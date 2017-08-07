The Best Hospitals 2017-18 Honor Roll

Honor Roll Photo Tour

Just 20 hospitals out of nearly 5,000 evaluated for the 2017-18 U.S. News Best Hospitals rankings and ratings made the Honor Roll.

Hospitals were awarded Honor Roll points if they ranked in one or more of the 16 specialties that U.S. News evaluates — more points for higher rankings — and if they were rated “high performing” in one or more of the nine procedures and conditions. The 20 hospitals with the highest point totals define the Honor Roll. Here are the hospitals, working up from No. 20.

20. Mayo Clinic Phoenix

Where: Phoenix

Honor Roll points: 186

Last year’s Honor Roll rank: not ranked

19. NYU Langone Medical Center

Where: New York

Honor Roll points: 194

Last year’s Honor Roll rank: 10th

18. Mount Sinai Hospital

Where: New York

Honor Roll points: 196

Last year’s Honor Roll rank: 15th

17. Duke University Hospital

Where: Durham, North Carolina

Honor Roll points: 199

Last year’s Honor Roll rank: 16th

16. Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals

Where: Philadelphia

Honor Roll points: 202

Last year’s Honor Roll rank: not ranked

15. University of Colorado Hospital

Where: Aurora, Colorado

Honor Roll points: 204

Last year’s Honor Roll rank: 20th

14. UPMC Presbyterian Shadyside

Where: Pittsburgh

Honor Roll points: 218

Last year’s Honor Roll rank: 12th

13. Northwestern Memorial Hospital

Where: Chicago

Honor Roll points: 228

Last year’s Honor Roll rank: 8th

12. Barnes-Jewish Hospital

Where: St. Louis

Honor Roll points: 236

Last year’s Honor Roll rank: 11th

11. Cedars-Sinai Medical Center

Where: Los Angeles

Honor Roll points: 239

Last year’s Honor Roll rank: 17th

10. Hospitals of the University of Pennsylvania-Penn Presbyterian

Where: Philadelphia

Honor Roll points: 244

Last year’s Honor Roll rank: 9th

9. Stanford Health Care-Stanford Hospital

Where: Stanford, California

Honor Roll points: 251

Last year’s Honor Roll rank: 14th

8. New York-Presbyterian Hospital

Where: New York

Honor Roll points: 267

Last year’s Honor Roll rank: 6th

7. Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center

Where: Los Angeles

Honor Roll points: 292

Last year’s Honor Roll rank: 5th

6. University of Michigan Hospital and Health Centers

Where: Ann Arbor

Honor Roll points: 294

Last year’s Honor Roll rank: 18th

5. UCSF Medical Center

Where: San Francisco

Honor Roll points: 303

Last year’s Honor Roll rank: 7th

4. Massachusetts General Hospital

Where: Boston

Honor Roll points: 358

Last year’s Honor Roll rank: 3rd

3. Johns Hopkins Hospital

Where: Baltimore

Honor Roll points: 363

Last year’s Honor Roll rank: 4th

2. Cleveland Clinic

Where: Cleveland

Honor Roll points: 365

Last year’s Honor Roll rank: 2nd

1. Mayo Clinic

Where: Rochester, Minnesota

Honor Roll points: 415

Last year’s Honor Roll rank: 1st

