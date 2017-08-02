Balanced Fund 11133.61 + .09 + .17 + 8.71
Corporate A-Rated Debt 1957.86 – .25 + .18 + 4.39
Emerging Markets 329.29 + .17 + .42 + 25.36
Equity Income Fund 10751.02 + .02 + .35 + 8.05
GNMA 716.47 – .04 + .21 + 1.24
General Municipal Debt 1286.40 + .04 + .07 + 4.38
Gold Fund 256.94 – .77 – 1.54 + 7.81
High Current Yield 2090.38 – .05 + .07 + 6.09
High Yield Municipal 590.21 + .02 – .07 + 5.61
International Fund 1807.74 + .02 + .57 + 19.56
Science and Technology Fund 2126.41 – .47 – 1.69 + 23.46
Short Investment Grade 351.83 – .03 + .06 + 1.51
Short Municipal 182.40 + .01 + .04 + 1.45
US Government 641.99 + .02 + .25 + 1.93
