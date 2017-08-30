BC-150-actives-n

|NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AKSteel
|135706
|5.83
|5.47
|5.81+.31
|AT&TInc 1.96
|44901
|37.82
|37.64
|37.68—.17
|AlcoaCp
|24623
|44.10
|43.16
|43.74+.74
|Alibaba
|79081
|170.90
|169.15
|170.60+3.19
|AllisonTrn .60
|21088
|35.27
|33.37
|34.13—1.51
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|
|26800
|10.89
|10.78
|10.88+.01
|Ambev .06e
|68029
|6.26
|6.18
|6.21—.02
|Annaly 1.20a
|17993
|12.37
|12.27
|12.32—.03
|AnteroRes 1
|26439
|19.47
|19.10
|19.45+.04
|ArcelorMrs
|25023
|26.76
|26.27
|26.75+.36
|AtwoodOcn .30m
|41732
|7.18
|6.79
|6.95—.22
|Avon
|17055
|2.55
|2.50
|2.51—.04
|BcoBrads .37e
|19818
|10.67
|10.54
|10.57—.11
|BkofAm .48f
|x225093
|23.87
|23.56
|23.85+.39
|BiPVxSTrs
|107643
|48.21
|47.37
|47.69—.19
|BarrickG .12
|51933
|18.04
|17.65
|17.83+.01
|BestBuy 1.36
|82815
|55.40
|53.45
|54.26—.77
|BlockHR .96
|40393
|27.74
|26.56
|26.84—2.39
|Calpine
|68570
|14.76
|14.60
|14.62+.08
|CampSp 1.40
|19993
|51.00
|50.57
|50.60—.21
|Cemex .29t
|66499
|9.49
|9.17
|9.46+.30
|CntryLink 2.16
|49949
|20.70
|20.36
|20.61—.03
|ChesEng
|101748
|3.65
|3.56
|3.65+.01
|ChicB&I .28
|33992
|13.30
|11.68
|13.18+1.28
|Chicos .33
|36064
|7.68
|6.96
|7.64—.20
|CienaCorp
|30860
|24.78
|24.30
|24.44+.57
|CgpVelLCrd
|49612
|12.90
|12.18
|12.80+.17
|Citigroup 1.28
|37889
|68.36
|67.69
|68.20+.72
|ClevCliffs
|76740
|8.62
|8.13
|8.62+.49
|CocaCola 1.48
|24165
|45.46
|45.29
|45.43—.02
|ColNrthSn
|17294
|12.96
|12.77
|12.91+.14
|ConocoPhil 1.06
|20110
|43.15
|42.42
|43.12+.27
|Coty .50
|x26703
|16.56
|16.05
|16.47+.09
|CSVLgNGrs
|37779
|11.90
|11.62
|11.87—.27
|DeltaAir 1.22
|18175
|46.74
|46.10
|46.70+.08
|DxGBullrs
|24893
|38.46
|37.30
|37.81—.79
|DrGMBllrs
|43784
|21.40
|20.61
|20.86—.60
|DirDGlBrrs
|34881
|22.82
|22.13
|22.50+.37
|DxSCBearrs
|22047
|17.35
|16.99
|17.07—.18
|DxBiotBear
|29106
|5.82
|5.54
|5.57—.22
|Disney 1.56
|26956
|103.45
|102.48
|102.84+.27
|Dycom
|37036
|78.50
|73.95
|75.34—6.76
|EldorGldg .02e
|20787
|2.05
|1.97
|2.01—.02
|EliLilly 2.08
|26533
|80.77
|78.75
|80.38+1.83
|EnCanag .06
|39804
|9.02
|8.79
|9.01+.06
|ENSCO .04
|102357
|4.62
|4.36
|4.47—.13
|ExxonMbl 3.08
|26408
|76.45
|76.12
|76.41—.05
|FMajSilvg
|18902
|6.80
|6.60
|6.66—.19
|Fitbitn
|24658
|6.01
|5.81
|6.00+.07
|FordM .60a
|57498
|10.87
|10.77
|10.85+.01
|FrptMcM
|76744
|15.17
|14.86
|14.96—.25
|GenElec .96
|137930
|24.49
|24.15
|24.23—.21
|GenMotors 1.52
|24285
|35.65
|35.41
|35.56+.04
|GlaxoSKln 2.89e
|17107
|39.80
|39.61
|39.63+.31
|Goldcrpg .24
|20957
|13.56
|13.35
|13.37—.22
|HPInc .53
|25134
|19.25
|19.06
|19.11—.10
|HertzGl
|27559
|19.46
|18.70
|19.41+.49
|HPEntn .26
|26426
|17.88
|17.78
|17.84—.08
|HostHotls .80a
|21491
|17.84
|17.60
|17.82+.14
|IAMGldg
|24815
|6.47
|6.35
|6.45+.04
|ING .14e
|19635
|17.69
|17.61
|17.68—.08
|iShGold
|44372
|12.60
|12.56
|12.59+.01
|iShBrazil 1.03e
|58694
|40.10
|39.78
|39.93—.21
|iShSilver
|17387
|16.50
|16.42
|16.46+.04
|iShChinaLC .76e
|37912
|44.32
|44.19
|44.23—.05
|iShEMkts .84e
|162659
|44.73
|44.60
|44.69
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|
|21028
|127.74
|127.35
|127.68+.03
|iSEafe 1.70e
|46677
|66.44
|66.29
|66.39—.09
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|42341
|88.28
|88.14
|88.26+.14
|iShR2K 1.77e
|60363
|138.18
|137.25
|137.98+.49
|iShCorEM 1.09e
|19616
|53.86
|53.72
|53.83+.07
|ItauUnibH .32e
|24925
|12.90
|12.79
|12.86—.08
|JPMorgCh 2.24f
|29526
|91.74
|91.19
|91.52+.42
|KKR 1.31e
|22818
|18.97
|18.44
|18.95+.51
|Kemet
|17165
|23.39
|21.75
|23.27+1.54
|Keycorp .38
|28104
|17.39
|17.22
|17.36+.11
|KindMorg .50
|20870
|19.10
|18.92
|19.10+.08
|Kinrossg
|58237
|4.42
|4.35
|4.40—.01
|Kroger s .50f
|35939
|22.07
|21.57
|22.00+.19
|Lowes 1.64f
|21092
|74.19
|73.41
|74.14+.69
|MGM Rsts .44
|17835
|32.08
|31.53
|31.65—.40
|Macys 1.51
|18364
|21.05
|20.77
|20.92—.02
|MarathnO .20
|46407
|10.92
|10.64
|10.91+.03
|Merck 1.88
|17760
|63.17
|62.92
|62.92—.20
|MetLife 1.60
|19092
|47.17
|46.63
|46.99+.26
|MobileTele .53e
|20122
|9.68
|9.39
|9.67+.31
|MorgStan 1f
|19859
|45.88
|45.43
|45.68+.33
|Nabors .24
|22252
|6.60
|6.41
|6.54—.08
|NikeB s .84
|27392
|52.96
|52.25
|52.55—.19
|NobleCorp .08
|24274
|3.46
|3.31
|3.38—.07
|NokiaCp .17e
|39983
|6.19
|6.14
|6.15—.05
|Novartis 2.75e
|19544
|83.00
|82.61
|82.77—.85
|OasisPet
|33203
|7.05
|6.69
|7.04+.09
|Oracle .76f
|18916
|49.60
|49.36
|49.55+.10
|Penney
|28063
|3.87
|3.80
|3.86+.02
|PetrbrsA
|30007
|8.74
|8.58
|8.63—.08
|Petrobras
|56705
|9.04
|8.87
|8.92—.13
|Pfizer 1.28
|40247
|33.48
|33.27
|33.28—.22
|PUVixSTrs
|73646
|31.56
|30.50
|30.89—.30
|PrUCruders
|31510
|15.07
|14.57
|15.01+.17
|ProShtVxs
|23630
|78.41
|77.07
|77.92+.31
|RangeRs .08
|21154
|17.47
|17.00
|17.47+.07
|RegionsFn .36
|27481
|14.27
|14.15
|14.23+.07
|RiteAid
|71514
|2.37
|2.30
|2.32—.02
|RoyDShllA 3.76
|25022
|55.39
|55.06
|55.34—.11
|SMEnergy .10
|17652
|12.83
|12.29
|12.82—.02
|SpdrGold
|32243
|124.62
|124.16
|124.44+.02
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|184537
|245.59
|244.62
|245.45+.60
|SpdrLehHY 2.30
|22426
|37.15
|37.09
|37.14+.05
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|30573
|29.76
|29.14
|29.75+.21
|ScorpioTk .04
|39578
|4.18
|4.00
|4.14+.15
|SibanyeG .40e
|20449
|6.43
|6.21
|6.41—.29
|SnapIncAn
|113289
|15.00
|14.76
|14.89—.10
|SwstnEngy
|37472
|5.43
|5.30
|5.40—.04
|SpiritRltC .72
|20822
|8.45
|8.31
|8.44+.08
|Sprint
|19007
|8.30
|8.19
|8.24—.03
|Squaren
|17793
|25.58
|25.18
|25.56+.52
|SPEngy 2.04e
|42450
|62.82
|62.22
|62.82+.18
|SPDRFncl .46e
|
|154733
|24.73
|24.59
|24.70+.13
|SPInds 1.12e
|20757
|68.06
|67.86
|68.02+.07
|SPTech .78e
|30640
|58.25
|57.99
|58.21+.15
|SPUtil 1.55e
|20621
|55.14
|54.92
|55.03—.09
|TALEducs
|19657
|30.35
|29.11
|29.91+.65
|TenetHlth
|22445
|17.60
|17.02
|17.18—.44
|TevaPhrm 1.36e
|78050
|15.91
|15.32
|15.33—.44
|Transocn
|51682
|8.20
|8.00
|8.16—.07
|TurqHillRs
|18082
|3.37
|3.29
|3.36+.04
|Twitter
|25787
|17.04
|16.80
|16.81—.12
|USG
|32632
|30.60
|29.27
|30.12+1.72
|USNGas
|17047
|6.55
|6.49
|6.54—.06
|USOilFd
|102991
|9.54
|9.36
|9.51+.05
|USSteel .20
|78079
|26.99
|25.70
|26.95+.99
|UtdTech 2.80f
|
|20024
|119.86
|118.31
|118.67—.03
|ValeSA .29e
|89757
|10.91
|10.74
|10.83—.03
|ValeSApf .29e
|18933
|10.06
|9.91
|9.99—.02
|ValeantPh
|86512
|13.25
|12.96
|13.12—.12
|VanEGold .12e
|113935
|24.40
|24.15
|24.27—.16
|VnEkRus .64e
|29230
|21.04
|20.80
|21.02+.29
|VanEJrGld
|36840
|35.40
|34.96
|35.10—.32
|VangEmg 1.10e
|25271
|44.15
|44.03
|44.12+.02
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|
|23493
|42.20
|42.11
|42.18—.04
|VerizonCm 2.31
|33616
|48.37
|48.10
|48.26—.25
|Vipshop
|41941
|9.29
|9.10
|9.25+.21
|Visa s .66
|19009
|104.00
|103.52
|103.68—.09
|WPXEngy
|18258
|9.82
|9.54
|9.82+.08
|WalMart 2.04
|20207
|79.10
|78.53
|78.72—.05
|WeathfIntl
|47158
|3.92
|3.81
|3.84—.11
|WellsFargo 1.52
|39806
|51.74
|51.33
|51.50+.08
|WhitingPet
|60801
|4.38
|4.23
|4.38+.02
|Yamanag .02
|37905
|2.87
|2.80
|2.83—.07
|—————————
