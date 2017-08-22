501.5
Powerball Jackpot-Top 10 largest US Jackpots

By The Associated Press August 22, 2017 3:26 pm 08/22/2017 03:26pm
A customer shows her purchased Powerball tickets for Wednesday's drawing, Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017, in Hialeah, Fla. The winner could take the $700 million annuity option (paid out over 29 years) or the $443.3 million cash prize, minus state and federal taxes. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz)

An estimated jackpot of $700 million is up for grabs in the Powerball lottery draw on Wednesday night — potentially the second-largest lottery payout in the nation. Here is a look at the 10 largest U.S. jackpots so far and the states where the winning tickets were sold:

1. $1.6 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016 (three tickets, from California, Florida, Tennessee)

2. $656 million, Mega Millions, March 30, 2012 (three tickets, from Kansas, Illinois and Maryland)

3. $648 million, Mega Millions, Dec. 17, 2013 (two tickets, from California and Georgia)

4. $590.5 million, Powerball, May 18, 2013 (one ticket, from Florida)

5. $587.5 million, Powerball, Nov. 28, 2012 (two tickets, from Arizona and Missouri)

6. $564.1 million, Powerball, Feb. 11, 2015 (three tickets, from North Carolina, Puerto Rico and Texas)

7. $536 million, Mega Millions, July 8, 2016 (one ticket, from Indiana)

8. $487 million, Powerball, July 30, 2016 (one ticket, from New Hampshire)

9. $448.4 million, Powerball, Aug. 7, 2013 (three tickets, one from Minnesota and two from New Jersey)

10. $447.8 million, Powerball, June 10, 2017, (one ticket, from California)

Sources: AP archives, www.megamillions.com and www.powerball.com

