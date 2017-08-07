501.5
The Best Hospitals 2017-18 Honor Roll

By U.S. News & World Report | @usnews August 7, 2017 8:00 pm 08/07/2017 08:00pm
Just 20 hospitals out of nearly 5,000 evaluated for the 2017-18 U.S. News Best Hospitals rankings and ratings made the Honor Roll.

Hospitals were awarded Honor Roll points if they ranked in one or more of the 16 specialties that U.S. News evaluates — more points for higher rankings — and if they were rated “high performing” in one or more of the nine procedures and conditions. The 20 hospitals with the highest point totals define the Honor Roll. Here are the hospitals, working up from No. 20.

20. Mayo Clinic Phoenix

Where: Phoenix
Honor Roll points: 186
Last year’s Honor Roll rank: not ranked

See all of this hospital’s rankings and ratings.

19. NYU Langone Medical Center

Where: New York
Honor Roll points: 194
Last year’s Honor Roll rank: 10th

See all of this hospital’s rankings and ratings.

18. Mount Sinai Hospital

Where: New York
Honor Roll points: 196
Last year’s Honor Roll rank: 15th

See all of this hospital’s rankings and ratings.

17. Duke University Hospital

Where: Durham, North Carolina
Honor Roll points: 199
Last year’s Honor Roll rank: 16th

See all of this hospital’s rankings and ratings.

16. Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals

Where: Philadelphia
Honor Roll points: 202
Last year’s Honor Roll rank: not ranked

See all of this hospital’s rankings and ratings.

15. University of Colorado Hospital

Where: Aurora, Colorado
Honor Roll points: 204
Last year’s Honor Roll rank: 20th

See all of this hospital’s rankings and ratings.

14. UPMC Presbyterian Shadyside

Where: Pittsburgh
Honor Roll points: 218
Last year’s Honor Roll rank: 12th

See all of this hospital’s rankings and ratings.

13. Northwestern Memorial Hospital

Where: Chicago
Honor Roll points: 228
Last year’s Honor Roll rank: 8th

See all of this hospital’s rankings and ratings.

12. Barnes-Jewish Hospital

Where: St. Louis
Honor Roll points: 236
Last year’s Honor Roll rank: 11th

See all of this hospital’s rankings and ratings.

11. Cedars-Sinai Medical Center

Where: Los Angeles
Honor Roll points: 239
Last year’s Honor Roll rank: 17th

See all of this hospital’s rankings and ratings.

10. Hospitals of the University of Pennsylvania-Penn Presbyterian

Where: Philadelphia
Honor Roll points: 244
Last year’s Honor Roll rank: 9th

See all of this hospital’s rankings and ratings.

9. Stanford Health Care-Stanford Hospital

Where: Stanford, California
Honor Roll points: 251
Last year’s Honor Roll rank: 14th

See all of this hospital’s rankings and ratings.

8. New York-Presbyterian Hospital

Where: New York
Honor Roll points: 267
Last year’s Honor Roll rank: 6th

See all of this hospital’s rankings and ratings.

7. Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center

Where: Los Angeles
Honor Roll points: 292
Last year’s Honor Roll rank: 5th

See all of this hospital’s rankings and ratings.

6. University of Michigan Hospital and Health Centers

Where: Ann Arbor
Honor Roll points: 294
Last year’s Honor Roll rank: 18th

See all of this hospital’s rankings and ratings.

5. UCSF Medical Center

Where: San Francisco
Honor Roll points: 303
Last year’s Honor Roll rank: 7th

See all of this hospital’s rankings and ratings.

4. Massachusetts General Hospital

Where: Boston
Honor Roll points: 358
Last year’s Honor Roll rank: 3rd

See all of this hospital’s rankings and ratings.

3. Johns Hopkins Hospital

Where: Baltimore
Honor Roll points: 363
Last year’s Honor Roll rank: 4th

See all of this hospital’s rankings and ratings.

2. Cleveland Clinic

Where: Cleveland
Honor Roll points: 365
Last year’s Honor Roll rank: 2nd

See all of this hospital’s rankings and ratings.

1. Mayo Clinic

Where: Rochester, Minnesota
Honor Roll points: 415
Last year’s Honor Roll rank: 1st

See all of this hospital’s rankings and ratings.

The Best Hospitals 2017-18 Honor Roll originally appeared on usnews.com

Correction 07/21/15: A previous version of this slideshow misidentified Stanford Health Care-Stanford Hospital.

Correction 07/22/15: A previous version of this slideshow incorrectly ranked a specialty for UCSF Medical Center.

