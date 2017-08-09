How to Get Around Safely and Cheaply When Traveling

Traveling to a new place can be an exciting adventure, whether it’s a few states away or across international waters. When you arrive at your destination, the best way to keep your spending under budget and your trip safe and stress-free is to have a plan for getting around. A little planning ahead of time can take care of many issues that arise. Follow these steps for a successful and affordable trip.

[See: 12 Frugal Ways to Save on Vacation.]

Get your finances in order. Before you depart, think about how you will spend your money while traveling. No matter where you’re headed, it’s a good idea to notify your credit card companies before you travel. You’ll avoid the banks shutting off your cards on the suspicion of fraudulent activity. It only takes a few minutes to call and let them know your travel dates and destinations. Some companies allow you to do this online when logged into your account.

While you are in touch with your banking institutions, brush up on your checking account’s rules for ATM fees. Some banks will reimburse you for all ATM fees, including international ones. Others won’t reimburse you and might even charge you their own fee for using a different bank’s ATM. If you are traveling internationally, find out whether your credit cards tack on any foreign transaction fees.

Knowing which credit and debit cards to use on your trip ahead of time, and how to get cash without fees, will protect you from surprise charges.

[See: How to Live on $13,000 a Year.]

Cheap connections. Another consideration for international travelers is how to connect to the internet for maps and directions, searching the local area, locating nearby restaurants and more. If you are staying in a hotel with WiFi, you can load maps on your phone and tablet and take screenshots of the surrounding roads to reference the next day. This works best if you are getting around on foot.

If you’re driving to your next destination, many rental cars now offer WiFi hotspots in your car for an additional cost. Depending on how often you need an internet connection, this is a smart add-on and far cheaper than international data roaming charges. Of course, picking up printed maps wherever you are traveling won’t cost much and will be crucial when technology is unreliable.

Deals on planes, trains and cars. If you need transportation to your hotel from the airport, try to make arrangements before your trip. In high tourism areas, transport companies will pounce on weary travelers right after they get off the plane, looking to sign them up for a shuttle or car service that is much pricier than necessary. If you arrange a service ahead of time, you should have your voucher printed and ready upon arrival.

Before you book any travel during your trip, even a short train trip or a weekend car rental, look online and compare rates. You probably spent a lot of time searching for inexpensive plane tickets to get to your destination, so don’t spend more than you have to once you get there. Google Flights is a helpful tool to compare rates for different days and airlines. When booking a car rental, first compare rates on a travel booking tool such as Priceline or Expedia for the best possible price, and then check your favorite coupon website for a promo code.

[See: 10 Fun, Frugal Ways to Spend Your Free Time.]

Stay safe. If you’re visiting a new city, you may be able to get around with a public transportation system, which is often the least expensive method of transit. Get hold of a map ahead of time and figure out your route before you get to the station to avoid getting lost and spending more than necessary. Another way to travel around cities is through ridesharing services and cabs. Before your trip, do your research on the most reliable and safe method of transit in your destination city.

One precaution to take when traveling overseas or in a new place is to stay in touch with your hotel or hosts. Let them know when you plan to arrive and when you are likely to return if you head out to explore for the day. Grab a few business cards from your hotel with all its contact information in case you get lost or need to communicate with a driver who speaks a different language.

Take a few precautions and a couple of hours to prepare ahead of time, and your travel will be less expensive, less stressful and a lot more fun.

More from U.S. News

10 Offbeat Ways to Earn Extra Money

10 Money Mistakes New Grads Make

8 Easy Ways to Organize Your Financial Life

How to Get Around Safely and Cheaply When Traveling originally appeared on usnews.com