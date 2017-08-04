501.5
Smoke wafts outside Grand Central Terminal after street fire

By The Associated Press August 4, 2017 1:11 pm 08/04/2017 01:11pm
NEW YORK (AP) — Smoke is wafting outside Grand Central Terminal after a fire that apparently began in equipment on the street.

The Fire Department of New York says it appears the fire started in a portable compressor at around 11:30 a.m. Friday on an elevated street next to the terminal.

No injuries were reported.

Online video shows firefighters putting out orange flames as gray smoke rose over their heads.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority says the smoke did not get inside the landmark building.

