By The Associated Press August 2, 2017 6:49 pm 08/02/2017 06:49pm
Balanced Fund 11133.61 + .09 + .17 + 8.71

Corporate A-Rated Debt 1957.86 – .25 + .18 + 4.39

Emerging Markets 329.29 + .17 + .42 + 25.36

Equity Income Fund 10751.02 + .02 + .35 + 8.05

GNMA 716.47 – .04 + .21 + 1.24

General Municipal Debt 1286.40 + .04 + .07 + 4.38

Gold Fund 256.94 – .77 – 1.54 + 7.81

High Current Yield 2090.38 – .05 + .07 + 6.09

High Yield Municipal 590.21 + .02 – .07 + 5.61

International Fund 1807.74 + .02 + .57 + 19.56

Science and Technology Fund 2126.41 – .47 – 1.69 + 23.46

Short Investment Grade 351.83 – .03 + .06 + 1.51

Short Municipal 182.40 + .01 + .04 + 1.45

US Government 641.99 + .02 + .25 + 1.93

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Latest News
