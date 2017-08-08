Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 p.m. EDT

OBIT-GLEN CAMPBELL

Glen Campbell, superstar entertainer of 1960s and ’70s, dies

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Glen Campbell, the grinning, high-pitched entertainer who had such hits as “Rhinestone Cowboy” and spanned country, pop, television and movies, has died. He was 81.

Campbell’s publicist Sandy Brokaw says the singer died Tuesday morning in Nashville. No cause was immediately given. Campbell announced in June 2011 that he had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease and that it was in its early stages at that time.

Campbell was one of the biggest stars of the late 1960s and 1970s. He sold more than 45 million records, had 12 gold albums and 75 chart hits. He co-starred with John Wayne in the 1969 movie “True Grit” and had a weekly audience of some 50 million people for the “Glen Campbell Goodtime Hour” on CBS from 1969 to 1972.

TAYLOR SWIFT-RADIO HOST-THE LATEST

The Latest: Proceedings end for day in Swift groping case

DENVER (AP) — Proceedings have ended for the day at a civil trial involving a groping claim by Taylor Swift against a former Denver disc jockey.

The adjournment Tuesday came after David Mueller spent much of the day testifying that Swift had falsely accused him of groping her, prompting his firing.

Swift’s lawyer, Douglas Baldridge, got Mueller to concede that various supervisors with KYGO and its parent firm had discussed the possibility of letting him go even before the encounter with Swift at a pre-concert photo opportunity in 2013 in Denver.

In addition, Mueller couldn’t say why he didn’t tell a boss investigating the incident that his direct supervisor allegedly bragged about grabbing Swift that same night — something Mueller testified to earlier in the day.

Mueller also testified that he felt “invisible” after concluding that Swift wasn’t paying him professional respect during the one-minute meeting backstage.

Instead, he said, Swift seemed to be paying attention to his girlfriend.

The trial will resume Wednesday.

KENYA-ELECTIONS-THE LATEST

The Latest: Kenya president leads with 2/3 of votes counted

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta led challenger Raila Odinga by a significant margin in partial election results, Kenya’s election commission said early Wednesday.

The commission’s website showed Kenyatta with just over 55 percent and opposition leader Odinga with nearly 44 percent after votes were counted from more than two-thirds of the 40,833 polling stations. However, the commission did not release information about which constituencies had been counted, so it was unclear whether Kenyatta strongholds or opposition centers, or some combination, had yet to be tallied.

The election commission earlier tweeted that balloting Tuesday concluded “with minimal hitches.”

Authorities hope to avoid the post-election violence of a decade ago when ethnic divisions fueled unrest that killed more than 1,000 people.

SOUTH AFRICA-NO CONFIDENCE VOTE-THE LATEST

The Latest: South Africa’s Zuma happy after surviving vote

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — A jubilant South African President Jacob Zuma has thanked supporters after surviving a no-confidence vote in parliament. He has survived previous attempts but this was the first by secret ballot.

Zuma is attacking what he calls “propaganda through the media that the ANC is no longer supported by the people. They will realize in 2019 when we win in a big number once again.”

Anger over numerous allegations of corruption against Zuma has caused some within the ruling African National Congress to call for the president to step aside. Dozens of ANC members in parliament supported the no-confidence motion.

The ANC is expected to replace him as party leader when it meets in December.

TRAIN SAFETY-SLEEPY DRIVERS

US nixes sleep apnea test plan for truckers, train engineers

U.S. officials are abandoning plans to require sleep apnea screening for train engineers and truck drivers in the latest step of President Donald Trump’s campaign to drastically slash federal regulations.

Safety experts say millions of lives are at risk if commercial drivers are behind the wheel with an undiagnosed disorder that causes daytime drowsiness.

The Federal Railroad Administration and Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration said Friday that they are no longer pursuing the regulation that would require testing for the fatigue-inducing disorder.

Sleep apnea has been blamed for deadly rail crashes in New York City and New Jersey and several highway crashes.

Federal regulators say current safety programs are sufficient and companies can choose to screen their employees.

The National Transportation Safety Board says it’s disappointed by the decision..

NORTH KOREA-NUCLEAR-THE LATEST

The Latest: Australia dubs North Korea reckless, provocative

WASHINGTON (AP) — Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull says North Korea is reckless, provocative, dangerous and a threat to peace.

Turnbull’s comments on Wednesday come after North Korea said it is examining its operational plans for attacking Guam to contain U.S. bases there.

The prime minister said of North Korea’s regime: “Its conduct is illegal, it’s reckless, it’s provocative, it’s dangerous. And it threatens the peace of the region, the peace of the world.”

Turnbull says a conflict with North Korea would be shattering and have “catastrophic consequences.” The prime minister says the global community is united in seeking to impose the maximum economic pressure on North Korea “to bring them to their senses without conflict.”

VENEZUELA-POLITICAL CRISIS-THE LATEST

The Latest: Regional diplomats reject Venezuela’s assembly

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Foreign ministers from 17 Western Hemisphere nations are condemning Venezuela’s new constitutional assembly, saying their governments will refuse to recognize the all-powerful body.

The statement came Tuesday evening after the Venezuelan assembly declared itself superior to all other branches of government.

The top diplomats met in Peru’s capital to discuss Venezuela’s political upheaval. They expressed support for renewed negotiations between the government and opposition, though previous talks have failed.

The ministers represented Mexico, Canada, Argentina and other regional nations. But while many Latin American nations have denouncing embattled Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro’s recent moves to consolidate power, the region has found it tricky to formulate a collective response.

BRITAIN-ITALY-MODEL KIDNAPPED-THE LATEST

The Latest: Kidnap suspect says needed money to treat cancer

LONDON (AP) — The chief suspect in the abduction of a British model has told investigators that he was drawn into the kidnap scheme unwittingly and did it to raise money to treat his leukemia.

According to a police deposition obtained Tuesday by The Associated Press, Lukasz Pawel Herba said he was hired by a group of Romanians to rent properties around Europe to store garments they were selling. He said it paid 500,000 pounds ($650,000).

Herba said he later met the model, Chloe Aylilng, in Paris where he posed as a photographer and she had come for a job, but when he discovered the Romanians intended to kidnap her he backed out.

He said the Romanians later kidnapped her independently, and that he came to aid her after seeing her on a deep-web auction site.

TRAINING FEMALE MARINES

Marines consider putting women in West Coast combat training

WASHINGTON (AP) — Marine officials say the Corps for the first time is eyeing a plan to let women attend combat training in Southern California. If approved by Marine leaders, the change could happen next spring.

It could be the first step in a broader campaign to give male Marines who go through training on the West Coast the chance to work with female colleagues early in their career.

Officials say Marine leaders are also considering allowing women to attend boot camp in San Diego. Currently women attend boot camp and combat training in South Carolina. Men go there or in San Diego.

The proposal was described by officials who spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to discuss the matter publicly.

TRUMP-CLIMATE CHANGE

Draft US report says extreme storms driven by climate change

WASHINGTON (AP) — A draft report produced by 13 federal agencies concludes that the United States is already feeling the impacts of climate change, with a stark increase in the frequency of extreme weather over the last four decades.

The report contradicts public statements by President Donald Trump and members of his Cabinet casting doubt on the consensus of climate scientists that the warming is being primarily driven by man-made carbon emissions and will have serious consequences.

The draft, a copy of which was obtained by The Associated Press, was distributed widely in December for review by scientists. It has not yet been finalized for public release by the Trump administration.

The assessment says global temperatures will continue to rise without steep reductions in the burning of fossil fuels.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.