesday night’s game against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Camargo was taking the field when his right knee appeared to lock as he reached down to grab a handful of dirt or touch the chalk on the first-base line. He fell to the ground on the infield grass.

Camargo was unable to put weight on his right leg when leaving the field. He needed assistance from assistant trainer Jim Lovell and third base coach Ron Washington.

Jace Peterson replaced Camargo in the lineup at shortstop. The team had no immediate update on the apparent injury.

Camargo is hitting .292 with three homers and 19 RBIs.

TIGER WOODS-DUI-THE LATEST

The Latest: Tiger Woods to enter diversion program Oct. 25

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida prosecutor says Tiger Woods has pleaded not guilty to driving under the influence and will enter a diversion program later this year.

Palm Beach County Assistant State Attorney Adrienne Ellis said Woods entered the plea Wednesday. The 41-year-old golf superstar will enter a diversion program on Oct. 25.

Woods’ attorney Douglas Duncan had no comment. Woods was not in the courtroom on Wednesday.

Under the plea deal, prosecutors will drop the DUI charge from his arrest in May when he was found asleep in his Mercedes-Benz, apparently under the influence of a prescription painkiller and an anti-insomnia drug. No alcohol was found in his system.

Such plea deals are offered to many first-time DUI offenders in Palm Beach County.

