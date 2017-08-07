Understanding Scarring: How to Achieve Optimal Results After Surgery

For most of us, it’s challenging to find one person we’re acquainted with who doesn’t have some type of scar on their body. Each year, millions of surgeries and traumatic skin lacerations are treated worldwide, and many of these procedures will result in scarring. Scarring can have lasting emotional, physical and social effects. While some scars are minimal and can remind someone of a positive experience they had, like a sporting adventure or vacation, other types of scars may result from injury, traumatic surgery or physical abuse and can have a significant psychological impact. Similarly, in some cases, visible scars can result in feelings of low self-confidence or embarrassment, causing many to avoid wearing certain articles of clothing or to forgo participating in social activities.

Scarring is a part of the body’s natural healing process and occurs when excess collagen is formed to close an incision, cut or laceration. Scar formation can happen following an injury, a surgical procedure or an elective, aesthetic procedure.

As a plastic surgeon, on any given day, I see patients who are considering changing or improving aspects of their appearance. A recently published study revealed that nearly a quarter of Americans are interested in undergoing cosmetic surgery. And studies also show that nearly 10 percent of Americans have already had some type of cosmetic surgery.

We live in a world where we are often judged on our appearance, and everyone who steps into my office has a different perspective on what they want to change and why they want to change it. But regardless of the requested procedure, all of my patients want a great outcome with minimal scarring — in other words, they want to achieve their desired results without looking like they’ve had surgery.

Some of the most common requests I receive focus on removing excess or unwanted fat from the body. For a majority of these concerns, I perform liposuction, which is designed to remove fat and reshape parts of the body. Other popular procedures I perform are designed to reshape, augment or enhance parts of the body, like abdominoplasties (“tummy tucks”), breast augmentations or buttock enhancements. Although the list of additional procedures I perform is lengthy, the one thing that all of the procedures have in common is that they require one or more incisions, and all have the potential to result in scarring.

In my practice, most patients I see are hesitant about having surgery because of the potential scars that may result following the procedure. I believe that the closure of surgical incisions is one of the most important steps to reduce the appearance of scars. But in addition to the technical aspects of a meticulous closure, the post-operative scar management process significantly affects the appearance of scars, as well.

During my initial consultation with each patient, I do a thorough medical history and physical to understand any details about their health that may affect their results or the way that they heal.

Depending on what procedure they ultimately decide to undergo, I make sure all of my patients start a scar treatment regimen following surgery to ensure the best possible outcome. Embrace Active Scar Defense is a scar therapy system that I recommend to all my patients because it’s the only Food and Drug Administration-cleared scar therapy system clinically proven to offload the tension around an incision by gently holding it together to prevent the formation of excess collagen. The tension involved in the body’s natural healing process is the primary cause of raised, visible scars. The most effective way to prevent scar formation is to reduce this tension immediately after an incision is closed. Treating scars within six months of an injury or a procedure presents the best opportunity to prevent scarring.

Embrace is a clear silicone dressing that reduces the tension, or pull, on the incision, plus stabilizes and protects the scar from movement that may result from clothing irritation or general activity. The occlusive and moisturizing effects of silicone can also reduce the discoloration and the texture of scars. When incisions are properly treated with a meticulous closure and proper post-operative scar treatment, they are usually thinner, smoother and less visible. Embrace is applied just once every 10 days. It can be worn during everyday activities, like showering or exercise, and it’s comfortable and discreet — something my patients appreciate as they’re trying to heal. This product is also appropriate for injuries or other types of surgery and can be used on all skin types and people of all ages, even children.

Plastic surgery, like any surgery or major injury one may experience, is serious, and thoughtful time and consideration should be taken to identify the right surgeon. For example, your plastic surgeon should be board certified in plastic surgery specifically. And although surgery can correct or improve many things, it’s important to realize that sometimes there’s scarring or damage that cannot easily be repaired. As a woman and a mom, I understand how the body changes after childbirth or with age. I also recognize that every patient is different, and I take special care in understanding the concerns of each patient so he or she feels comfortable in my care. I prioritize obtaining the best possible results for each patient.

If you’re considering surgery, it’s important to do your homework to ensure you’re selecting a qualified doctor and that you talk to him or her about details related to everything from pre-operative to post-operative care that may affect your outcome. Post-operative self-care is also an important way to improve the healing process and achieve optimal results, including: following a healthy diet that incorporates foods rich in antioxidants to promote healing, obtaining proper rest and leveraging friends and families for support.

