BC-150-actives-n

By The Associated Press August 30, 2017 12:19 pm 08/30/2017 12:19pm
NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for
NYSE listed most active stocks:
SalesHighLowLastChg
AKSteel 135706 5.83 5.47 5.81+.31
AT&TInc 1.96 44901 37.82 37.64 37.68—.17
AlcoaCp 24623 44.10 43.16 43.74+.74
Alibaba 79081 170.90 169.15 170.60+3.19
AllisonTrn .60 21088 35.27 33.37 34.13—1.51
AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
26800 10.89 10.78 10.88+.01
Ambev .06e 68029 6.26 6.18 6.21—.02
Annaly 1.20a 17993 12.37 12.27 12.32—.03
AnteroRes 1 26439 19.47 19.10 19.45+.04
ArcelorMrs 25023 26.76 26.27 26.75+.36
AtwoodOcn .30m 41732 7.18 6.79 6.95—.22
Avon 17055 2.55 2.50 2.51—.04
BcoBrads .37e 19818 10.67 10.54 10.57—.11
BkofAm .48f x225093 23.87 23.56 23.85+.39
BiPVxSTrs 107643 48.21 47.37 47.69—.19
BarrickG .12 51933 18.04 17.65 17.83+.01
BestBuy 1.36 82815 55.40 53.45 54.26—.77
BlockHR .96 40393 27.74 26.56 26.84—2.39
Calpine 68570 14.76 14.60 14.62+.08
CampSp 1.40 19993 51.00 50.57 50.60—.21
Cemex .29t 66499 9.49 9.17 9.46+.30
CntryLink 2.16 49949 20.70 20.36 20.61—.03
ChesEng 101748 3.65 3.56 3.65+.01
ChicB&I .28 33992 13.30 11.68 13.18+1.28
Chicos .33 36064 7.68 6.96 7.64—.20
CienaCorp 30860 24.78 24.30 24.44+.57
CgpVelLCrd 49612 12.90 12.18 12.80+.17
Citigroup 1.28 37889 68.36 67.69 68.20+.72
ClevCliffs 76740 8.62 8.13 8.62+.49
CocaCola 1.48 24165 45.46 45.29 45.43—.02
ColNrthSn 17294 12.96 12.77 12.91+.14
ConocoPhil 1.06 20110 43.15 42.42 43.12+.27
Coty .50 x26703 16.56 16.05 16.47+.09
CSVLgNGrs 37779 11.90 11.62 11.87—.27
DeltaAir 1.22 18175 46.74 46.10 46.70+.08
DxGBullrs 24893 38.46 37.30 37.81—.79
DrGMBllrs 43784 21.40 20.61 20.86—.60
DirDGlBrrs 34881 22.82 22.13 22.50+.37
DxSCBearrs 22047 17.35 16.99 17.07—.18
DxBiotBear 29106 5.82 5.54 5.57—.22
Disney 1.56 26956 103.45 102.48 102.84+.27
Dycom 37036 78.50 73.95 75.34—6.76
EldorGldg .02e 20787 2.05 1.97 2.01—.02
EliLilly 2.08 26533 80.77 78.75 80.38+1.83
EnCanag .06 39804 9.02 8.79 9.01+.06
ENSCO .04 102357 4.62 4.36 4.47—.13
ExxonMbl 3.08 26408 76.45 76.12 76.41—.05
FMajSilvg 18902 6.80 6.60 6.66—.19
Fitbitn 24658 6.01 5.81 6.00+.07
FordM .60a 57498 10.87 10.77 10.85+.01
FrptMcM 76744 15.17 14.86 14.96—.25
GenElec .96 137930 24.49 24.15 24.23—.21
GenMotors 1.52 24285 35.65 35.41 35.56+.04
GlaxoSKln 2.89e 17107 39.80 39.61 39.63+.31
Goldcrpg .24 20957 13.56 13.35 13.37—.22
HPInc .53 25134 19.25 19.06 19.11—.10
HertzGl 27559 19.46 18.70 19.41+.49
HPEntn .26 26426 17.88 17.78 17.84—.08
HostHotls .80a 21491 17.84 17.60 17.82+.14
IAMGldg 24815 6.47 6.35 6.45+.04
ING .14e 19635 17.69 17.61 17.68—.08
iShGold 44372 12.60 12.56 12.59+.01
iShBrazil 1.03e 58694 40.10 39.78 39.93—.21
iShSilver 17387 16.50 16.42 16.46+.04
iShChinaLC .76e 37912 44.32 44.19 44.23—.05
iShEMkts .84e 162659 44.73 44.60 44.69
iSh20yrT 3.05
21028 127.74 127.35 127.68+.03
iSEafe 1.70e 46677 66.44 66.29 66.39—.09
iShiBxHYB 5.09 42341 88.28 88.14 88.26+.14
iShR2K 1.77e 60363 138.18 137.25 137.98+.49
iShCorEM 1.09e 19616 53.86 53.72 53.83+.07
ItauUnibH .32e 24925 12.90 12.79 12.86—.08
JPMorgCh 2.24f 29526 91.74 91.19 91.52+.42
KKR 1.31e 22818 18.97 18.44 18.95+.51
Kemet 17165 23.39 21.75 23.27+1.54
Keycorp .38 28104 17.39 17.22 17.36+.11
KindMorg .50 20870 19.10 18.92 19.10+.08
Kinrossg 58237 4.42 4.35 4.40—.01
Kroger s .50f 35939 22.07 21.57 22.00+.19
Lowes 1.64f 21092 74.19 73.41 74.14+.69
MGM Rsts .44 17835 32.08 31.53 31.65—.40
Macys 1.51 18364 21.05 20.77 20.92—.02
MarathnO .20 46407 10.92 10.64 10.91+.03
Merck 1.88 17760 63.17 62.92 62.92—.20
MetLife 1.60 19092 47.17 46.63 46.99+.26
MobileTele .53e 20122 9.68 9.39 9.67+.31
MorgStan 1f 19859 45.88 45.43 45.68+.33
Nabors .24 22252 6.60 6.41 6.54—.08
NikeB s .84 27392 52.96 52.25 52.55—.19
NobleCorp .08 24274 3.46 3.31 3.38—.07
NokiaCp .17e 39983 6.19 6.14 6.15—.05
Novartis 2.75e 19544 83.00 82.61 82.77—.85
OasisPet 33203 7.05 6.69 7.04+.09
Oracle .76f 18916 49.60 49.36 49.55+.10
Penney 28063 3.87 3.80 3.86+.02
PetrbrsA 30007 8.74 8.58 8.63—.08
Petrobras 56705 9.04 8.87 8.92—.13
Pfizer 1.28 40247 33.48 33.27 33.28—.22
PUVixSTrs 73646 31.56 30.50 30.89—.30
PrUCruders 31510 15.07 14.57 15.01+.17
ProShtVxs 23630 78.41 77.07 77.92+.31
RangeRs .08 21154 17.47 17.00 17.47+.07
RegionsFn .36 27481 14.27 14.15 14.23+.07
RiteAid 71514 2.37 2.30 2.32—.02
RoyDShllA 3.76 25022 55.39 55.06 55.34—.11
SMEnergy .10 17652 12.83 12.29 12.82—.02
SpdrGold 32243 124.62 124.16 124.44+.02
S&P500ETF 4.13e
184537 245.59 244.62 245.45+.60
SpdrLehHY 2.30 22426 37.15 37.09 37.14+.05
SpdrOGEx .73e 30573 29.76 29.14 29.75+.21
ScorpioTk .04 39578 4.18 4.00 4.14+.15
SibanyeG .40e 20449 6.43 6.21 6.41—.29
SnapIncAn 113289 15.00 14.76 14.89—.10
SwstnEngy 37472 5.43 5.30 5.40—.04
SpiritRltC .72 20822 8.45 8.31 8.44+.08
Sprint 19007 8.30 8.19 8.24—.03
Squaren 17793 25.58 25.18 25.56+.52
SPEngy 2.04e 42450 62.82 62.22 62.82+.18
SPDRFncl .46e
154733 24.73 24.59 24.70+.13
SPInds 1.12e 20757 68.06 67.86 68.02+.07
SPTech .78e 30640 58.25 57.99 58.21+.15
SPUtil 1.55e 20621 55.14 54.92 55.03—.09
TALEducs 19657 30.35 29.11 29.91+.65
TenetHlth 22445 17.60 17.02 17.18—.44
TevaPhrm 1.36e 78050 15.91 15.32 15.33—.44
Transocn 51682 8.20 8.00 8.16—.07
TurqHillRs 18082 3.37 3.29 3.36+.04
Twitter 25787 17.04 16.80 16.81—.12
USG 32632 30.60 29.27 30.12+1.72
USNGas 17047 6.55 6.49 6.54—.06
USOilFd 102991 9.54 9.36 9.51+.05
USSteel .20 78079 26.99 25.70 26.95+.99
UtdTech 2.80f
20024 119.86 118.31 118.67—.03
ValeSA .29e 89757 10.91 10.74 10.83—.03
ValeSApf .29e 18933 10.06 9.91 9.99—.02
ValeantPh 86512 13.25 12.96 13.12—.12
VanEGold .12e 113935 24.40 24.15 24.27—.16
VnEkRus .64e 29230 21.04 20.80 21.02+.29
VanEJrGld 36840 35.40 34.96 35.10—.32
VangEmg 1.10e 25271 44.15 44.03 44.12+.02
VangFTSE 1.10e
23493 42.20 42.11 42.18—.04
VerizonCm 2.31 33616 48.37 48.10 48.26—.25
Vipshop 41941 9.29 9.10 9.25+.21
Visa s .66 19009 104.00 103.52 103.68—.09
WPXEngy 18258 9.82 9.54 9.82+.08
WalMart 2.04 20207 79.10 78.53 78.72—.05
WeathfIntl 47158 3.92 3.81 3.84—.11
WellsFargo 1.52 39806 51.74 51.33 51.50+.08
WhitingPet 60801 4.38 4.23 4.38+.02
Yamanag .02 37905 2.87 2.80 2.83—.07
