BC-150-actives-n,

|NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AKSteel
|110974
|5.63
|5.31
|5.53+.24
|AT&TInc 1.96
|37177
|38.07
|37.84
|37.85—.15
|AberFitc .80
|24421
|12.57
|12.29
|12.48+.14
|Alibaba
|150387
|171.34
|167.06
|169.49—2.25
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|45261
|10.98
|10.87
|10.88—.04
|Ambev .06e
|47823
|6.26
|6.21
|6.22—.03
|AEagleOut .50
|19383
|12.70
|12.30
|12.46—.27
|AnglogldA
|21989
|9.40
|9.14
|9.32+.38
|Annaly 1.20a
|18331
|12.43
|12.37
|12.38—.01
|AtwoodOcn .30m
|26232
|6.65
|6.38
|6.42—.13
|B&WEntn
|41747
|2.62
|2.08
|2.11—.10
|BcoBrads .37e
|41532
|10.72
|10.61
|10.63—.08
|BkofAm .48f
|157478
|23.90
|23.57
|23.64—.14
|BiPVxSTrs
|145856
|47.85
|47.05
|47.64—.04
|BarrickG .12
|52821
|17.69
|17.19
|17.62+.48
|BestBuy 1.36
|20560
|62.80
|61.65
|62.03+.16
|Calpine
|46884
|14.70
|14.53
|14.55—.09
|Cemex .29t
|48748
|9.14
|8.89
|8.91—.22
|CntryLink 2.16
|24256
|20.49
|20.17
|20.44+.21
|ChesEng
|178722
|3.83
|3.65
|3.66—.14
|Chicos .33
|18292
|8.25
|8.02
|8.25+.07
|CgpVelLCrd
|69050
|13.57
|12.49
|12.55—1.30
|Citigroup 1.28
|34381
|68.18
|67.55
|67.60—.25
|ClevCliffs
|25178
|7.99
|7.77
|7.93+.11
|ClubCorp .52
|77846
|16.98
|16.80
|16.80—.25
|Coty .50
|27529
|16.48
|16.01
|16.24—.17
|CSVInvNrs
|19721
|27.12
|24.27
|25.05—1.04
|CSVLgNGrs
|96985
|12.45
|11.20
|12.09+.42
|DeltaAir 1.22
|21890
|46.97
|46.65
|46.93+.25
|DenburyR
|53737
|1.04
|.92
|.96—.08
|DxGBullrs
|53926
|37.29
|34.73
|36.81+2.78
|DrGMBllrs
|76234
|20.95
|19.30
|20.62+1.69
|DirDGlBrrs
|70869
|24.80
|22.95
|23.33—1.87
|DxSCBearrs
|43661
|17.53
|17.21
|17.40—.10
|DxBiotBear
|42080
|6.16
|5.90
|5.90—.58
|Disney 1.56
|19432
|102.85
|102.08
|102.39—.02
|EldorGldg .02e
|28906
|2.06
|1.98
|2.03+.07
|EnCanag .06
|24001
|9.17
|8.89
|8.98—.17
|ENSCO .04
|41105
|4.53
|4.35
|4.38—.05
|EsteeLdr 1.36
|23381
|106.81
|104.30
|105.84—.66
|ExxonMbl 3.08
|25891
|76.94
|76.31
|76.41—.31
|FiatChrys
|21217
|14.92
|14.79
|14.91+.06
|FMajSilvg
|20663
|6.92
|6.52
|6.82+.34
|Fitbitn
|71926
|6.17
|5.74
|6.10+.37
|FordM .60a
|92782
|10.88
|10.73
|10.79—.04
|FrptMcM
|69218
|15.67
|15.38
|15.61+.32
|GameStop 1.52
|24526
|19.70
|19.11
|19.24—.17
|GenElec .96
|79164
|24.67
|24.44
|24.45—.04
|GenMotors 1.52
|21405
|35.78
|35.30
|35.42—.18
|GoldFLtd .02e
|28256
|4.37
|4.20
|4.36+.21
|Goldcrpg .24
|31249
|13.40
|13.11
|13.33+.26
|HPInc .53
|42703
|19.50
|19.22
|19.24—.08
|Hallibrtn .72
|20557
|39.18
|38.28
|38.36—.65
|HarmonyG
|19370
|1.90
|1.84
|1.89+.09
|HeclaM .01e
|18325
|5.25
|5.04
|5.24+.23
|HertzGl
|48646
|18.61
|17.08
|18.48+1.26
|HollyFront 1.32
|41765
|32.25
|30.68
|31.90+2.34
|HomeDp 3.56
|24113
|152.39
|150.43
|151.57+1.92
|IAMGldg
|28042
|6.31
|6.10
|6.23+.11
|iShGold
|64215
|12.58
|12.47
|12.57+.15
|iShBrazil 1.03e
|52619
|40.42
|40.10
|40.20+.06
|iShEMU .95e
|33573
|42.03
|41.92
|41.99
|iShSilver
|50563
|16.46
|16.21
|16.41+.30
|iShChinaLC .76e
|43492
|44.38
|44.22
|44.29+.08
|iShEMkts .84e
|140063
|44.91
|44.69
|44.78—.15
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|31824
|121.25
|121.00
|121.11—.11
|iSEafe 1.70e
|49707
|66.85
|66.72
|66.77+.02
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|25880
|88.27
|88.14
|88.21—.02
|iShR2K 1.77e
|67544
|137.61
|136.77
|137.12+.24
|Infosys .40e
|53854
|15.45
|15.29
|15.36+.21
|iShCorEM 1.09e
|27202
|54.04
|53.82
|53.91—.13
|ItauUnibH .32e
|24951
|13.02
|12.92
|12.96—.07
|JPMorgCh 2.24f
|23751
|92.19
|91.28
|91.41—.48
|KindMorg .50
|32890
|19.22
|18.94
|18.95—.23
|Kinrossg
|50119
|4.39
|4.25
|4.35+.10
|Kroger s .50f
|87151
|21.89
|21.21
|21.43—.31
|Lowes 1.64f
|26123
|75.23
|73.65
|73.99+.64
|Macys 1.51
|26991
|21.25
|20.95
|21.14+.03
|MarathnO .20
|36135
|11.14
|10.81
|10.85—.21
|MarathPts 1.60f
|29915
|52.97
|52.03
|52.26+.54
|Medtrnic 1.84
|19921
|79.84
|79.40
|79.80+.74
|Merck 1.88
|23716
|63.38
|62.98
|63.31+.37
|MolsCoorB 1.64
|18598
|91.12
|89.54
|89.80—1.20
|MorgStan 1f
|21404
|46.16
|45.47
|45.52—.42
|Nabors .24
|29887
|6.93
|6.54
|6.57—.28
|NewmtM .30f
|38789
|38.91
|37.24
|38.50+1.51
|NokiaCp .17e
|42671
|6.24
|6.20
|6.22+.01
|OasisPet
|28747
|7.30
|6.96
|6.97—.28
|Oracle .76f
|18964
|49.39
|49.13
|49.20—.04
|PBFEngy 1.20
|21885
|22.94
|21.35
|22.81+1.84
|Penney
|44021
|3.86
|3.77
|3.84—.02
|PetrbrsA
|21111
|8.83
|8.76
|8.78+.01
|Petrobras
|52853
|9.22
|9.08
|9.09—.08
|Pfizer 1.28
|40378
|33.62
|33.44
|33.51+.12
|PlainsAAP 2.20
|36660
|21.24
|20.10
|20.52+.33
|PlainsGPrs 1.54
|31123
|22.19
|21.09
|21.16+.16
|PUVixSTrs
|121664
|31.12
|30.06
|30.85—.03
|PrUCruders
|49753
|15.41
|14.66
|14.71—.86
|ProShtVxs
|32404
|78.96
|77.62
|77.96
|ProgsvCp .69e
|26247
|47.75
|46.98
|47.14—1.26
|PureStrgn
|18636
|14.85
|14.18
|14.48—.47
|QEPRes .08
|20936
|7.61
|7.13
|7.18—.31
|QuintIMS
|31792
|98.74
|96.35
|96.63—2.19
|RangeRs .08
|27502
|18.20
|17.60
|17.64—.53
|RegionsFn .36
|40373
|14.51
|14.31
|14.34—.12
|RiteAid
|58833
|2.32
|2.25
|2.27—.01
|SpdrGold
|45133
|124.30
|123.33
|124.18+1.44
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|109698
|245.20
|244.34
|244.58+.02
|SpdrBiots .44e
|25980
|80.13
|79.02
|80.12+2.31
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|52238
|29.98
|29.23
|29.39—.37
|SantCUSA
|19768
|14.30
|13.88
|14.15+.18
|Schlmbrg 2
|20788
|64.08
|63.01
|63.02—.87
|ScorpioTk .04
|21452
|4.04
|3.85
|3.92—.06
|SeadrillLtd
|27895
|.20
|.19
|.19—.00
|SnapIncAn
|143310
|15.24
|14.77
|15.18+.40
|SwstAirl .50f
|24134
|52.72
|52.08
|52.22—.46
|SwstnEngy
|47185
|5.39
|5.24
|5.24—.09
|SpiritRltC .72
|31914
|8.58
|8.40
|8.41—.09
|Sprint
|26276
|8.45
|8.27
|8.33—.10
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|22192
|54.69
|54.46
|54.47—.20
|SPEngy 2.04e
|36207
|63.24
|62.44
|62.49—.51
|SPDRFncl .46e
|144980
|24.84
|24.63
|24.66—.16
|SPInds 1.12e
|27095
|67.72
|67.38
|67.48—.02
|SPTech .78e
|22669
|57.92
|57.65
|57.86+.16
|SPUtil 1.55e
|19528
|55.33
|55.06
|55.07—.07
|TALEducs
|40738
|28.97
|26.63
|28.00—.06
|TevaPhrm 1.36e
|78931
|16.31
|15.72
|15.87—.34
|ThorInds 1.32
|23496
|113.65
|105.01
|109.76+6.17
|Transocn
|45210
|8.07
|7.85
|7.92—.05
|TurqHillRs
|23517
|3.25
|3.10
|3.25+.15
|Twitter
|38263
|16.84
|16.61
|16.82+.17
|USNGas
|44867
|6.65
|6.41
|6.58+.09
|USOilFd
|127374
|9.70
|9.44
|9.46—.30
|USSteel .20
|44354
|25.58
|24.96
|25.46+.52
|ValeSA .29e
|121557
|10.90
|10.62
|10.85+.17
|ValeantPh
|50703
|14.20
|13.83
|14.11—.03
|ValeroE 2.80
|34536
|69.79
|68.24
|68.81+1.14
|VanEGold .12e
|204716
|24.13
|23.56
|24.02+.61
|VEckOilSvc .86e
|23966
|22.35
|21.80
|21.84—.40
|VanEJrGld
|62046
|35.12
|34.17
|34.94+.100
|VangEmg 1.10e
|27102
|44.25
|44.12
|44.18—.02
|Vereit .55
|24099
|8.59
|8.48
|8.49—.05
|VerizonCm 2.31
|19012
|48.75
|48.45
|48.50—.18
|Vipshop
|46237
|9.12
|8.72
|8.90—.10
|WPXEngy
|30990
|9.98
|9.50
|9.57—.37
|WalMart 2.04
|29344
|78.46
|77.97
|78.05—.58
|WeathfIntl
|38127
|3.99
|3.77
|3.79—.19
|WellsFargo 1.52
|34744
|52.02
|51.57
|51.64—.14
|WhitingPet
|47052
|4.48
|4.24
|4.27—.15
|Yamanag .02
|53799
|2.88
|2.77
|2.85+.10
|—————————
