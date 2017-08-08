Man accused of killing neighbor after long-running feud

WEST GOSHEN, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a Pennsylvania man who had a long-running dispute with his neighbor killed him when the neighbor shined a light in the man’s eyes.

West Goshen police say Clayton P. Carter shot his next-door neighbor in the head and then stood over his body and fired another round into his head early Tuesday.

Carter has been charged with murder. He told police the neighbor had threatened him with a knife. His lawyer says he feels he was justified in the shooting.

Police say they resolved an argument between the men just hours before the fatal shooting.

Officials say Carter had a long-standing feud with the neighbor and previously pulled a gun on him. They say Carter also had disputes with other neighbors.

