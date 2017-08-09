Balanced Fund 11113.01 – .02 – .07 + 8.51
Corporate A-Rated Debt 1956.80 – .10 – .26 + 4.34
Emerging Markets 329.03 – .62 – .09 + 25.26
Equity Income Fund 10721.20 – .06 – .27 + 7.75
GNMA 716.23 + .08 – .04 + 1.20
General Municipal Debt 1289.29 + .10 + .23 + 4.62
Gold Fund 255.37 + 1.44 – .82 + 7.15
High Current Yield 2080.27 – .39 – .53 + 5.58
High Yield Municipal 591.82 + .06 + .26 + 5.90
International Fund 1799.50 – .45 – .44 + 19.02
Science and Technology Fund 2130.55 – .24 + .19 + 23.71
Short Investment Grade 351.96 + .03 + .04 + 1.55
Short Municipal 182.61 + .02 + .11 + 1.56
US Government 642.11 + .10 + .06 + 1.95
