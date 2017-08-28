BC-150-actives-n,

501.5
By The Associated Press August 28, 2017 12:19 pm 08/28/2017 12:19pm
NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for
NYSE listed most active stocks:
SalesHighLowLastChg
AKSteel 110974 5.63 5.31 5.53+.24
AT&TInc 1.96 37177 38.07 37.84 37.85—.15
AberFitc .80 24421 12.57 12.29 12.48+.14
Alibaba 150387 171.34 167.06 169.49—2.25
AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
45261 10.98 10.87 10.88—.04
Ambev .06e 47823 6.26 6.21 6.22—.03
AEagleOut .50 19383 12.70 12.30 12.46—.27
AnglogldA 21989 9.40 9.14 9.32+.38
Annaly 1.20a 18331 12.43 12.37 12.38—.01
AtwoodOcn .30m 26232 6.65 6.38 6.42—.13
B&WEntn 41747 2.62 2.08 2.11—.10
BcoBrads .37e 41532 10.72 10.61 10.63—.08
BkofAm .48f 157478 23.90 23.57 23.64—.14
BiPVxSTrs 145856 47.85 47.05 47.64—.04
BarrickG .12 52821 17.69 17.19 17.62+.48
BestBuy 1.36 20560 62.80 61.65 62.03+.16
Calpine 46884 14.70 14.53 14.55—.09
Cemex .29t 48748 9.14 8.89 8.91—.22
CntryLink 2.16 24256 20.49 20.17 20.44+.21
ChesEng 178722 3.83 3.65 3.66—.14
Chicos .33 18292 8.25 8.02 8.25+.07
CgpVelLCrd 69050 13.57 12.49 12.55—1.30
Citigroup 1.28 34381 68.18 67.55 67.60—.25
ClevCliffs 25178 7.99 7.77 7.93+.11
ClubCorp .52 77846 16.98 16.80 16.80—.25
Coty .50 27529 16.48 16.01 16.24—.17
CSVInvNrs 19721 27.12 24.27 25.05—1.04
CSVLgNGrs 96985 12.45 11.20 12.09+.42
DeltaAir 1.22 21890 46.97 46.65 46.93+.25
DenburyR 53737 1.04 .92 .96—.08
DxGBullrs 53926 37.29 34.73 36.81+2.78
DrGMBllrs 76234 20.95 19.30 20.62+1.69
DirDGlBrrs 70869 24.80 22.95 23.33—1.87
DxSCBearrs 43661 17.53 17.21 17.40—.10
DxBiotBear 42080 6.16 5.90 5.90—.58
Disney 1.56 19432 102.85 102.08 102.39—.02
EldorGldg .02e 28906 2.06 1.98 2.03+.07
EnCanag .06 24001 9.17 8.89 8.98—.17
ENSCO .04 41105 4.53 4.35 4.38—.05
EsteeLdr 1.36
23381 106.81 104.30 105.84—.66
ExxonMbl 3.08 25891 76.94 76.31 76.41—.31
FiatChrys 21217 14.92 14.79 14.91+.06
FMajSilvg 20663 6.92 6.52 6.82+.34
Fitbitn 71926 6.17 5.74 6.10+.37
FordM .60a 92782 10.88 10.73 10.79—.04
FrptMcM 69218 15.67 15.38 15.61+.32
GameStop 1.52 24526 19.70 19.11 19.24—.17
GenElec .96 79164 24.67 24.44 24.45—.04
GenMotors 1.52 21405 35.78 35.30 35.42—.18
GoldFLtd .02e 28256 4.37 4.20 4.36+.21
Goldcrpg .24 31249 13.40 13.11 13.33+.26
HPInc .53 42703 19.50 19.22 19.24—.08
Hallibrtn .72 20557 39.18 38.28 38.36—.65
HarmonyG 19370 1.90 1.84 1.89+.09
HeclaM .01e 18325 5.25 5.04 5.24+.23
HertzGl 48646 18.61 17.08 18.48+1.26
HollyFront 1.32 41765 32.25 30.68 31.90+2.34
HomeDp 3.56
24113 152.39 150.43 151.57+1.92
IAMGldg 28042 6.31 6.10 6.23+.11
iShGold 64215 12.58 12.47 12.57+.15
iShBrazil 1.03e 52619 40.42 40.10 40.20+.06
iShEMU .95e 33573 42.03 41.92 41.99
iShSilver 50563 16.46 16.21 16.41+.30
iShChinaLC .76e 43492 44.38 44.22 44.29+.08
iShEMkts .84e 140063 44.91 44.69 44.78—.15
iShiBoxIG 3.87
31824 121.25 121.00 121.11—.11
iSEafe 1.70e 49707 66.85 66.72 66.77+.02
iShiBxHYB 5.09 25880 88.27 88.14 88.21—.02
iShR2K 1.77e 67544 137.61 136.77 137.12+.24
Infosys .40e 53854 15.45 15.29 15.36+.21
iShCorEM 1.09e 27202 54.04 53.82 53.91—.13
ItauUnibH .32e 24951 13.02 12.92 12.96—.07
JPMorgCh 2.24f 23751 92.19 91.28 91.41—.48
KindMorg .50 32890 19.22 18.94 18.95—.23
Kinrossg 50119 4.39 4.25 4.35+.10
Kroger s .50f 87151 21.89 21.21 21.43—.31
Lowes 1.64f 26123 75.23 73.65 73.99+.64
Macys 1.51 26991 21.25 20.95 21.14+.03
MarathnO .20 36135 11.14 10.81 10.85—.21
MarathPts 1.60f
29915 52.97 52.03 52.26+.54
Medtrnic 1.84 19921 79.84 79.40 79.80+.74
Merck 1.88 23716 63.38 62.98 63.31+.37
MolsCoorB 1.64 18598 91.12 89.54 89.80—1.20
MorgStan 1f 21404 46.16 45.47 45.52—.42
Nabors .24 29887 6.93 6.54 6.57—.28
NewmtM .30f 38789 38.91 37.24 38.50+1.51
NokiaCp .17e 42671 6.24 6.20 6.22+.01
OasisPet 28747 7.30 6.96 6.97—.28
Oracle .76f 18964 49.39 49.13 49.20—.04
PBFEngy 1.20 21885 22.94 21.35 22.81+1.84
Penney 44021 3.86 3.77 3.84—.02
PetrbrsA 21111 8.83 8.76 8.78+.01
Petrobras 52853 9.22 9.08 9.09—.08
Pfizer 1.28 40378 33.62 33.44 33.51+.12
PlainsAAP 2.20 36660 21.24 20.10 20.52+.33
PlainsGPrs 1.54
31123 22.19 21.09 21.16+.16
PUVixSTrs 121664 31.12 30.06 30.85—.03
PrUCruders 49753 15.41 14.66 14.71—.86
ProShtVxs 32404 78.96 77.62 77.96
ProgsvCp .69e 26247 47.75 46.98 47.14—1.26
PureStrgn 18636 14.85 14.18 14.48—.47
QEPRes .08 20936 7.61 7.13 7.18—.31
QuintIMS 31792 98.74 96.35 96.63—2.19
RangeRs .08 27502 18.20 17.60 17.64—.53
RegionsFn .36 40373 14.51 14.31 14.34—.12
RiteAid 58833 2.32 2.25 2.27—.01
SpdrGold 45133 124.30 123.33 124.18+1.44
S&P500ETF 4.13e
109698 245.20 244.34 244.58+.02
SpdrBiots .44e 25980 80.13 79.02 80.12+2.31
SpdrOGEx .73e 52238 29.98 29.23 29.39—.37
SantCUSA 19768 14.30 13.88 14.15+.18
Schlmbrg 2 20788 64.08 63.01 63.02—.87
ScorpioTk .04 21452 4.04 3.85 3.92—.06
SeadrillLtd 27895 .20 .19 .19—.00
SnapIncAn 143310 15.24 14.77 15.18+.40
SwstAirl .50f 24134 52.72 52.08 52.22—.46
SwstnEngy 47185 5.39 5.24 5.24—.09
SpiritRltC .72 31914 8.58 8.40 8.41—.09
Sprint 26276 8.45 8.27 8.33—.10
SPCnSt 1.28e 22192 54.69 54.46 54.47—.20
SPEngy 2.04e 36207 63.24 62.44 62.49—.51
SPDRFncl .46e
144980 24.84 24.63 24.66—.16
SPInds 1.12e 27095 67.72 67.38 67.48—.02
SPTech .78e 22669 57.92 57.65 57.86+.16
SPUtil 1.55e 19528 55.33 55.06 55.07—.07
TALEducs 40738 28.97 26.63 28.00—.06
TevaPhrm 1.36e 78931 16.31 15.72 15.87—.34
ThorInds 1.32
23496 113.65 105.01 109.76+6.17
Transocn 45210 8.07 7.85 7.92—.05
TurqHillRs 23517 3.25 3.10 3.25+.15
Twitter 38263 16.84 16.61 16.82+.17
USNGas 44867 6.65 6.41 6.58+.09
USOilFd 127374 9.70 9.44 9.46—.30
USSteel .20 44354 25.58 24.96 25.46+.52
ValeSA .29e 121557 10.90 10.62 10.85+.17
ValeantPh 50703 14.20 13.83 14.11—.03
ValeroE 2.80 34536 69.79 68.24 68.81+1.14
VanEGold .12e 204716 24.13 23.56 24.02+.61
VEckOilSvc .86e
23966 22.35 21.80 21.84—.40
VanEJrGld 62046 35.12 34.17 34.94+.100
VangEmg 1.10e 27102 44.25 44.12 44.18—.02
Vereit .55 24099 8.59 8.48 8.49—.05
VerizonCm 2.31 19012 48.75 48.45 48.50—.18
Vipshop 46237 9.12 8.72 8.90—.10
WPXEngy 30990 9.98 9.50 9.57—.37
WalMart 2.04 29344 78.46 77.97 78.05—.58
WeathfIntl 38127 3.99 3.77 3.79—.19
WellsFargo 1.52 34744 52.02 51.57 51.64—.14
WhitingPet 47052 4.48 4.24 4.27—.15
Yamanag .02 53799 2.88 2.77 2.85+.10
—————————

